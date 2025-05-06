Jos Buttler Overtakes Pooran As MVP

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2025 after Game 55.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler of Gujarat Titans hits a six during the IPL 2025 game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, May 2, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

The MVP race in the 2025 IPL is hotting up. After Match 55, Jos Buttler finds himself on top with a MVPI of 571. His closest contenders are likely to be Suryakumar Yadav (#3 with MVPI of 562), Sai Sudharsan (#4, 554), Shubman Gill (#7, 524) and Virat Kohli (#8, 516).

Nicholas Pooran (#2 at 562), Yashasvi Jaiswal (#5 at 535) and Riyan Parag (#6 at 527) are still in the reckoning, but we must expect this trio to drop down because LSG are unlikely to be in the play-off matches, and RR definitely won't be there.

With a significant number of 200+ totals in this IPL season, the bowlers are disadvantaged. It is almost certain that no bowler will be a contender.

The bowlers performing well include Prasidh Krishna (#16 with MVPI of 425), Krunal Pandya (#23, 367), Varun Chakravarthy (#24, 353) and Josh Hazlewood (#26, 349).

The best all-rounders so far have been Sunil Narine (#11, 480), Hardik Pandya (#15, 446), Ravindra Jadeja (#17, 415) and Axar Patel (#18, 408).

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his half-century in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

However, the biggest takeaway from the IPL table is that Indian players (often young Indian players) have dominated this year's IPL. Eight out of the top 10 have been Indian players; only six in the top 20 are foreign players.

Players offering the best value for money include Vipraj Nigam ($140 paid for every 'run' scored) Ryan Rickelton (PVI of 204), Ajinkya Rahane (396), Aiden Markram (410), Prabhsimran Singh (738), Priyansh Arya (784), Mitchell Marsh (790), Tim David (976) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (983).

The MVPI formula also allows us to more accurately rate the top batting and bowling performances, and determine the contenders for, what we might call, the 'Shadow Orange Cap' and 'Shadow Purple Cap'.

Shadow Orange Cap current owner: Suryakumar Yadav (538). Current contenders: Jos Buttler (523), B Sai Sudharsan (518)

Shadow Purple Cap current owner: Prasidh Krishna (401). Current contenders: Varun Chakravarthy (346) Josh Hazlewood (345)

For the Purple Cap, our shadow owner, Prasidh Krishna, is also the official owner. The current Orange Cap owner Virat Kohli (505 runs, at 143.5 strike rate) is behind the shadow owner Suryakumar Yadav (475 runs at 172.7)

IPL 2025: Best Performing Players after Match 55 ending 5.5.25

Rank Player Team From Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Jos Buttler GT ENG 470 97 46 21 169.1 0 - 10 571 2318 2 Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 410 87 34 34 201 0 - 11 562 3454 3 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 475 68 46 26 172.7 0 - 11 562 2689 4 B Sai Sudarshan GT IND 504 82 55 16 154.1 0 - 10 554 1289 5 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 473 75 46 25 154.6 0 - 12 535 3393 6 Riyan Parag RR IND 377 95 27 26 170.6 2 7.9 12 527 2679 7 Shubman Gill GT IND 465 90 48 15 162 0 - 10 524 2646 8 Virat Kohli RCB IND 505 73 44 18 143.5 0 - 11 516 3762 9 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 437 91 45 24 170 0 - 11 501 738 10 Shreyas Iyer PBKS IND 405 97 27 27 180.8 0 - 11 492 5026 11 Sunil Narine KKR WI 189 44 18 15 170.3 10 7.6 10 480 2311 12 Ryan Rickelton MI SA 334 62 42 15 153.9 0 - 11 454 204 13 Aiden Markram LSG SA 348 66 31 16 146.8 4 8.8 11 451 410 14 Priyansh Arya PBKS IND 347 103 37 22 192.8 0 - 11 448 784 15 Hardik Pandya MI IND 157 48 15 7 172.5 13 8.9 10 446 3389 16 Prasidh Krishna GT IND 0 0 0 0 - 19 7.5 10 425 1878 17 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 260 77 22 8 137.6 7 8.5 11 415 4009 18 Axar Patel DC IND 238 43 21 14 157.6 5 8.2 11 408 3738 19 Mitchell Marsh LSG AUS 378 81 36 20 155.6 0 - 10 398 790 20 Abhishek Sharma SRH ND 314 141 35 17 180.5 0 9.7 11 397 3260 21 K L Rahul DC IND 381 93 30 16 142.2 0 - 10 396 3268 22 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 311 71 29 13 154 0 - 11 382 5566 23 Krunal Pandya RCB IND 97 73 7 4 129.3 14 8.6 11 367 1448 24 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 1 1 0 0 100 15 7.2 11 353 3142 25 Ajinkya Rahane KKR IND 327 61 29 18 146.6 0 - 11 350 396 26 Josh Hazlewood RCB AUS 0 0 0 0 0 18 8.4 10 349 3311 27 Ayush Badoni LSG IND 326 74 27 14 150.2 0 - 11 345 1072 28 Arshdeep Singh PBKS IND 2 1 0 0 33.3 16 8 11 343 4851 29 Pat Cummins SRH AUS 84 22 6 6 161.5 13 9.4 11 339 4908 30 Vipraj Nigam DC IND 122 39 12 7 179.4 9 9.5 11 330 140 31 Noor Ahmad CSK AFG 3 2 0 0 21.4 16 8.1 11 316 2925 32 Kuldeep Yadav DC IND 11 5 2 0 137.5 12 6.7 11 314 3901 33 Travis Head SRH AUS 281 67 41 9 156.1 0 - 10 310 4175 34 Rohit Sharma MI IND 293 76 27 17 155 0 - 10 309 4876 35 Abishek Porel DC IND 265 51 27 9 149.7 0 - 11 304 1216 36 Trent Boult MI NZ 2 1 0 0 66.7 16 8.8 11 301 3839 37 Philip Salt RCB ENG 239 65 30 13 168.3 0 - 9 301 3532 38 Marco Jansen PBKS SA 75 34 3 4 123 11 8.8 11 300 2157 39 Dhruv Jurel RR IND 249 70 17 15 146.5 0 - 12 288 4902 40 Tim David RCB AUS 186 50 16 14 193.8 0 - 11 284 976 41 Tristan Stubbs DC SA 259 41 23 9 151.5 0 20 11 282 3278 42 Angkrish Raghuvanshi KKR IND 285 50 32 12 145.4 0 - 10 282 983 43 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 216 52 15 10 146.9 0 - 12 281 3947 44 Mohammed Siraj GT IND 0 0 0 0 - 14 8.9 10 272 3785 45 Tilak Varma MI IND 239 59 20 10 140.6 0 - 11 271 2729 46 Andre Russell KKR WI 129 57 12 11 161.3 8 11.9 11 267 4154 47 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 0 0 0 0 0 11 7 7 266 6255 48 Will Jacks MI ENG 142 36 12 6 122.4 5 7.1 10 266 1824 49 Naman Dhir MI IND 155 46 14 8 184.5 0 4 11 265 1831 50 Harshal Patel SRH IND 21 12 0 0 80.8 14 9.4 10 261 2833

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com