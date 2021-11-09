T20s: How India fared under Captain Kohli

Virat Kohli's record in T20 Internationals as captain is one of the best in the world though he finished without an ICC trophy.

The T20 World Cup was Kohli's first major tournament as captain in the shortest format but India bowed out in the league stage itself.

India won its last three games, but the defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in their opening two matches led to the team's exit.

How the Indian team fared under Kohli's captaincy in T20 cricket:

IMAGE: Under Kohli, India boast of a good record, with 32 wins from 50 T20Is, while losing 16, and two of them ended without a result. He is the second-most successful Indian T20I captain after Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had 42 victories. As a captain, Kohli has scored the most number of T20I runs for India, 1,570 runs in 50 games at an average of 47 and a strike rate of 140, with 13 half-centuries.

IMAGE: Kohli scored 1,000 T20I runs in just 30 innings as captain, the quickest to reach the landmark. He is the only India captain who has beaten every SENA country (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) in T20Is in their own backyard. India won 5-0 in New Zealand, whereas 2-1 was the margin in England, Australia, and South Africa. Overall, India played 17 T20I series under Kohli's captaincy, winning 12 of them, while losing only two and three finished level.

IMAGE: Kohli, who took over from Dhoni, started off with victory in his first ever series as T20I captain when India beat England 2-1 at home in the 2016-2017 season. However, he tasted defeat in his second series when the West Indies won the lone T20I match in Jamaica, while India did the same to Sri Lanka in the next one-off T20 match in Colombo. The three-match T20I series against Australia was drawn 1-1 after the third match in Hyderabad was washed out because of rain. Kohli's India then proved to be unbeatable as they went on a run of four successive series wins -- getting the better of New Zealand at home, while defeating South Africa, Ireland and England away from home.

IMAGE: Another series against Australia finished in a 1-1 draw with rain playing spoilsport in the Melbourne match in November 2018. However, India went down to Australia 2-0 in their next series at home, losing both games. India bounced back in some style as they whitewashed T20 World champions West Indies 3-0 in the three-match series, with of two of the three games played in Florida. The three-game series against South Africa at home in September 2019 ended in a 1-1 draw after the first game in Dharamsala was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

IMAGE: The Indians emerged as the best team in the world as they went unbeaten for five successive series, including successive away wins in New Zealand and Australia. The hardfought 3-2 series win against England at home earlier this year was the last time Kohli led India in a bilateral T20I series. Despite the team's good recent run in T20 cricket, things didn't end well for Kohli as India bowed out of the T20 World Cup without making it to the semi-finals.

List of series played by India under Kohli's captaincy:



India vs England, 2016-17: India won 2-1



West Indies vs India, 2017-18: West Indies won 1-0



Sri Lanka vs India, 2017-18: India won 1-0



India vs Australia, 2017-18: Series Drawn 1-1



India vs New Zealand, 2017-18: India won 2-1



South Africa vs India, 2017-18: India won 2-1



Ireland vs India, 2018: India won 2-0



England vs India, 2018: India won 2-1



Australia vs India, 2018-19: Series Drawn 1-1



India vs Australia, 2018-19: Australia won 2-0



West Indies vs India, 2019-20: India won 3-0



India vs South Africa, 2019-20: Series Drawn 1-1



India vs West Indies, 2019-20: India won 2-1



India vs Sri Lanka, 2019-20: India won 3-0



New Zealand vs India, 2019-20: India won 5-0



Australia vs India, 2020-21: India won 2-1



India vs England, 2020-21: India won 3-2