IPL: Is it a bird, is it a plane...

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
November 05, 2020 09:24 IST
With each passing year, the standard of cricket has risen in the Indian Premier League.

The scores have gotten bigger and the bowling has been of the highest standards.

But it is the fielding that has been top drawer, especially this season.

Be it the ground fielding in the 'V', the dives at the boundary or the stunning catches that have fielders flying and leaping, turning cricketers into Supermen.

Norma Astrid Godinho picks the best fielding efforts she has liked in IPL 2020 so far.

 

Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson takes the catch to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins off the bowling of Tom Curran on September30, 2020.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals's Sanju Samson catches Kolkata Knight Riders's Pat Cummins shot off Tom Curran's bowling, September 30, 2020. All Photographs: BCCI/IPL

 

Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu tries to cut the ball during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on the 29th October 2020.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings's Ambati Rayudu tries to cut off the ball during the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, October 2, 2020.

 

Delhi Capitals' Shreyas Iyer takes a catch to dismiss Kings XI Punjab's Glenn Maxwell off the bowling of Kagiso Radaba on 20th September 2020.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals's Shreyas Iyer catches Kings XI Punjab's Glenn Maxwell off Kagiso Rabada's bowling, September 20, 2020.

 

Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad takes a catch to dismiss Kings XI Punjab's James Neesham on the November 1, 2020

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings's Ruturaj Gaikwad catches Kings XI Punjab's James Neesham, November 1, 2020.

 

Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia takes the catch to dismiss Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran on October 30, 2020.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals's Rahul Tewatia takes a catch to send off Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran off Ben Stokes, October 30, 2020.

 

Mumbai Indians' Anukul Roy goes parallel to the ground as completes a catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Mahipal Lomror off the bowling of Rahul Chahar

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians's Anukul Roy goes parallel to the ground to take a catch and dismiss Rajasthan Royals's Mahipal Lomror off Rahul Chahar, October 6, 2020.

 

Rajasthan Royals' Ben Stokes leaps to stop the ball from going to the boundary during the match against Delhi Capitals on October 14, 2020.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals's Ben Stokes leaps to stop the ball from going to the boundary during the game against the Delhi Capitals, October 14, 2020.

 

Mumbai Indians' Jayant Yadav puts in a dive while fielding during the match against Delhi Capitals on October 31, 2020.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians's Jayant Yadav dives during the game against the Delhi Capitals. October 31, 2020.

 

Kings XI Punjab's Sarfaraz Khan fields at the boundary during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 24, 2020

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab's Sarfaraz Khan fields at the boundary during the game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, September 24, 2020.

 

Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran lunges to catch the ball during the IPL match against the Rajasthan Royals on September 27, 2020 

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab's Nicholas Pooran lunges to catch the ball during the game against the Rajasthan Royals, September 27, 2020.

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner puts in a slide at the boundary during the match against Mumbai Indians on November 3, 2020

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner slides at the boundary during the match against Mumbai Indians, November 3, 2020.
NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
