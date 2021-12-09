News
ODIs: How India fared under Captain Kohli

ODIs: How India fared under Captain Kohli

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
December 09, 2021 07:12 IST
Virat Kohli was replaced as India's ODI captain on Wednesday. Do the numbers justify the change? Rajneesh Gupta presents all the numbers.

Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

India under Virat Kohli in ODIs

YearGamesWonLostNo ResultTiedWin%
Before 2017* 17 14 3 0 0 82.35
2017 26 19 6 1 0 73.08
2018 14 9 4 0 1 64.29
2019 26 18 7 1 0 69.23
2020 9 3 6 0 0 33.33
2021 3 2 1 0 0 66.66
Total 95 65 27 2 1 68.42

* Even though Virat captained India in 17 ODIs between 2013 and 2016, it was only in January 2017 that he became the full-time captain.

 

India's win-loss record in ODIs under Virat home and away

 GamesWonLostNo ResultTiedWin%
At home 35 24 10 0 1 68.57
Away 60 41 17 2 0 68.33
In Australia 6 3 3 0 0 50.00
In Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 0 50.00
In England 17 11 6 0 0 64.71
In New Zealand 6 3 3 0 0 50.00
In South Africa 6 5 1 0 0 83.33
In Sri Lanka 5 5 0 0 0 100.00
In West Indies 11 7 2 2 0 63.64
In Zimbabwe 5 5 0 0 0 100.00

 

Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

 

India under Virat Kohli in ICC tournaments

 GamesWonLostNo ResultTiedWin%
ICC World Cup 9 7 2 0 0 77.77
ICC Champions Trophy 5 3 2 0 0 60.00
Total 14 10 4 0 0 71.42

 

This is how Kohli has fared as captain in ODIs and oan verview on whether his batting has been affected or not.

Virat Kohli in ODIs

 GamesRunsHsAverageStrike Rate100s50s
Before becoming full-time captain 176 7,570 183 52.93 90.43 26 38
Since becoming full-time captain 78 4,599 160* 73.00 98.05 17 24

 

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

Comparing Kohli's record to Dhoni and Rohit. Also a comparison of the best ODI captains.

Virat Kohli as captain in ODIs in comparison to his predecessor and successor

Win-loss record

 GamesWonLostNo ResultTiedWin%
M S Dhoni 200 110 74 11 5 55.00
Virat Kohli 95 65 27 2 1 68.42
Rohit Sharma 10 8 2 0 0 80.00

 

Performance with the bat as captain

 GamesRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate100s50s
M S Dhoni 200 6,641 139* 53.55 86.21 6 47
Virat Kohli 95 5,449 160* 72.65 98.28 21 27
Rohit Sharma 10 543 208* 77.57 97.31 2 2

 

 

Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

India's record in ODIs under M S Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

At home

 GamesWonLostNo ResultTiedWin%
M S Dhoni 73 43 26 3 1 58.90
Virat Kohli 35 24 10 0 1 68.57
Rohit Sharma 3 2 1 0 0 66.66

 

In away matches

 GamesWonLostNo ResultTiedWin%
M S Dhoni 127 67 48 8 4 52.76
Virat Kohli 60 41 17 2 0 68.33
Rohit Sharma 7 6 1 0 0 85.71

 

In World Cup

 GamesWonLostNo ResultTiedWin%
M S Dhoni 17 14 2 0 1 82.35
Virat Kohli 9 7 2 0 0 77.77
Rohit Sharma 0          

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

 

Most Successful Captains in ODIs

(Minimum 50 ODI games)

 ForGamesWonLostNo ResultTiedWin%
Clive Lloyd WI 84 64 18 1 1 76.19
Ricky Ponting Aus+ 230 165 51 12 2 71.74
Hansie Cronje SA 138 99 35 3 1 71.74
Virat Kohli Ind 95 65 27 2 1 68.42
Michael Clarke Aus 74 50 21 3 0 67.57
Viv Richards WI 105 67 36 2 0 63.81
Steve Waugh Aus 106 67 35 1 3 63.21
Shaun Pollock SA+ 97 60 33 1 3 61.86
Graeme Smith SA+ 150 92 51 6 1 61.33
Wasim Akram Pak 109 66 41 0 2 60.55

 

Most Successful Captains in ODIs with the bat

(Minimum 50 games)

 ForGamesRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate100s50s
Virat Kohli Ind 95 5,449 160* 72.65 98.28 21 27
A B de Villiers SA 103 4,796 162* 63.94 110.48 13 27
M S Dhoni Ind 200 6,641 139* 53.55 86.21 6 47
Kane Williamson NZ 77 3,420 148 49.56 79.22 7 22
Angelo Mathews SL 106 3,264 139* 45.97 84.93 1 22
Michael Clarke Aus 74 2,745 117 45.75 77.19 5 17
Steve Smith Aus 51 1,984 164 45.09 84.96 5 12
Eoin Morgan Eng 124 4,403 148 44.92 96.17 9 29
Misbah-ul Haq Pak 87 3,003 96* 44.82 71.46 0 27
Inzamam-ul Haq Pak+ 90 2,809 123 43.89 83.30 2 19

 

Highlights of Virat's ODI career as a captain

  • Only Indian captain to win a five-match series 5-0 outside India (v Zimbabwe in 2013 and v Sri Lanka in 2017)
  • Led India to series wins in South Africa (5-1 in 2018), in Australia (2-1 in 2019) and in New Zealand (3-0 in 2019).
  • Virat has the highest win-percentage for an Indian captain in India (minimum 10 matches; 68.57)
  • Virat has the highest win-percentage for an Indian captain outside India (minimum 10 matches; 68.33)
  • Virat has the highest win-percentage for a subcontinent captain in SENA countries (minimum 10 matches; 62.85)
  • Virat has the highest batting average for a captain in ODIs (minimum 50 matches; 72.65)
  • Virat is the quickest to 1,000 ODI runs as captain (17 innings)
  • Virat is the quickest to 2,000 ODI runs as captain (36 innings)
  • Virat is the quickest to 3,000 ODI runs as captain (49 innings)
  • Virat is the quickest to 4,000 ODI runs as captain (63 innings)
  • Virat is the quickest to 5,000 ODI runs as captain (82 innings)
  • Virat's 21 hundreds are the second most by an ODI captain after Ricky Ponting's 22. Virat played 91 innings as against Ponting's 220.

Low points of Virat's ODI career as a captain

  • Captained India in two ICC tournaments with no title win
  • Lost to Pakistan in the final in 2017 ICC Champions Trophy
  • Lost to New Zealand in the semi-final in 2019 World Cup

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

