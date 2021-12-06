Unique 50 milestone for India captain Kohli

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli with the series trophy after beating New Zealand in the second and final Test in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday became the first player to register 50 wins across the three formats in international cricket.

Kohli achieved the feat after India demolished New Zealand by 372 runs in the second and final Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.



"Congratulations @imVkohli. The first player with 50 international wins in each format of the game," BCCI tweeted.



India, who won the two-match series 1-0, also reclaimed the top spot the ICC Test rankings.



India's spinners wasted little time in removing New Zealand's remaining batters on the fourth day on Monday, with off-spinner Jayant Yadav taking 4/49, while Ravichandran Ashwin finished with 4/34.



It was the biggest margin of victory by runs for India in a home match, eclipsing their 337-run win against South Africa in a Delhi Test in 2015.