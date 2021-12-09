ODIs: How India fared under Captain Kohli

Virat Kohli was replaced as India's ODI captain on Wednesday. Do the numbers justify the change? Rajneesh Gupta presents all the numbers.
India under Virat Kohli in ODIs
|Year
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Tied
|Win%
|Before 2017*
|17
|14
|3
|0
|0
|82.35
|2017
|26
|19
|6
|1
|0
|73.08
|2018
|14
|9
|4
|0
|1
|64.29
|2019
|26
|18
|7
|1
|0
|69.23
|2020
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|33.33
|2021
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|66.66
|Total
|95
|65
|27
|2
|1
|68.42
* Even though Virat captained India in 17 ODIs between 2013 and 2016, it was only in January 2017 that he became the full-time captain.
India's win-loss record in ODIs under Virat home and away
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Tied
|Win%
|At home
|35
|24
|10
|0
|1
|68.57
|Away
|60
|41
|17
|2
|0
|68.33
|In Australia
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|50.00
|In Bangladesh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|In England
|17
|11
|6
|0
|0
|64.71
|In New Zealand
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|50.00
|In South Africa
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|83.33
|In Sri Lanka
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|In West Indies
|11
|7
|2
|2
|0
|63.64
|In Zimbabwe
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
India under Virat Kohli in ICC tournaments
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Tied
|Win%
|ICC World Cup
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|77.77
|ICC Champions Trophy
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|60.00
|Total
|14
|10
|4
|0
|0
|71.42
This is how Kohli has fared as captain in ODIs and oan verview on whether his batting has been affected or not.
Virat Kohli in ODIs
|Games
|Runs
|Hs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|50s
|Before becoming full-time captain
|176
|7,570
|183
|52.93
|90.43
|26
|38
|Since becoming full-time captain
|78
|4,599
|160*
|73.00
|98.05
|17
|24
Comparing Kohli's record to Dhoni and Rohit. Also a comparison of the best ODI captains.
Virat Kohli as captain in ODIs in comparison to his predecessor and successor
Win-loss record
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Tied
|Win%
|M S Dhoni
|200
|110
|74
|11
|5
|55.00
|Virat Kohli
|95
|65
|27
|2
|1
|68.42
|Rohit Sharma
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|80.00
Performance with the bat as captain
|Games
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|50s
|M S Dhoni
|200
|6,641
|139*
|53.55
|86.21
|6
|47
|Virat Kohli
|95
|5,449
|160*
|72.65
|98.28
|21
|27
|Rohit Sharma
|10
|543
|208*
|77.57
|97.31
|2
|2
India's record in ODIs under M S Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
At home
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Tied
|Win%
|M S Dhoni
|73
|43
|26
|3
|1
|58.90
|Virat Kohli
|35
|24
|10
|0
|1
|68.57
|Rohit Sharma
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|66.66
In away matches
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Tied
|Win%
|M S Dhoni
|127
|67
|48
|8
|4
|52.76
|Virat Kohli
|60
|41
|17
|2
|0
|68.33
|Rohit Sharma
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|85.71
In World Cup
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Tied
|Win%
|M S Dhoni
|17
|14
|2
|0
|1
|82.35
|Virat Kohli
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|77.77
|Rohit Sharma
|0
Most Successful Captains in ODIs
(Minimum 50 ODI games)
|For
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Tied
|Win%
|Clive Lloyd
|WI
|84
|64
|18
|1
|1
|76.19
|Ricky Ponting
|Aus+
|230
|165
|51
|12
|2
|71.74
|Hansie Cronje
|SA
|138
|99
|35
|3
|1
|71.74
|Virat Kohli
|Ind
|95
|65
|27
|2
|1
|68.42
|Michael Clarke
|Aus
|74
|50
|21
|3
|0
|67.57
|Viv Richards
|WI
|105
|67
|36
|2
|0
|63.81
|Steve Waugh
|Aus
|106
|67
|35
|1
|3
|63.21
|Shaun Pollock
|SA+
|97
|60
|33
|1
|3
|61.86
|Graeme Smith
|SA+
|150
|92
|51
|6
|1
|61.33
|Wasim Akram
|Pak
|109
|66
|41
|0
|2
|60.55
Most Successful Captains in ODIs with the bat
(Minimum 50 games)
|For
|Games
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|50s
|Virat Kohli
|Ind
|95
|5,449
|160*
|72.65
|98.28
|21
|27
|A B de Villiers
|SA
|103
|4,796
|162*
|63.94
|110.48
|13
|27
|M S Dhoni
|Ind
|200
|6,641
|139*
|53.55
|86.21
|6
|47
|Kane Williamson
|NZ
|77
|3,420
|148
|49.56
|79.22
|7
|22
|Angelo Mathews
|SL
|106
|3,264
|139*
|45.97
|84.93
|1
|22
|Michael Clarke
|Aus
|74
|2,745
|117
|45.75
|77.19
|5
|17
|Steve Smith
|Aus
|51
|1,984
|164
|45.09
|84.96
|5
|12
|Eoin Morgan
|Eng
|124
|4,403
|148
|44.92
|96.17
|9
|29
|Misbah-ul Haq
|Pak
|87
|3,003
|96*
|44.82
|71.46
|0
|27
|Inzamam-ul Haq
|Pak+
|90
|2,809
|123
|43.89
|83.30
|2
|19
Highlights of Virat's ODI career as a captain
- Only Indian captain to win a five-match series 5-0 outside India (v Zimbabwe in 2013 and v Sri Lanka in 2017)
- Led India to series wins in South Africa (5-1 in 2018), in Australia (2-1 in 2019) and in New Zealand (3-0 in 2019).
- Virat has the highest win-percentage for an Indian captain in India (minimum 10 matches; 68.57)
- Virat has the highest win-percentage for an Indian captain outside India (minimum 10 matches; 68.33)
- Virat has the highest win-percentage for a subcontinent captain in SENA countries (minimum 10 matches; 62.85)
- Virat has the highest batting average for a captain in ODIs (minimum 50 matches; 72.65)
- Virat is the quickest to 1,000 ODI runs as captain (17 innings)
- Virat is the quickest to 2,000 ODI runs as captain (36 innings)
- Virat is the quickest to 3,000 ODI runs as captain (49 innings)
- Virat is the quickest to 4,000 ODI runs as captain (63 innings)
- Virat is the quickest to 5,000 ODI runs as captain (82 innings)
- Virat's 21 hundreds are the second most by an ODI captain after Ricky Ponting's 22. Virat played 91 innings as against Ponting's 220.
Low points of Virat's ODI career as a captain
- Captained India in two ICC tournaments with no title win
- Lost to Pakistan in the final in 2017 ICC Champions Trophy
- Lost to New Zealand in the semi-final in 2019 World Cup
