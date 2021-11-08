News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'It's been an honour to captain India; I gave my best'

'It's been an honour to captain India; I gave my best'

November 08, 2021 20:16 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, in his last match as India’s T20I captain, said he’s immensely proud of how the team has played. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

India skipper Virat Kohli said on Monday that he always wanted to do his best as the T20 captain and now it is time for the next lot to take the team forward.
Kohli led India for the last time in T20Is as the ‘Men in Blue’ locked horns with Namibia in the ongoing World Cup.

 

"It's been an honour for me. I was given the opportunity and I tried to do my best. But it's also time to create some space and move forward. I've been immensely proud of how the team has played," said Kohli after the toss in Monday concluding Super 12s fixture in Dubai.

"Now, I think it's time for the next lot to take this team forward. Obviously, (vice-captain) Rohit (Sharma) is here and he's overlooking things for a while now," he added.
India was knocked out of the World Cup on Sunday after New Zealand defeated Afghanistan.

Even if the Men in Blue wins against Namibia they cannot leapfrog past New Zealand as the No. 2 team in Group 2 and make the semi-finals.

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

