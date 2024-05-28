The Style That Janhvi, Khushi, Suhana Want You To Try

Summer is about dresses and B-Town celebs want you to embrace the strapless variety.
Riding high on the tube dress/top trend, our movie beauties are giving the body-hugging number a huge nod of approval.
IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor flaunts her curves in a head-turning, citrusy number.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Lace, diamonds and an off-the-shoulder... Janhvi Kapoor gives the classic staple a whimsical feel that's oh-so-pretty.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Suhana Khan turns the kerchief top into a tubeless one and poses in style for mamma dearest Gauri Khan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Rakul Singh combines her love for denims and the fitted silhouette in a dress with a frilled hemline.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram
IMAGE: Sara Tendulkar entrances in this best strapless number. Red nails and hoops help her stay in character.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram
IMAGE: It's a fashion party for Tara Sutaria who woos the camera in a bandeau top that's cropped to show off her taunt midriff.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram
IMAGE: It's established that black is a favourite shade when it comes to structured bodice-inspired outfits; Kiara Advani definitely agrees.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram