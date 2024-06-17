'Is Integrated MTech from VIT Good For Placements?'

Whatever institute, university and branch you choose, you should keep upgrading your skills from the first year till campus placement in the last year, advises rediffGURU Nayagam PP.

You can post your career-related questions to rediffGURU Nayagam PP HERE.

Kindly note the image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vellore Institute of Technology

Is your son or daughter in Class 10 or 12?

Are you confused which stream and college/university to choose?

What are some of the trending courses that offer good placement?

How can you pick the best engineering college?

rediffGURU Nayagam PP is a certified career counsellor and the founder of EduJob360.

A former HR professional, Nayagam has been tutoring and mentoring students from Classes 8 to 12, helping them choose the right stream, course and college/university.

He also counsels students on how to prepare for entrance exams for getting admission into reputed universities/colleges for their graduate/postgraduate courses.

You can post your career-related questions to rediffGURU Nayagam PP HERE.

Anonymous: Hello, my son has got MTech seat at PES Bangalore for ECE (VLSI) and also at VIT Vellore ECE (intelligent communication system).

Which one should we choose? Kindly advise.

Go for ECE with PES.

Just for information, please note that the number of employers/recruiters will be less for dual degree holders as compared to four-year degree holders.

Whatever institute, university and branch your son chooses, he should keep upgrading his skills from the first year itself till his campus placement during his last year.

He can refer to LinkedIn, Coursera, NPTEL, Internshala and/or any other online platforms recommended by his college faculty to remain competitive.

Anonymous: My daughter just passed SSC with 97.20 per cent from ICSE board.

She is confused which field she should go for.

If for medical then we cannot afford the fees of private medical colleges as they are on the higher side especially if NEET score is not good.

I personally feel she should go for engineering through MH-CET or JEE Main.

In engineering if she is not able to crack both exams at least she can go for private engineering colleges which are much affordable. But she is confused as math is not interesting for her. Please suggest us the same.

Sir, taking into consideration that your daughter is not interested in maths, engineering is not advisable for her.

To get a basic idea about which streams or courses will be suitable for her UG (undergrad). I suggest she attempts a psychometric test (available online) by paying approximately Rs 1,000.

From a psychometric test, you will come to know your daughter's level of aptitude, attitude, interest, personality traits and her orientation style.

It will also recommend suitable career options for her, other than medical and engineering. All the best to your daughter for her bright future.

Mayank: Sir my JEE mains rank is 107000 CRL and around 35K OBC RANK and my COMEDK rank is 3733.

Which exam I should go for admission? And sir also tell me, between JYPEE Noida and College of COMEDK which will I get. My rank is 3733. Thank you.

Mayank, it is better to try through COMEDK as you have scored a good rank.

You can apply to the RV College of Engineering, BMS College of Engineering, MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, BIT and Dayanand.

As far as first two top colleges of Bengaluru (mentioned here), it is slightly difficult to get admission into popular courses like CSE, ECE, IT. However, chances are more with MS Ramaiah, BIT and Dayanand.

You can shortlist two or three more colleges in Bengaluru with your rank. You will definitely get through.

Exposure in Bengaluru is more as it is an IT-city.

You can choose Plan B with JAYPEE-Noida.

As for Plan C for JEE-Main, chances for getting Tier 1 NITs/IITs/ GFTIs are very less.

All the best for your bright future.