Who Will Make It To IPL 2025 Play-Offs?

It's time for serious business in IPL 2025 as the teams battle for a place in the play-offs in the final weeks of the league stage.



With 16 matches remaining, eight out of 10 teams are still in contention for a play-off spot.



The top four teams in the points table qualify for the play-offs. The first and second-placed teams will face off in Qualifier 1 (May 20), with the winner advancing directly to the IPL final on May 25.



The third and fourth-placed teams will clash in the Eliminator (May 21). The winner will progress to Qualifier 2 to face the loser of Qualifier 1 for a place in the final.



Royal Challengers Bengaluru lead the standings with 16 points from 11 matches but are still not assured of a play-off berth.



Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have already been eliminated.



A look at the play-off scenarios:





Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB top the table with 16 points from 11 matches. While they could still qualify even if they lose their last three games, they will aim to win all three to finish in the top two and secure a place in Qualifier 1.



With two home games coming up against SRH and KKR, RCB will fancy their chances of topping the standings.



Remaining matches:

May 9: vs LSG, Lucknow

May 13: vs SRH, Bengaluru

May 17: vs KKR, Bengaluru



Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings are on course to reach their first play-offs in 11 years. They have made the play-offs only twice in 17 seasons -- 2008 and 2014.



Under Coach Ricky Ponting and Captain Shreyas Iyer, PBKS are enjoying their best IPL campaign, with seven wins from 11 matches and one washout (vs KKR), leaving them on the brink of qualification.



With 15 points, PBKS need at least one more win to seal a play-off spot.



However, they face a tough finish against fellow contenders Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.



Remaining matches:

May 8: vs DC, Dharamsala

May 11: vs MI, Dharamsala

May 16: vs RR, Jaipur



Mumbai Indians

After a slow start, MI have bounced back with six wins in a row and are in a strong position to qualify.



With veterans Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya hitting form, the five-time champions look good to get ahead.



Despite qualifying just once in the last four seasons and not winning the title since 2020, MI are peaking at the right time.



They face three strong opponents in Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, but two matches at home give them an edge.



Remaining matches:

May 6: vs GT, Mumbai

May 11: vs PBKS, Dharamsala

May 15: vs DC, Mumbai



Gujarat Titans

GT remain among the favourites for the play-offs with seven wins from 10 matches. Winning at least three of their remaining four matches could put them in the top two.



GT have won three of their last four games and will back themselves to beat struggling LSG and CSK at their home ground in Ahmedabad, where they have won four of five matches this season.



The Titans are among the favourites to qualify for the play-offs, given their consistent run so far.



Remaining matches:

May 6: vs MI, Mumbai

May 11: vs DC, Delhi

May 14: vs LSG, Ahmedabad

May 18: vs CSK, Ahmedabad



Delhi Capitals

Delhi's fortunes have turned under Captain Axar Patel and Coach Hemang Badani.



DC started brightly with five wins from their first six games but have stumbled recently with just one victory from their last four matches.



With 12 points from 10 matches, DC will target at least three victories from their last four matches to qualify and push for a top-two finish.



Struggling DC face a tough run-in, with matches against the Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.



Remaining matches:

May 5: vs SRH, Hyderabad

May 8: vs Punjab Kings, Dharamsala

May 11: vs GT, Delhi

May 15: vs MI, Mumbai



Kolkata Knight Riders

Defending champions KKR have blown hot and cold this season.



Two recent wins in a row has kept their hopes alive as they are placed sixth with 11 points from 11 games, including a washout.



Their narrow one-run victory against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday was crucial for their play-offs hopes. They will need to win their last three matches to take their tally to 17 points which should ensure qualification.



Led by Ajinkya Rahane, KKR will target wins against CSK and SRH before a tough away clash against RCB.



Remaining matches:

May 7: vs CSK, Kolkata

May 10: vs SRH, Hyderabad

May 17: vs RCB, Bengaluru



Lucknow Super Giants

LSG's hopes are fading after a 37-run loss to Punjab Kings on Sunday evening.



With Captain Rishabh Pant out of form and international stars struggling, LSG have just five wins from 11 games. They must win their last three and hope other results go their way.



Having won only once in their last five matches, they need a major turnaround with tough games ahead.



Remaining matches:

May 9: vs RCB, Lucknow

May 14: vs GT, Ahmedabad

May 18: vs SRH, Lucknow



Rajasthan Royals

2008 champions Rajasthan Royals are out of IPL 2025.



Despite some exciting performances from openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, they managed only three wins from 12 matches.



Captain Sanju Samson's absence for most of the season and poor bowling performances hurt their chances.



Remaining matches:

May 12: vs CSK, Chennai

May 16: vs Punjab Kings, Jaipur



Sunrisers Hyderabad

Last season's runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad are only mathematically alive in the play-offs race.



Their misfiring batting unit has let them down, as they managed to win just three of 10 matches.



Even if they win their remaining four games, they can only reach 14 points -- likely not enough, as four teams have already reached that mark.



Remaining matches:

May 5: vs DC, Hyderabad

May 10: vs KKR, Hyderabad

May 13: vs RCB, Bengaluru

May 18: vs LSG, Lucknow



Chennai Super Kings

CSK have had one of their worst seasons and will miss the play-offs for the second year running.



Their auction strategy backfired, and injuries to Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad made things worse.

Even the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return to the captaincy couldn't turn things around. With just two wins from 11 matches, CSK is set for their worst-ever finish. Their previous low was in 2022 with four wins from 14 games.



Remaining matches:

May 7: vs KKR, Kolkata

May 12: vs RR, Chennai

May 18: vs GT, Ahmedabad

Photographs: BCCI