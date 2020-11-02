The Birdman's Catch of IPL 2020

November 02, 2020 13:05 IST

IMAGE: Sunday's IPL 2020 highlight was Dinesh Karthik's spectacular airborne catch to dismiss Ben Stokes. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders's Dinesh Karthik stole the limelight when he pulled off arguably the most scintillating catch of IPL 2020 in KKR's do-or-die encounter against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Karthik's splendid effort behind the stumps handed Steve Smith's side a huge blow as they lost their star opener Ben Stokes early in their chase of 192 in Dubai.

Stokes is RR's key player, and he needed to deliver to help his side chase down the mammoth total.

Stokes nicked a wide one from Pat Cummins. It was not an easy catch as it was moving away from the 'keeper towards his left.

DK leapt wide and plucked the ball from mid-air with two fingers.

IMAGE: DK in action. Photograph: Screen grab/Twitter

"Ben Stokes couldn't believe it and neither can we in the commentary box,' said cricket legend Kumar Sangakkara, who kept wickets for Sri Lanka.

Irfan Pathan compared DK -- who took four Royals catches -- to a bird. 'We've seen birds on the cricket ground only in Australia...' Irfan tweeted, 'there's one that flew in the UAE just now ... what a catch'.