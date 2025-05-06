HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jos Buttler Overtakes Pooran As MVP

Jos Buttler Overtakes Pooran As MVP

By PURNENDU MAJI, SRINIVAS BHOGLE
7 Minutes Read
May 06, 2025 13:31 IST

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2025 after Game 55.

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Jos Buttler of Gujarat Titans hits a six during the IPL 2025 game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, May 2, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

The MVP race in the 2025 IPL is hotting up. After Match 55, Jos Buttler finds himself on top with a MVPI of 571. His closest contenders are likely to be Suryakumar Yadav (#3 with MVPI of 562), Sai Sudharsan (#4, 554), Shubman Gill (#7, 524) and Virat Kohli (#8, 516).

Nicholas Pooran (#2 at 562), Yashasvi Jaiswal (#5 at 535) and Riyan Parag (#6 at 527) are still in the reckoning, but we must expect this trio to drop down because LSG are unlikely to be in the play-off matches, and RR definitely won't be there.

With a significant number of 200+ totals in this IPL season, the bowlers are disadvantaged. It is almost certain that no bowler will be a contender.

The bowlers performing well include Prasidh Krishna (#16 with MVPI of 425), Krunal Pandya (#23, 367), Varun Chakravarthy (#24, 353) and Josh Hazlewood (#26, 349).

The best all-rounders so far have been Sunil Narine (#11, 480), Hardik Pandya (#15, 446), Ravindra Jadeja (#17, 415) and Axar Patel (#18, 408).

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his half-century in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

However, the biggest takeaway from the IPL table is that Indian players (often young Indian players) have dominated this year's IPL. Eight out of the top 10 have been Indian players; only six in the top 20 are foreign players.

Players offering the best value for money include Vipraj Nigam ($140 paid for every 'run' scored) Ryan Rickelton (PVI of 204), Ajinkya Rahane (396), Aiden Markram (410), Prabhsimran Singh (738), Priyansh Arya (784), Mitchell Marsh (790), Tim David (976) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (983).

The MVPI formula also allows us to more accurately rate the top batting and bowling performances, and determine the contenders for, what we might call, the 'Shadow Orange Cap' and 'Shadow Purple Cap'.

Shadow Orange Cap current owner: Suryakumar Yadav (538). Current contenders: Jos Buttler (523), B Sai Sudharsan (518)

Shadow Purple Cap current owner: Prasidh Krishna (401). Current contenders: Varun Chakravarthy (346) Josh Hazlewood (345)

For the Purple Cap, our shadow owner, Prasidh Krishna, is also the official owner. The current Orange Cap owner Virat Kohli (505 runs, at 143.5 strike rate) is behind the shadow owner Suryakumar Yadav (475 runs at 172.7)

IPL 2025: Best Performing Players after Match 55 ending 5.5.25

RankPlayerTeamFromRunsTop Score4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomy RateGamesMVPIPVI(US$)
1 Jos Buttler GT ENG 470 97 46 21 169.1 0 - 10 571 2318
2 Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 410 87 34 34 201 0 - 11 562 3454
3 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 475 68 46 26 172.7 0 - 11 562 2689
4 B Sai Sudarshan GT IND 504 82 55 16 154.1 0 - 10 554 1289
5 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 473 75 46 25 154.6 0 - 12 535 3393
6 Riyan Parag RR IND 377 95 27 26 170.6 2 7.9 12 527 2679
7 Shubman Gill GT IND 465 90 48 15 162 0 - 10 524 2646
8 Virat Kohli RCB IND 505 73 44 18 143.5 0 - 11 516 3762
9 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 437 91 45 24 170 0 - 11 501 738
10 Shreyas Iyer PBKS IND 405 97 27 27 180.8 0 - 11 492 5026
11 Sunil Narine KKR WI 189 44 18 15 170.3 10 7.6 10 480 2311
12 Ryan Rickelton MI SA 334 62 42 15 153.9 0 - 11 454 204
13 Aiden Markram LSG SA 348 66 31 16 146.8 4 8.8 11 451 410
14 Priyansh Arya PBKS IND 347 103 37 22 192.8 0 - 11 448 784
15 Hardik Pandya MI IND 157 48 15 7 172.5 13 8.9 10 446 3389
16 Prasidh Krishna GT IND 0 0 0 0 - 19 7.5 10 425 1878
17 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 260 77 22 8 137.6 7 8.5 11 415 4009
18 Axar Patel DC IND 238 43 21 14 157.6 5 8.2 11 408 3738
19 Mitchell Marsh LSG AUS 378 81 36 20 155.6 0 - 10 398 790
20 Abhishek Sharma SRH ND 314 141 35 17 180.5 0 9.7 11 397 3260
21 K L Rahul DC IND 381 93 30 16 142.2 0 - 10 396 3268
22 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 311 71 29 13 154 0 - 11 382 5566
23 Krunal Pandya RCB IND 97 73 7 4 129.3 14 8.6 11 367 1448
24 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 1 1 0 0 100 15 7.2 11 353 3142
25 Ajinkya Rahane KKR IND 327 61 29 18 146.6 0 - 11 350 396
26 Josh Hazlewood RCB AUS 0 0 0 0 0 18 8.4 10 349 3311
27 Ayush Badoni LSG IND 326 74 27 14 150.2 0 - 11 345 1072
28 Arshdeep Singh PBKS IND 2 1 0 0 33.3 16 8 11 343 4851
29 Pat Cummins SRH AUS 84 22 6 6 161.5 13 9.4 11 339 4908
30 Vipraj Nigam DC IND 122 39 12 7 179.4 9 9.5 11 330 140
31 Noor Ahmad CSK AFG 3 2 0 0 21.4 16 8.1 11 316 2925
32 Kuldeep Yadav DC IND 11 5 2 0 137.5 12 6.7 11 314 3901
33 Travis Head SRH AUS 281 67 41 9 156.1 0 - 10 310 4175
34 Rohit Sharma MI IND 293 76 27 17 155 0 - 10 309 4876
35 Abishek Porel DC IND 265 51 27 9 149.7 0 - 11 304 1216
36 Trent Boult MI NZ 2 1 0 0 66.7 16 8.8 11 301 3839
37 Philip Salt RCB ENG 239 65 30 13 168.3 0 - 9 301 3532
38 Marco Jansen PBKS SA 75 34 3 4 123 11 8.8 11 300 2157
39 Dhruv Jurel RR IND 249 70 17 15 146.5 0 - 12 288 4902
40 Tim David RCB AUS 186 50 16 14 193.8 0 - 11 284 976
41 Tristan Stubbs DC SA 259 41 23 9 151.5 0 20 11 282 3278
42 Angkrish Raghuvanshi KKR IND 285 50 32 12 145.4 0 - 10 282 983
43 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 216 52 15 10 146.9 0 - 12 281 3947
44 Mohammed Siraj GT IND 0 0 0 0 - 14 8.9 10 272 3785
45 Tilak Varma MI IND 239 59 20 10 140.6 0 - 11 271 2729
46 Andre Russell KKR WI 129 57 12 11 161.3 8 11.9 11 267 4154
47 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 0 0 0 0 0 11 7 7 266 6255
48 Will Jacks MI ENG 142 36 12 6 122.4 5 7.1 10 266 1824
49 Naman Dhir MI IND 155 46 14 8 184.5 0 4 11 265 1831
50 Harshal Patel SRH IND 21 12 0 0 80.8 14 9.4 10 261 2833

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

PURNENDU MAJI, SRINIVAS BHOGLE
