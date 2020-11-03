IPL 2020, Week 6: All the Hits & Misses

November 03, 2020 13:09 IST

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the important numbers after the sixth week of IPL 2020.

IMAGE: Trent Boult is congratulated by his Mumbai Indians teammates as he celebrates Delhi Capitals Opener Shikhar Dhawan's wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Standings

Rank Team Games Won Lost Points Net Run Rate 1 (1) Mumbai Indians 13 9 4 18 1.296 2 (3) Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 7 6 14 -0.145 3 (2) Delhi Capitals 13 7 6 14 -0.159 4 (4) Kolkata Knight Riders 14 7 7 14 -0.214 5 (7) Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 6 7 12 0.555 6 (5) Kings XI Punjab 14 6 8 12 -0.162 7 (8) Chennai Super Kings 14 6 8 12 -0.455 8 (6) Rajasthan Royals 14 6 8 12 -0.569

Note: The figures in bracket indicate ranking after the fifth week

Synopsis of matches

# Date Venue Batted 1st Score Batted 2nd Score Result 1 19-09-2020 Abu Dhabi MI 162-9 (20) CSK 166-5 (19.2) CSK won by 5 wickets 2 20-09-2020 Dubai DC 157-8 (20) KXIP 157-8 (20) Tied (DC won in Super Over) 3 21-09-2020 Dubai RCB 163-5 (20) SRH 153 (19.4) RCB won by 10 runs 4 22-09-2020 Sharjah RR 216-7 (20) CSK 200-6 (20) RR won by 16 runs 5 23-09-2020 Abu Dhabi MI 195-5 (20) KKR 146-9 (20) MI won by 49 runs 6 24-09-2020 Dubai KXIP 206-3 (20) RCB 109 (17) KXIP won by 97 runs 7 25-09-2020 Dubai DC 175-3 (20) CSK 131-7 (20) DC won by 44 runs 8 26-09-2020 Abu Dhabi SRH 142-4 (20) KKR 145-3 (18) KKR won by 7 wickets 9 27-09-2020 Sharjah KXIP 223-2 (20) RR 226-6 (19.3) RR won by 4 wickets 10 28-09-2020 Dubai RCB 201-3 (20) MI 201-5 (20) Tied (RCB won in Super Over) 11 29-09-2020 Abu Dhabi SRH 162-4 (20) DC 147-7 (20) SRH won by 15 runs 12 30-09-2020 Dubai KKR 174-6 (20) RR 137-9 (20) KKR won by 37 runs 13 01-10-2020 Abu Dhabi MI 191-4 (20) KXIP 143-8 (20) MI won by 48 runs 14 02-10-2020 Dubai SRH 164-5 (20) CSK 157-5 (20) SRH won by 7 runs 15 03-10-2020 Abu Dhabi RR 154-6 (20) RCB 158-2 (19.1) RCB won by 8 wickets 16 03-10-2020 Sharjah DC 228-4 (20) KKR 210-8 (20) DC won by 18 runs 17 04-10-2020 Sharjah MI 208-5 (20) SRH 174-7 (20) MI won by 34 runs 18 04-10-2020 Dubai KXIP 178-4 (20) CSK 181-0 (17.4) CSK won by 10 wickets 19 05-10-2020 Dubai DC 196-4 (20) RCB 137-9 (20) DC won by 59 runs 20 06-10-2020 Abu Dhabi MI 193-4 (20) RR 136 (18.1) MI won by 57 runs 21 07-10-2020 Abu Dhabi KKR 167 (20) CSK 157-5 (20) KKR won by 10 runs 22 08-10-2020 Dubai SRH 201-6 (20) KXIP 132 (16.5) SRH won by 69 runs 23 09-10-2020 Sharjah DC 184-8 (20) RR 138 (19.4) DC won by 46 runs 24 10-10-2020 Abu Dhabi KKR 164-6 (20) KXIP 162-5 (20) KKR won by 2 runs 25 10-10-2020 Dubai RCB 169-4 (20) CSK 132-8 (20) RCB won by 37 runs 26 11-10-2020 Dubai SRH 158-4 (20) RR 163-5 (19.5) RR won by 5 wickets 27 11-10-2020 Abu Dhabi DC 162-4 (20) MI 166-5 (19.4) MI won by 5 wickets 28 12-10-2020 Sharjah RCB 194-2 (20) KKR 112-9 (20) RCB won by 82 runs 29 13-10-2020 Dubai CSK 167-6 (20) SRH 147-8 (20) CSK won by 20 runs 30 14-10-2020 Dubai DC 161-7 (20) RR 148-8 (20) DC won by 13 runs 31 15-10-2020 Sharjah RCB 171-6 (20) KXIP 177-2 (20) KXIP won by 8 wickets 32 16-10-2020 Abu Dhabi KKR 148-5 (20) MI 149-2 (16.5) MI won by 8 wickets 33 17-10-2020 Dubai RR 177-6 (20) RCB 179-3 (19.4) RCB won by 7 wickets 34 17-10-2020 Sharjah CSK 179-4 (20) DC 185-5 (19.5) DC won by 5 wickets 35 18-10-2020 Abu Dhabi KKR 163-5 (20) SRH 163-6 (20) Tied (KKR won in Super Over) 36 18-10-2020 Dubai MI 176-6 (20) KXIP 176-6 (20) Tied (KXIP won in Super Over) 37 19-10-2020 Abu Dhabi CSK 125-5 (20) RR 126-3 (17.3) RR won by 7 wickets 38 20-10-2020 Dubai DC 164-5 (20) KXIP 167-5 (19) KXIP won by 5 wickets 39 21-10-2020 Abu Dhabi KKR 84-8 (20) RCB 85-2 (13.3) RCB won by 8 wickets 40 22-10-2020 Dubai RR 154-6 (20) SRH 156-2 (18.1) SRH won by 8 wickets 41 23-10-2020 Sharjah CSK 114-9 (20) MI 116-0 (12.2) MI won by 10 wickets 42 24-10-2020 Abu Dhabi KKR 194-6 (20) DC 135-9 (20) KKR won by 59 runs 43 24-10-2020 Dubai KXIP 126-7 (20) SRH 114 (19.5) KXIP won by 12 runs 44 25-10-2020 Dubai RCB 145-6 (20) CSK 150-2 (18.4) CSK won by 8 wickets 45 25-10-2020 Abu Dhabi MI 195-5 (20) RR 196-2 (18.2) RR won by 8 wickets 46 26-10-2020 Sharjah KKR 149-9 (20) KXIP 150-2 (18.5) KXIP won by 8 wickets 47 27-10-2020 Dubai SRH 219-2 (20) DC 131 (19) SRH won by 88 runs 48 28-10-2020 Abu Dhabi RCB 164-6 (20) MI 166-5 (19.1) MI won by 5 wickets 49 29-10-2020 Dubai KKR 172-5 (20) CSK 178-4 (20) CSK won by 6 wickets 50 30-10-2020 Abu Dhabi KXIP 185-4 (20) RR 186-3 (17.3) RR won by 7 wickets 51 31-10-2020 Dubai DC 110-9 (20) MI 111-1 (14.2) MI won by 9 wickets 52 31-10-2020 Sharjah RCB 120-7 (20) SRH 121-5 (14.1) SRH won by 5 wickets 53 01-11-2020 Abu Dhabi KXIP 153-6 (20) CSK 154-1 (18.5) CSK won by 9 wickets 54 01-11-2020 Dubai KKR 191-7 (20) RR 131-9 (20) KKR won by 60 runs

Summary of results

Total matches: 54

Won by side batting first: 25 (46%)

Won by side batting second: 25 (46%)

Won in Super Over after a tie: 4 (7%)

Teams’ batting and bowling

Team Games RS WL RPW RPO RC WT RPW RPO Chennai Super Kings 14 2191 67 32.70 7.98 2275 75 30.33 8.43 Delhi Capitals 13 2135 83 25.72 8.24 2119 77 27.51 8.38 Kings XI Punjab 14 2335 72 32.43 8.50 2343 80 29.28 8.66 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 2219 96 23.11 7.98 2206 68 32.44 8.19 Mumbai Indians 13 2229 56 39.80 9.19 2036 83 24.53 7.95 Rajasthan Royals 14 2288 90 25.42 8.45 2482 65 38.18 8.96 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 1995 65 30.69 8.00 2029 73 27.79 8.06 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 2074 73 28.41 8.23 1976 81 24.39 7.78 Total 54 17466 602 29.01 8.31 17466 602 29.01 8.31

RS = Runs scored, WL = Wickets lost, RPW = Runs per Wicket, RPO = Runs per Over, RC = Runs conceded, WT = Wickets taken

Scoring pattern in each over

Over # Balls Runs Wkts RPW RPO 1 648 638 21 30.38 5.90 2 648 688 23 29.91 6.37 3 648 867 29 29.89 8.02 4 648 912 24 38.00 8.44 5 648 939 26 36.11 8.69 6 648 922 24 38.41 8.53 7 648 742 18 41.22 6.87 8 648 805 20 40.25 7.45 9 648 847 22 38.50 7.84 10 648 853 22 38.77 7.89 11 648 801 31 25.83 7.41 12 648 758 30 25.26 7.01 13 644 837 23 36.39 7.79 14 639 899 33 27.24 8.44 15 627 950 31 30.64 9.09 16 624 897 41 21.87 8.62 17 622 1052 33 31.87 10.14 18 598 1053 47 22.40 10.56 19 564 998 51 19.56 10.61 20 506 1008 53 19.01 11.95

Scoring pattern in different phases

Overs Overs Runs Wkts RPW RPO 1-6 648 4966 147 33.78 7.66 7-15 966.2 7492 230 32.57 7.75 16-20 485.4 5008 225 22.25 10.31 Total 2100 17466 602 29.01 8.31

Scoring at each ground

Mts Overs Runs Wkts RPW RPO Dubai 24 939.4 7682 281 27.33 8.17 Abu Dhabi 19 736 5989 198 30.24 8.13 Sharjah 11 424.2 3795 123 30.85 8.94 Total 54 2100 17466 602 29.01 8.31

Break-up of sixes hit (672)

For Vs Chennai Super Kings 75 73 Delhi Capitals 72 74 Kings XI Punjab 98 98 Kolkata Knight Riders 86 76 Mumbai Indians 110 68 Rajasthan Royals 105 128 Royal Challengers Bangalore 61 86 Sunrisers Hyderabad 65 69

Highest totals

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan celebrates a century against the Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Score Overs For Vs Venue Date 228-4 20 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Sharjah 03-10-2020 226-6 19.3 Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Sharjah 27-09-2020 223-2 20 Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 27-09-2020 219-2 20 Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals Dubai 27-10-2020 216-7 20 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Sharjah 22-09-2020 210-8 20 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Sharjah 03-10-2020 208-5 20 Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Sharjah 04-10-2020 206-3 20 Kings XI Punjab R. Challengers Bangalore Dubai 24-09-2020 201-3 20 R. Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Dubai 28-09-2020 201-5 20 Mumbai Indians R. Challengers Bangalore Dubai 28-09-2020 201-6 20 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab Dubai 08-10-2020 200-6 20 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 22-09-2020

Highest at Abu Dhabi: 196-2 (in 18.2 overs), Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians on 25-10-2020

Lowest totals

Score Overs For Vs Venue Date 84-8 20 Kolkata Knight Riders R.Challengers Bangalore Abu Dhabi 21-10-2020 109 17 R. Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab Dubai 24-09-2020 110-9 20 Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Dubai 31-10-2020 112-9 20 Kolkata Knight Riders R.Challengers Bangalore Sharjah 12-10-2020 114-9 20 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Sharjah 23-10-2020 114 19.5 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab Dubai 24-10-2020 120-7 20 R. Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad Sharjah 31-10-2020 125-5 20 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Abu Dhabi 19-10-2020

Highest powerplay scores

Score For Vs Venue Date 77-0 Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals Dubai 27-10-2020 69-1 Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Sharjah 27-09-2020 66-1 Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Abu Dhabi 30-10-2020 63-0 Delhi Capitals R.Challengers Bangalore Dubai 05-10-2020 60-0 Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab Dubai 04-10-2020 60-0 Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 27-09-2020

Lowest powerplay scores

Total For Vs Venue Date 17-4 Kolkata Knight Riders R.Challengers Bangalore Abu Dhabi 21-10-2020 22-2 Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Dubai 31-10-2020 23-3 Delhi Capitals Kings XI Punjab Dubai 20-09-2020 24-5 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Sharjah 23-10-2020 25-2 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab Abu Dhabi 10-10-2020

Note: The most number of wickets lost in the powerplay are five: Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders at Dubai on 01-11-2020.

Highest individual scores

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab Captain K L Rahul, who will likely keep the orange cap even though his team is out of IPL 2020, in action. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Score Balls 4s 6s Player For Vs Venue Date 132* 69 14 7 KL Rahul KXIP RCB Dubai 24-09-2020 107* 60 14 3 BA Stokes RR MI Abu Dhabi 25-10-2020 106* 61 12 3 S Dhawan DC KXIP Dubai 20-10-2020 106 50 10 7 MA Agarwal KXIP RR Sharjah 27-09-2020 101* 58 14 1 S Dhawan DC CSK Sharjah 17-10-2020 99 58 2 9 IP Kishan MI RCB Dubai 28-09-2020 99 63 6 8 CH Gayle KXIP RR Abu Dhabi 30-10-2020 97 55 7 6 JM Bairstow SRH KXIP Dubai 08-10-2020 90* 52 4 4 V Kohli RCB CSK Dubai 10-10-2020

Leading run-scorers

Player Team Mts Runs Hs Avg SR 100 50 KL Rahul KXIP 14 670 132* 55.83 129.34 1 5 S Dhawan DC 13 471 106* 47.10 146.72 2 2 F du Plessis CSK 13 449 87* 40.81 140.75 0 4 DA Warner SRH 13 444 66 37.00 134.95 0 3 S Gill KKR 14 440 70* 33.84 117.96 0 3 V Kohli RCB 13 431 90* 47.88 122.09 0 3 MA Agarwal KXIP 11 424 106 38.54 156.45 1 2 DB Padikkal RCB 13 422 74 32.46 127.10 0 4 EJG Morgan KKR 14 418 68* 41.80 138.41 0 1 Q de Kock MI 13 418 78* 38.00 135.71 0 4 SS Iyer DC 13 414 88* 34.50 123.95 0 2

Highest strike rate (Minimum 50 balls faced)

IMAGE: Keiron Pollard of Mumbai Indians has the highest strike rate. Photograph: BCCI

SR Player Team Mts Runs Hs Avg 100 50 200.00 KA Pollard MI 13 218 60* 109.00 0 1 179.36 JC Archer RR 14 113 27* 18.83 0 0 174.63 HH Pandya MI 12 241 60* 34.42 0 1 171.85 RA Jadeja CSK 14 232 50 46.40 0 1 169.71 N Pooran KXIP 14 353 77 35.30 0 2 163.51 AB de Villiers RCB 13 363 73* 45.37 0 4 158.89 SV Samson RR 14 375 85 28.84 0 3 156.45 MA Agarwal KXIP 11 424 106 38.54 1 2 153.27 SA Yadav MI 13 374 79* 41.55 0 3 151.26 MP Stoinis DC 13 239 53* 21.72 0 2

Lowest strike rate (Minimum 50 balls faced)

SR Player Team Mts Runs Hs Avg 100 50 88.75 Gurkeerat Singh RCB 8 71 21* - 0 0 93.93 KM Jadhav CSK 8 62 26 20.66 0 0 94.44 AM Rahane DC 5 51 26 10.20 0 0 101.04 V Shankar SRH 7 97 52* 24.25 0 1 101.88 GJ Maxwell KXIP 13 108 32 15.42 0 0 109.25 MK Lomror RR 3 59 47 19.66 0 0 110.00 JR Philippe RCB 4 66 33 22.00 0 0 111.68 RP Das RR 12 86 42* 12.28 0 0 111.84 AJ Finch RCB 11 236 52 21.45 0 1 112.29 RR Pant DC 10 274 38 30.44 0 0 116.27 MS Dhoni CSK 14 200 47* 25.00 0 0

Fastest 50s

Balls Player Score For Vs Venue Date 17 N Pooran 77 KXIP SRH Dubai 08-10-2020 19 SV Samson 74 RR CSK Sharjah 22-09-2020 20 MP Stoinis 53 DC KXIP Dubai 20-09-2020 20 KA Pollard 60* MI RCB Dubai 28-09-2020 20 HH Pandya 60* MI RR Abu Dhabi 25-10-2020 22 KD Karthik 58 KKR KXIP Abu Dhabi 10-10-2020 22 AB de Villiers 55* RCB RR Dubai 17-10-2020 23 AB de Villiers 55* RCB MI Dubai 28-09-2020 23 PK Garg 51* SRH CSK Dubai 02-10-2020 23 AB de Villiers 73* RCB KKR Sharjah 12-10-2020

Slowest 50: 51 balls, Vijay Shankar, SRH v RR, Dubai, 22-10-2020

Fastest 100s

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab Opener Mayank Agarwal celebrates the fastest hundred in IPL 2020. Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

Balls Player Score For Vs Venue Date 45 MA Agarwal 106 KXIP RR Sharjah 27-09-2020 57 S Dhawan 101* DC CSK Sharjah 17-10-2020 57 S Dhawan 106* DC KXIP Dubai 20-10-2020 59 BA Stokes 107* RR MI Abu Dhabi 25-10-2020 62 KL Rahul 132* KXIP RCB Dubai 24-09-2020

Most sixes

IMAGE: Sanju Samson of the Rajasthan Royals. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Sixes Balls faced Balls / Six SV Samson 26 236 9.08 N Pooran 25 208 8.32 EJG Morgan 24 302 12.58 IP Kishan 24 275 11.46 CH Gayle 23 210 9.13 KL Rahul 23 518 22.52 AB de Villiers 21 222 10.57 HH Pandya 20 138 6.90

Hitting sixes most frequently (minimum 5 sixes)

Sixes Balls faced Balls / Six KA Pollard 18 109 6.06 JC Archer 10 63 6.30 HH Pandya 20 138 6.90 N Pooran 25 208 8.32 AR Patel 5 43 8.60 SO Hetmyer 11 98 8.91 AD Russell 9 81 9.00

Note: Glenn Maxwell has faced most balls (106) without hitting a six in the tournament, followed by Gurkeerat Singh (80).

Best bowling in a match

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy took five wickets in an innings in IPL 2020. He is, after picking up Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer's wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Figures Player For Vs Venue Date 5-20 VV Chakravarthy KKR DC Abu Dhabi 24-10-2020 4-18 TA Boult MI CSK Sharjah 23-10-2020 4-20 JJ Bumrah MI RR Abu Dhabi 06-10-2020 4-24 K Rabada DC RCB Dubai 05-10-2020 4-26 CH Morris RCB RR Dubai 17-10-2020 4-34 PJ Cummins KKR RR Dubai 01-11-2020 3-7 Rashid Khan SRH DC Dubai 27-10-2020 3-8 M Siraj RCB KKR Abu Dhabi 21-10-2020 3-12 Rashid Khan SRH KXIP Dubai 08-10-2020 3-14 Rashid Khan SRH DC Abu Dhabi 29-09-2020 3-14 JJ Bumrah MI RCB Abu Dhabi 28-10-2020

Leading wicket-takers

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing Virat Kohli to complete a landmark 100 wickets in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Player Team Mts Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Avg RPO Best 4W JJ Bumrah MI 13 52.0 1 362 23 15.73 6.96 4-20 1 K Rabada DC 13 50.4 1 415 23 18.04 8.19 4-24 1 YS Chahal RCB 13 49.1 0 352 20 17.60 7.15 3-18 0 JC Archer RR 14 55.4 0 365 20 18.25 6.55 3-19 0 TA Boult MI 13 51.2 2 418 20 20.90 8.14 4-18 1 Mohammed Shami KXIP 14 53.4 0 460 20 23.00 8.57 3-15 0 Rashid Khan SRH 13 52.0 1 264 18 14.66 5.07 3-7 0 VV Chakravarthy KKR 13 52.0 0 356 17 20.94 6.84 5-20 1 AA Nortje DC 12 46.2 0 368 16 23.00 7.94 3-33 0 RD Chahar MI 13 47.0 0 362 15 24.13 7.70 2-18 0

Best economy (Minimum 8 overs)

RPO Player Team Mts Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Avg Best 4W 5.07 Rashid Khan SRH 13 52.0 1 264 18 14.66 3-7 0 5.75 W Sundar RCB 13 44.0 1 253 7 36.14 2-16 0 6.13 AR Patel DC 11 36.0 0 221 8 27.62 2-18 0 6.22 V Shankar SRH 7 13.1 0 82 4 20.50 1-11 0 6.40 JR Hazlewood CSK 3 10.0 0 64 1 64.00 1-19 0 6.43 CH Morris RCB 8 29.4 1 191 11 17.36 4-26 1 6.55 JC Archer RR 14 55.4 0 365 20 18.25 3-19 0 6.84 VV Chakravarthy KKR 13 52.0 0 356 17 20.94 5-20 1 6.90 Imran Tahir CSK 3 11.0 0 76 1 76.00 1-24 0 6.96 JJ Bumrah MI 13 52.0 1 362 23 15.73 4-20 1 6.98 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 4 14.1 0 99 3 33.00 2-25 0

Worst economy (Minimum 8 overs)

RPO Player Team Mts Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Avg Best 4W 11.75 VR Aaron RR 3 8.0 0 94 0 - - 0 11.70 A Rajpoot RR 6 17.0 0 199 2 99.50 1-39 0 11.44 TK Curran RR 5 18.1 0 208 3 69.33 1-37 0 11.40 DW Steyn RCB 3 11.4 0 133 1 133.00 1-33 0 11.29 TU Deshpande DC 5 17.0 0 192 3 64.00 2-37 0 10.50 K Gowtham KXIP 2 8.0 0 84 1 84.00 1-45 0 10.43 LT Ngidi CSK 4 16.0 0 167 9 18.55 3-38 0 10.37 Mujeeb ur Rahman KXIP 2 8.0 0 83 0 - - 0 10.26 BA Stokes RR 8 15.0 0 154 2 77.00 2-32 0

Bowlers conceding most sixes

Sixes Balls bowled Balls / Six K Tyagi 21 230 10.95 R Shreyas Gopal 19 300 15.79 JC Archer 18 336 18.67 RA Jadeja 17 218 12.82 R Bishnoi 17 306 18.00 NA Saini 17 254 14.94 R Tewatia 16 278 17.38 YS Chahal 15 297 19.80 SP Narine 15 228 15.20 RD Chahar 15 282 18.80 T Natarajan 15 306 20.40 PJ Cummins 15 312 20.80 Mohammed Shami 15 322 21.47

Conceding sixes most frequently (Minimum 5 sixes)

Sixes Balls bowled Balls / Six A Samad 8 42 5.25 K Gowtham 7 48 6.86 A Zampa 6 42 7.00 A Rajpoot 12 104 8.67 Mujeeb ur Rahman 5 48 9.60 DW Steyn 7 70 10.00 VR Aaron 5 50 10.00 BA Stokes 9 92 10.22 JD Unadkat 13 138 10.62 K Tyagi 21 230 10.95 TK Curran 10 110 11.00 A Sharma 5 60 12.00

Note: Josh Hazlewood has bowled most deliveries (60) without being hit for a six in the tournament.

All statistics are updated up to and including Game 54: Rajasthan Royals versus Kolkata Knight Riders

