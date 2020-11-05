IPL: Is it a bird, is it a plane...

November 05, 2020 09:24 IST

With each passing year, the standard of cricket has risen in the Indian Premier League.

The scores have gotten bigger and the bowling has been of the highest standards.

But it is the fielding that has been top drawer, especially this season.

Be it the ground fielding in the 'V', the dives at the boundary or the stunning catches that have fielders flying and leaping, turning cricketers into Supermen.

Norma Astrid Godinho picks the best fielding efforts she has liked in IPL 2020 so far.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals's Sanju Samson catches Kolkata Knight Riders's Pat Cummins shot off Tom Curran's bowling, September 30, 2020. All Photographs: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings's Ambati Rayudu tries to cut off the ball during the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, October 2, 2020.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals's Shreyas Iyer catches Kings XI Punjab's Glenn Maxwell off Kagiso Rabada's bowling, September 20, 2020.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings's Ruturaj Gaikwad catches Kings XI Punjab's James Neesham, November 1, 2020.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals's Rahul Tewatia takes a catch to send off Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran off Ben Stokes, October 30, 2020.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians's Anukul Roy goes parallel to the ground to take a catch and dismiss Rajasthan Royals's Mahipal Lomror off Rahul Chahar, October 6, 2020.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals's Ben Stokes leaps to stop the ball from going to the boundary during the game against the Delhi Capitals, October 14, 2020.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians's Jayant Yadav dives during the game against the Delhi Capitals. October 31, 2020.

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab's Sarfaraz Khan fields at the boundary during the game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, September 24, 2020.

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran lunges to catch the ball during the game against the Rajasthan Royals, September 27, 2020.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner slides at the boundary during the match against Mumbai Indians, November 3, 2020.