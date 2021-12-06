News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Unique 50 milestone for India captain Kohli

Unique 50 milestone for India captain Kohli

December 06, 2021 12:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli with the series trophy after beating New Zealand in the second and final Test in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday became the first player to register 50 wins across the three formats in international cricket.

 

Kohli achieved the feat after India demolished New Zealand by 372 runs in the second and final Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

"Congratulations @imVkohli. The first player with 50 international wins in each format of the game," BCCI tweeted.

India, who won the two-match series 1-0, also reclaimed the top spot the ICC Test rankings.

India's spinners wasted little time in removing New Zealand's remaining batters on the fourth day on Monday, with off-spinner Jayant Yadav taking 4/49, while Ravichandran Ashwin finished with 4/34.

It was the biggest margin of victory by runs for India in a home match, eclipsing their 337-run win against South Africa in a Delhi Test in 2015.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: India maul NZ by 372 runs to win series 1-0
PIX: India maul NZ by 372 runs to win series 1-0
SA Tour: Why Kohli may lose ODI captaincy
SA Tour: Why Kohli may lose ODI captaincy
Axar still looking to improve despite 'dream year'
Axar still looking to improve despite 'dream year'
Why Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air may prove sceptics wrong
Why Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air may prove sceptics wrong
SA tour selection 'good headache' for coach Dravid
SA tour selection 'good headache' for coach Dravid
Time To Overhaul Nomination Provisions
Time To Overhaul Nomination Provisions
'Suniel Shetty's goodwill worked in Tadap's favour'
'Suniel Shetty's goodwill worked in Tadap's favour'

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

More like this

SA tour selection 'good headache' for coach Dravid

SA tour selection 'good headache' for coach Dravid

PIX: India demolish NZ for biggest home win

PIX: India demolish NZ for biggest home win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances