Jos Buttler Overtakes Pooran As MVP

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2025 after Game 55.
The MVP race in the 2025 IPL is hotting up. After Match 55, Jos Buttler finds himself on top with a MVPI of 571. His closest contenders are likely to be Suryakumar Yadav (#3 with MVPI of 562), Sai Sudharsan (#4, 554), Shubman Gill (#7, 524) and Virat Kohli (#8, 516).
Nicholas Pooran (#2 at 562), Yashasvi Jaiswal (#5 at 535) and Riyan Parag (#6 at 527) are still in the reckoning, but we must expect this trio to drop down because LSG are unlikely to be in the play-off matches, and RR definitely won't be there.
With a significant number of 200+ totals in this IPL season, the bowlers are disadvantaged. It is almost certain that no bowler will be a contender.
The bowlers performing well include Prasidh Krishna (#16 with MVPI of 425), Krunal Pandya (#23, 367), Varun Chakravarthy (#24, 353) and Josh Hazlewood (#26, 349).
The best all-rounders so far have been Sunil Narine (#11, 480), Hardik Pandya (#15, 446), Ravindra Jadeja (#17, 415) and Axar Patel (#18, 408).
However, the biggest takeaway from the IPL table is that Indian players (often young Indian players) have dominated this year's IPL. Eight out of the top 10 have been Indian players; only six in the top 20 are foreign players.
Players offering the best value for money include Vipraj Nigam ($140 paid for every 'run' scored) Ryan Rickelton (PVI of 204), Ajinkya Rahane (396), Aiden Markram (410), Prabhsimran Singh (738), Priyansh Arya (784), Mitchell Marsh (790), Tim David (976) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (983).
The MVPI formula also allows us to more accurately rate the top batting and bowling performances, and determine the contenders for, what we might call, the 'Shadow Orange Cap' and 'Shadow Purple Cap'.
Shadow Orange Cap current owner: Suryakumar Yadav (538). Current contenders: Jos Buttler (523), B Sai Sudharsan (518)
Shadow Purple Cap current owner: Prasidh Krishna (401). Current contenders: Varun Chakravarthy (346) Josh Hazlewood (345)
For the Purple Cap, our shadow owner, Prasidh Krishna, is also the official owner. The current Orange Cap owner Virat Kohli (505 runs, at 143.5 strike rate) is behind the shadow owner Suryakumar Yadav (475 runs at 172.7)
IPL 2025: Best Performing Players after Match 55 ending 5.5.25
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|From
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Games
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|Jos Buttler
|GT
|ENG
|470
|97
|46
|21
|169.1
|0
|-
|10
|571
|2318
|2
|Nicholas Pooran
|LSG
|WI
|410
|87
|34
|34
|201
|0
|-
|11
|562
|3454
|3
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|475
|68
|46
|26
|172.7
|0
|-
|11
|562
|2689
|4
|B Sai Sudarshan
|GT
|IND
|504
|82
|55
|16
|154.1
|0
|-
|10
|554
|1289
|5
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|RR
|IND
|473
|75
|46
|25
|154.6
|0
|-
|12
|535
|3393
|6
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|IND
|377
|95
|27
|26
|170.6
|2
|7.9
|12
|527
|2679
|7
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|IND
|465
|90
|48
|15
|162
|0
|-
|10
|524
|2646
|8
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|505
|73
|44
|18
|143.5
|0
|-
|11
|516
|3762
|9
|Prabhsimran Singh
|PBKS
|IND
|437
|91
|45
|24
|170
|0
|-
|11
|501
|738
|10
|Shreyas Iyer
|PBKS
|IND
|405
|97
|27
|27
|180.8
|0
|-
|11
|492
|5026
|11
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|189
|44
|18
|15
|170.3
|10
|7.6
|10
|480
|2311
|12
|Ryan Rickelton
|MI
|SA
|334
|62
|42
|15
|153.9
|0
|-
|11
|454
|204
|13
|Aiden Markram
|LSG
|SA
|348
|66
|31
|16
|146.8
|4
|8.8
|11
|451
|410
|14
|Priyansh Arya
|PBKS
|IND
|347
|103
|37
|22
|192.8
|0
|-
|11
|448
|784
|15
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|157
|48
|15
|7
|172.5
|13
|8.9
|10
|446
|3389
|16
|Prasidh Krishna
|GT
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|19
|7.5
|10
|425
|1878
|17
|Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|AUS
|260
|77
|22
|8
|137.6
|7
|8.5
|11
|415
|4009
|18
|Axar Patel
|DC
|IND
|238
|43
|21
|14
|157.6
|5
|8.2
|11
|408
|3738
|19
|Mitchell Marsh
|LSG
|AUS
|378
|81
|36
|20
|155.6
|0
|-
|10
|398
|790
|20
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|ND
|314
|141
|35
|17
|180.5
|0
|9.7
|11
|397
|3260
|21
|K L Rahul
|DC
|IND
|381
|93
|30
|16
|142.2
|0
|-
|10
|396
|3268
|22
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|SA
|311
|71
|29
|13
|154
|0
|-
|11
|382
|5566
|23
|Krunal Pandya
|RCB
|IND
|97
|73
|7
|4
|129.3
|14
|8.6
|11
|367
|1448
|24
|Varun Chakravarthy
|KKR
|IND
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100
|15
|7.2
|11
|353
|3142
|25
|Ajinkya Rahane
|KKR
|IND
|327
|61
|29
|18
|146.6
|0
|-
|11
|350
|396
|26
|Josh Hazlewood
|RCB
|AUS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|8.4
|10
|349
|3311
|27
|Ayush Badoni
|LSG
|IND
|326
|74
|27
|14
|150.2
|0
|-
|11
|345
|1072
|28
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|IND
|2
|1
|0
|0
|33.3
|16
|8
|11
|343
|4851
|29
|Pat Cummins
|SRH
|AUS
|84
|22
|6
|6
|161.5
|13
|9.4
|11
|339
|4908
|30
|Vipraj Nigam
|DC
|IND
|122
|39
|12
|7
|179.4
|9
|9.5
|11
|330
|140
|31
|Noor Ahmad
|CSK
|AFG
|3
|2
|0
|0
|21.4
|16
|8.1
|11
|316
|2925
|32
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|IND
|11
|5
|2
|0
|137.5
|12
|6.7
|11
|314
|3901
|33
|Travis Head
|SRH
|AUS
|281
|67
|41
|9
|156.1
|0
|-
|10
|310
|4175
|34
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|IND
|293
|76
|27
|17
|155
|0
|-
|10
|309
|4876
|35
|Abishek Porel
|DC
|IND
|265
|51
|27
|9
|149.7
|0
|-
|11
|304
|1216
|36
|Trent Boult
|MI
|NZ
|2
|1
|0
|0
|66.7
|16
|8.8
|11
|301
|3839
|37
|Philip Salt
|RCB
|ENG
|239
|65
|30
|13
|168.3
|0
|-
|9
|301
|3532
|38
|Marco Jansen
|PBKS
|SA
|75
|34
|3
|4
|123
|11
|8.8
|11
|300
|2157
|39
|Dhruv Jurel
|RR
|IND
|249
|70
|17
|15
|146.5
|0
|-
|12
|288
|4902
|40
|Tim David
|RCB
|AUS
|186
|50
|16
|14
|193.8
|0
|-
|11
|284
|976
|41
|Tristan Stubbs
|DC
|SA
|259
|41
|23
|9
|151.5
|0
|20
|11
|282
|3278
|42
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|KKR
|IND
|285
|50
|32
|12
|145.4
|0
|-
|10
|282
|983
|43
|Shimron Hetmyer
|RR
|WI
|216
|52
|15
|10
|146.9
|0
|-
|12
|281
|3947
|44
|Mohammed Siraj
|GT
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|14
|8.9
|10
|272
|3785
|45
|Tilak Varma
|MI
|IND
|239
|59
|20
|10
|140.6
|0
|-
|11
|271
|2729
|46
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|WI
|129
|57
|12
|11
|161.3
|8
|11.9
|11
|267
|4154
|47
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|7
|7
|266
|6255
|48
|Will Jacks
|MI
|ENG
|142
|36
|12
|6
|122.4
|5
|7.1
|10
|266
|1824
|49
|Naman Dhir
|MI
|IND
|155
|46
|14
|8
|184.5
|0
|4
|11
|265
|1831
|50
|Harshal Patel
|SRH
|IND
|21
|12
|0
|0
|80.8
|14
|9.4
|10
|261
|2833
