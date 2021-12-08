News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit replaces Kohli as India ODI captain

Rohit replaces Kohli as India ODI captain

Last updated on: December 08, 2021 20:03 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's first assignment as captain will be the three-match ODI series in South Africa in January 2022. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Rohit Sharma has replaced Virat Kohli as India's ODI captain, the BCCI announced on Wednesday.

 

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward," read a statement from the BCCI on Wednesday.

While Kohli was retained as the Test team's skipper for the upcoming tour of South Africa, Rohit was promoted as vice-captain in place of Ajinkya Rahane, who managed to retain his place despite a string of poor scores in the last couple of years.

Rohit's first assignment will be the ODI series in South Africa in January 2022.

He took over the T20I captaincy for the T20I series against New Zealand last month following Kohli’s decision to step down as skipper after the T20 World Cup.

The selectors' decision to hand Rohit the ODI captaincy is in keeping with the 2023 ODI World Cup in mind.

Rahul Dravid vs Greg Chappell: The Untold Story
Kohli's role as batter will remain the same: Rohit
Rohit, Dravid recall their first interaction in 2007
Rahane retained for SA Tests; injured Jadeja, Axar out
Treat Omicron cases in Covid centres only: Centre
15 teachers booked after 5 students allege gang-rape
Jio-bp, Mahindra sign MoU for EV
