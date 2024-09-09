Should My Son Work In A Reputed Firm Or A Start-Up?

It would be better to continue with the start-up as your son is gaining experience.

Kindly note the image -- a scene from the SonyLiv series Cubicles -- has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy SonyLiv

Choosing the right college and career is not an easy task.

If your child is in Class 10 or Class 12 and aspires to get admission into a good medical or engineering college, it is crucial to score over 95 per cent, alongside preparing for competitive entrance examinations like the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) and the IIT-Joint Entrance Exam (IIT-JEE).

But is it really worth spending Rs 60 lakhs to Rs 70 lakhs to study MBBS in an Indian college?

If one has to choose between working for a start-up or a leading IT consulting firm, what would be the best decision?

rediffGURU Nayagam PP is a certified career counsellor and the founder of EduJob360.

He started his career as an HR professional and has over 10 years of experience in tutoring and mentoring students from Classes 8-12, helping them choose the right stream, course and college/university.

He also counsels students on how to prepare for entrance exams for getting admission into reputed colleges and universities for their graduate/postgraduate courses.

He has guided both fresh graduates and experienced professionals on how to write a resume, how to prepare for job interviews and how to negotiate their salary when joining a new job.

Anonymous: Is it good to shift to Tamil Nadu State Board syllabus from CBSE for Class 11 and 12?

Since engineering college admissions in Tamil Nadu are based on class 12 marks only, scoring good marks in the state board is easier compared to CBSE.

I am not focussing on IIT-JEE or national-level institutes.

Will it create any negative impact? Pls advise.



If you are not focusing on JEE or national level institutes, it is better to continue with the Tamil Nadu State Board.

However, please note that to get admission into any one of the top colleges in TN, such as the PSG College of Technology, the Thiagarajar College of Engineering, the SSN College of Engineering, etc, you should have scored their cut-off which is above 98.50 (in percentage) in your Class 12.

If you confident you will be score above 95 to 96 per cent in your TN Board 10+2, then you can continue with state board.

It is advisable NOT to rely only on TNEA counselling.

You should consider other entrance exams also, at least private college entrance exams such as the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE), the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEE), the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Entrance Examination (KIITEE), etc.

If not, you can also try the IIT-JEE (Joint Entrance Exam), the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT), the IAT (IISER Aptitude Test), etc.

Simply put, if you participate only in TNEA counselling, you will have very limited options.

And if you score less than 95 per cent in your 10+2 TN board, you also will have to compromise on the choice of colleges, streams and location in TN.

All the BEST for your bright future.

Anonymous: Hi sir, my daughter completed 12th this year and is expecting to join MBBS through NEET.

Based on her rank, she might get into a private college (fees + exp others around Rs 15L) per year.

I am looking for advice on whether to consider doing in India at this cost (total exp for 4.5 to 5 years is Rs 60 to 70L) or try abroad with a little more expenditure but get better opportunities and career path.

She is interested in the neuro psychology area. Please advise, thanks.

Your daughter might prefer pursuing MBBS abroad. However, she has to take the following into consideration before finalising any medical college abroad:

1. College Recognition

It is essential to thoroughly research any medical college she is considering applying to so that she can verify its recognition in its own country and in India.

Please visit the Medical Council of India (MCI) website to confirm if the college she is interested in is recognised by the MCI.

Also, check that prospective medical school is recognised by the WHO (World Health Organisation).

A degree from an unrecognised institute will most likely not be of any use in her career.

2. Licence To Practice

If your daughter completes her MBBS degree outside of India, she will be required to pass the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) screening test in order to register with the MCI or any state medical council and practise medicine in India.

The test is conducted twice a year by the National Board of Examinations for Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI). FMGE is based on the MBBS curriculum and she needs to score a minimum 50 per cent marks to qualify.

3. Practical Training

Learning practical clinical skills is an important part of studying MBBS. However, some international medical colleges have gained notoriety for offering very little practical training to medical students.

When you research medical colleges, make sure to check the percentage of practical training as well as reviews from current and previous students so that your daughter does not lose out on learning important practical skills.

Make sure to check the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines for foreign medical graduates in India, specifying the course duration; internship is mandatory.

4. The medium of instruction for MBBS generally remains English for the majority of nations; however, local languages also play an important role.

Your daughter may also be required to study the local language, for example, Mandarin in China or Russian in Russia.

Staying away from the family in a new country for five plus years is also not easy and you will most likely take time to adjust.

Anonymous: Hi sir my son got placed in Capgemini - on-campus placement in 2023, passed out in 2023.

He is from a non-IT mechanical stream but wants to shine in the IT sector.

Till June 2024 he didn't get joining info from Capgemini which is Rs 4 LPA package, so he started his career in a start-up one month ago with Rs 15,000 as an intern. But he has to join Capgemini this month.

What to do? Leave the start-up and join Capgemini or continue with the start-up? Please advice

It would be better to continue with the start-up as your son is working and gaining experience.

I'd advise him to work sincerely and prove himself as a good performer and ask for a hike in salary after six months.

However, he should continue upgrading his skills through Coursera, Internshala, LinkedIn, NPTEL, etc.

Advise him to have a professional LinkedIn account and subscribe to job alerts to know about the job market trends related to his domain.

After gaining minimum one year of experience from the start-up where he is working now, he can start applying for jobs, especially through LinkedIn.

Keep monitoring the overall performance of the start-up to ensure whether he should continue with the job or start searching for another job.

Continue researching the domain and know the job market trends through Google, LinkedIn and other leading job portals.

