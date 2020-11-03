IPL 2020, Week 6: All the Hits & Misses

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the important numbers after the sixth week of IPL 2020.
Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1 (1)
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|9
|4
|18
|1.296
|2 (3)
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|13
|7
|6
|14
|-0.145
|3 (2)
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|7
|6
|14
|-0.159
|4 (4)
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|7
|7
|14
|-0.214
|5 (7)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|6
|7
|12
|0.555
|6 (5)
|Kings XI Punjab
|14
|6
|8
|12
|-0.162
|7 (8)
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|6
|8
|12
|-0.455
|8 (6)
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|6
|8
|12
|-0.569
Note: The figures in bracket indicate ranking after the fifth week
Synopsis of matches
|#
|Date
|Venue
|Batted 1st
|Score
|Batted 2nd
|Score
|Result
|1
|19-09-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|MI
|162-9 (20)
|CSK
|166-5 (19.2)
|CSK won by 5 wickets
|2
|20-09-2020
|Dubai
|DC
|157-8 (20)
|KXIP
|157-8 (20)
|Tied (DC won in Super Over)
|3
|21-09-2020
|Dubai
|RCB
|163-5 (20)
|SRH
|153 (19.4)
|RCB won by 10 runs
|4
|22-09-2020
|Sharjah
|RR
|216-7 (20)
|CSK
|200-6 (20)
|RR won by 16 runs
|5
|23-09-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|MI
|195-5 (20)
|KKR
|146-9 (20)
|MI won by 49 runs
|6
|24-09-2020
|Dubai
|KXIP
|206-3 (20)
|RCB
|109 (17)
|KXIP won by 97 runs
|7
|25-09-2020
|Dubai
|DC
|175-3 (20)
|CSK
|131-7 (20)
|DC won by 44 runs
|8
|26-09-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|SRH
|142-4 (20)
|KKR
|145-3 (18)
|KKR won by 7 wickets
|9
|27-09-2020
|Sharjah
|KXIP
|223-2 (20)
|RR
|226-6 (19.3)
|RR won by 4 wickets
|10
|28-09-2020
|Dubai
|RCB
|201-3 (20)
|MI
|201-5 (20)
|Tied (RCB won in Super Over)
|11
|29-09-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|SRH
|162-4 (20)
|DC
|147-7 (20)
|SRH won by 15 runs
|12
|30-09-2020
|Dubai
|KKR
|174-6 (20)
|RR
|137-9 (20)
|KKR won by 37 runs
|13
|01-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|MI
|191-4 (20)
|KXIP
|143-8 (20)
|MI won by 48 runs
|14
|02-10-2020
|Dubai
|SRH
|164-5 (20)
|CSK
|157-5 (20)
|SRH won by 7 runs
|15
|03-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|RR
|154-6 (20)
|RCB
|158-2 (19.1)
|RCB won by 8 wickets
|16
|03-10-2020
|Sharjah
|DC
|228-4 (20)
|KKR
|210-8 (20)
|DC won by 18 runs
|17
|04-10-2020
|Sharjah
|MI
|208-5 (20)
|SRH
|174-7 (20)
|MI won by 34 runs
|18
|04-10-2020
|Dubai
|KXIP
|178-4 (20)
|CSK
|181-0 (17.4)
|CSK won by 10 wickets
|19
|05-10-2020
|Dubai
|DC
|196-4 (20)
|RCB
|137-9 (20)
|DC won by 59 runs
|20
|06-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|MI
|193-4 (20)
|RR
|136 (18.1)
|MI won by 57 runs
|21
|07-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR
|167 (20)
|CSK
|157-5 (20)
|KKR won by 10 runs
|22
|08-10-2020
|Dubai
|SRH
|201-6 (20)
|KXIP
|132 (16.5)
|SRH won by 69 runs
|23
|09-10-2020
|Sharjah
|DC
|184-8 (20)
|RR
|138 (19.4)
|DC won by 46 runs
|24
|10-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR
|164-6 (20)
|KXIP
|162-5 (20)
|KKR won by 2 runs
|25
|10-10-2020
|Dubai
|RCB
|169-4 (20)
|CSK
|132-8 (20)
|RCB won by 37 runs
|26
|11-10-2020
|Dubai
|SRH
|158-4 (20)
|RR
|163-5 (19.5)
|RR won by 5 wickets
|27
|11-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|DC
|162-4 (20)
|MI
|166-5 (19.4)
|MI won by 5 wickets
|28
|12-10-2020
|Sharjah
|RCB
|194-2 (20)
|KKR
|112-9 (20)
|RCB won by 82 runs
|29
|13-10-2020
|Dubai
|CSK
|167-6 (20)
|SRH
|147-8 (20)
|CSK won by 20 runs
|30
|14-10-2020
|Dubai
|DC
|161-7 (20)
|RR
|148-8 (20)
|DC won by 13 runs
|31
|15-10-2020
|Sharjah
|RCB
|171-6 (20)
|KXIP
|177-2 (20)
|KXIP won by 8 wickets
|32
|16-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR
|148-5 (20)
|MI
|149-2 (16.5)
|MI won by 8 wickets
|33
|17-10-2020
|Dubai
|RR
|177-6 (20)
|RCB
|179-3 (19.4)
|RCB won by 7 wickets
|34
|17-10-2020
|Sharjah
|CSK
|179-4 (20)
|DC
|185-5 (19.5)
|DC won by 5 wickets
|35
|18-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR
|163-5 (20)
|SRH
|163-6 (20)
|Tied (KKR won in Super Over)
|36
|18-10-2020
|Dubai
|MI
|176-6 (20)
|KXIP
|176-6 (20)
|Tied (KXIP won in Super Over)
|37
|19-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|CSK
|125-5 (20)
|RR
|126-3 (17.3)
|RR won by 7 wickets
|38
|20-10-2020
|Dubai
|DC
|164-5 (20)
|KXIP
|167-5 (19)
|KXIP won by 5 wickets
|39
|21-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR
|84-8 (20)
|RCB
|85-2 (13.3)
|RCB won by 8 wickets
|40
|22-10-2020
|Dubai
|RR
|154-6 (20)
|SRH
|156-2 (18.1)
|SRH won by 8 wickets
|41
|23-10-2020
|Sharjah
|CSK
|114-9 (20)
|MI
|116-0 (12.2)
|MI won by 10 wickets
|42
|24-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR
|194-6 (20)
|DC
|135-9 (20)
|KKR won by 59 runs
|43
|24-10-2020
|Dubai
|KXIP
|126-7 (20)
|SRH
|114 (19.5)
|KXIP won by 12 runs
|44
|25-10-2020
|Dubai
|RCB
|145-6 (20)
|CSK
|150-2 (18.4)
|CSK won by 8 wickets
|45
|25-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|MI
|195-5 (20)
|RR
|196-2 (18.2)
|RR won by 8 wickets
|46
|26-10-2020
|Sharjah
|KKR
|149-9 (20)
|KXIP
|150-2 (18.5)
|KXIP won by 8 wickets
|47
|27-10-2020
|Dubai
|SRH
|219-2 (20)
|DC
|131 (19)
|SRH won by 88 runs
|48
|28-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|RCB
|164-6 (20)
|MI
|166-5 (19.1)
|MI won by 5 wickets
|49
|29-10-2020
|Dubai
|KKR
|172-5 (20)
|CSK
|178-4 (20)
|CSK won by 6 wickets
|50
|30-10-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|KXIP
|185-4 (20)
|RR
|186-3 (17.3)
|RR won by 7 wickets
|51
|31-10-2020
|Dubai
|DC
|110-9 (20)
|MI
|111-1 (14.2)
|MI won by 9 wickets
|52
|31-10-2020
|Sharjah
|RCB
|120-7 (20)
|SRH
|121-5 (14.1)
|SRH won by 5 wickets
|53
|01-11-2020
|Abu Dhabi
|KXIP
|153-6 (20)
|CSK
|154-1 (18.5)
|CSK won by 9 wickets
|54
|01-11-2020
|Dubai
|KKR
|191-7 (20)
|RR
|131-9 (20)
|KKR won by 60 runs
Summary of results
Total matches: 54
Won by side batting first: 25 (46%)
Won by side batting second: 25 (46%)
Won in Super Over after a tie: 4 (7%)
Teams’ batting and bowling
|Team
|Games
|RS
|WL
|RPW
|RPO
|RC
|WT
|RPW
|RPO
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|2191
|67
|32.70
|7.98
|2275
|75
|30.33
|8.43
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|2135
|83
|25.72
|8.24
|2119
|77
|27.51
|8.38
|Kings XI Punjab
|14
|2335
|72
|32.43
|8.50
|2343
|80
|29.28
|8.66
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|2219
|96
|23.11
|7.98
|2206
|68
|32.44
|8.19
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|2229
|56
|39.80
|9.19
|2036
|83
|24.53
|7.95
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|2288
|90
|25.42
|8.45
|2482
|65
|38.18
|8.96
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|13
|1995
|65
|30.69
|8.00
|2029
|73
|27.79
|8.06
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|2074
|73
|28.41
|8.23
|1976
|81
|24.39
|7.78
|Total
|54
|17466
|602
|29.01
|8.31
|17466
|602
|29.01
|8.31
RS = Runs scored, WL = Wickets lost, RPW = Runs per Wicket, RPO = Runs per Over, RC = Runs conceded, WT = Wickets taken
Scoring pattern in each over
|Over #
|Balls
|Runs
|Wkts
|RPW
|RPO
|1
|648
|638
|21
|30.38
|5.90
|2
|648
|688
|23
|29.91
|6.37
|3
|648
|867
|29
|29.89
|8.02
|4
|648
|912
|24
|38.00
|8.44
|5
|648
|939
|26
|36.11
|8.69
|6
|648
|922
|24
|38.41
|8.53
|7
|648
|742
|18
|41.22
|6.87
|8
|648
|805
|20
|40.25
|7.45
|9
|648
|847
|22
|38.50
|7.84
|10
|648
|853
|22
|38.77
|7.89
|11
|648
|801
|31
|25.83
|7.41
|12
|648
|758
|30
|25.26
|7.01
|13
|644
|837
|23
|36.39
|7.79
|14
|639
|899
|33
|27.24
|8.44
|15
|627
|950
|31
|30.64
|9.09
|16
|624
|897
|41
|21.87
|8.62
|17
|622
|1052
|33
|31.87
|10.14
|18
|598
|1053
|47
|22.40
|10.56
|19
|564
|998
|51
|19.56
|10.61
|20
|506
|1008
|53
|19.01
|11.95
Scoring pattern in different phases
|Overs
|Overs
|Runs
|Wkts
|RPW
|RPO
|1-6
|648
|4966
|147
|33.78
|7.66
|7-15
|966.2
|7492
|230
|32.57
|7.75
|16-20
|485.4
|5008
|225
|22.25
|10.31
|Total
|2100
|17466
|602
|29.01
|8.31
Scoring at each ground
|Mts
|Overs
|Runs
|Wkts
|RPW
|RPO
|Dubai
|24
|939.4
|7682
|281
|27.33
|8.17
|Abu Dhabi
|19
|736
|5989
|198
|30.24
|8.13
|Sharjah
|11
|424.2
|3795
|123
|30.85
|8.94
|Total
|54
|2100
|17466
|602
|29.01
|8.31
Break-up of sixes hit (672)
|For
|Vs
|Chennai Super Kings
|75
|73
|Delhi Capitals
|72
|74
|Kings XI Punjab
|98
|98
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|86
|76
|Mumbai Indians
|110
|68
|Rajasthan Royals
|105
|128
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|61
|86
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|65
|69
Highest totals
|Score
|Overs
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|228-4
|20
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sharjah
|03-10-2020
|226-6
|19.3
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kings XI Punjab
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|223-2
|20
|Kings XI Punjab
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|219-2
|20
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi Capitals
|Dubai
|27-10-2020
|216-7
|20
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sharjah
|22-09-2020
|210-8
|20
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi Capitals
|Sharjah
|03-10-2020
|208-5
|20
|Mumbai Indians
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Sharjah
|04-10-2020
|206-3
|20
|Kings XI Punjab
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
|201-3
|20
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Mumbai Indians
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|201-5
|20
|Mumbai Indians
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|201-6
|20
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kings XI Punjab
|Dubai
|08-10-2020
|200-6
|20
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sharjah
|22-09-2020
Highest at Abu Dhabi: 196-2 (in 18.2 overs), Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians on 25-10-2020
Lowest totals
|Score
|Overs
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|84-8
|20
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|R.Challengers Bangalore
|Abu Dhabi
|21-10-2020
|109
|17
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Kings XI Punjab
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
|110-9
|20
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai Indians
|Dubai
|31-10-2020
|112-9
|20
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|R.Challengers Bangalore
|Sharjah
|12-10-2020
|114-9
|20
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Sharjah
|23-10-2020
|114
|19.5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kings XI Punjab
|Dubai
|24-10-2020
|120-7
|20
|R. Challengers Bangalore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Sharjah
|31-10-2020
|125-5
|20
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|Abu Dhabi
|19-10-2020
Highest powerplay scores
|Score
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|77-0
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi Capitals
|Dubai
|27-10-2020
|69-1
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kings XI Punjab
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|66-1
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kings XI Punjab
|Abu Dhabi
|30-10-2020
|63-0
|Delhi Capitals
|R.Challengers Bangalore
|Dubai
|05-10-2020
|60-0
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kings XI Punjab
|Dubai
|04-10-2020
|60-0
|Kings XI Punjab
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
Lowest powerplay scores
|Total
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|17-4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|R.Challengers Bangalore
|Abu Dhabi
|21-10-2020
|22-2
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai Indians
|Dubai
|31-10-2020
|23-3
|Delhi Capitals
|Kings XI Punjab
|Dubai
|20-09-2020
|24-5
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|Sharjah
|23-10-2020
|25-2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kings XI Punjab
|Abu Dhabi
|10-10-2020
Note: The most number of wickets lost in the powerplay are five: Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders at Dubai on 01-11-2020.
Highest individual scores
|Score
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Player
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|132*
|69
|14
|7
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|RCB
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
|107*
|60
|14
|3
|BA Stokes
|RR
|MI
|Abu Dhabi
|25-10-2020
|106*
|61
|12
|3
|S Dhawan
|DC
|KXIP
|Dubai
|20-10-2020
|106
|50
|10
|7
|MA Agarwal
|KXIP
|RR
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|101*
|58
|14
|1
|S Dhawan
|DC
|CSK
|Sharjah
|17-10-2020
|99
|58
|2
|9
|IP Kishan
|MI
|RCB
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|99
|63
|6
|8
|CH Gayle
|KXIP
|RR
|Abu Dhabi
|30-10-2020
|97
|55
|7
|6
|JM Bairstow
|SRH
|KXIP
|Dubai
|08-10-2020
|90*
|52
|4
|4
|V Kohli
|RCB
|CSK
|Dubai
|10-10-2020
Leading run-scorers
|Player
|Team
|Mts
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|14
|670
|132*
|55.83
|129.34
|1
|5
|S Dhawan
|DC
|13
|471
|106*
|47.10
|146.72
|2
|2
|F du Plessis
|CSK
|13
|449
|87*
|40.81
|140.75
|0
|4
|DA Warner
|SRH
|13
|444
|66
|37.00
|134.95
|0
|3
|S Gill
|KKR
|14
|440
|70*
|33.84
|117.96
|0
|3
|V Kohli
|RCB
|13
|431
|90*
|47.88
|122.09
|0
|3
|MA Agarwal
|KXIP
|11
|424
|106
|38.54
|156.45
|1
|2
|DB Padikkal
|RCB
|13
|422
|74
|32.46
|127.10
|0
|4
|EJG Morgan
|KKR
|14
|418
|68*
|41.80
|138.41
|0
|1
|Q de Kock
|MI
|13
|418
|78*
|38.00
|135.71
|0
|4
|SS Iyer
|DC
|13
|414
|88*
|34.50
|123.95
|0
|2
Highest strike rate (Minimum 50 balls faced)
|SR
|Player
|Team
|Mts
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|100
|50
|200.00
|KA Pollard
|MI
|13
|218
|60*
|109.00
|0
|1
|179.36
|JC Archer
|RR
|14
|113
|27*
|18.83
|0
|0
|174.63
|HH Pandya
|MI
|12
|241
|60*
|34.42
|0
|1
|171.85
|RA Jadeja
|CSK
|14
|232
|50
|46.40
|0
|1
|169.71
|N Pooran
|KXIP
|14
|353
|77
|35.30
|0
|2
|163.51
|AB de Villiers
|RCB
|13
|363
|73*
|45.37
|0
|4
|158.89
|SV Samson
|RR
|14
|375
|85
|28.84
|0
|3
|156.45
|MA Agarwal
|KXIP
|11
|424
|106
|38.54
|1
|2
|153.27
|SA Yadav
|MI
|13
|374
|79*
|41.55
|0
|3
|151.26
|MP Stoinis
|DC
|13
|239
|53*
|21.72
|0
|2
Lowest strike rate (Minimum 50 balls faced)
|SR
|Player
|Team
|Mts
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|100
|50
|88.75
|Gurkeerat Singh
|RCB
|8
|71
|21*
|-
|0
|0
|93.93
|KM Jadhav
|CSK
|8
|62
|26
|20.66
|0
|0
|94.44
|AM Rahane
|DC
|5
|51
|26
|10.20
|0
|0
|101.04
|V Shankar
|SRH
|7
|97
|52*
|24.25
|0
|1
|101.88
|GJ Maxwell
|KXIP
|13
|108
|32
|15.42
|0
|0
|109.25
|MK Lomror
|RR
|3
|59
|47
|19.66
|0
|0
|110.00
|JR Philippe
|RCB
|4
|66
|33
|22.00
|0
|0
|111.68
|RP Das
|RR
|12
|86
|42*
|12.28
|0
|0
|111.84
|AJ Finch
|RCB
|11
|236
|52
|21.45
|0
|1
|112.29
|RR Pant
|DC
|10
|274
|38
|30.44
|0
|0
|116.27
|MS Dhoni
|CSK
|14
|200
|47*
|25.00
|0
|0
Fastest 50s
|Balls
|Player
|Score
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|17
|N Pooran
|77
|KXIP
|SRH
|Dubai
|08-10-2020
|19
|SV Samson
|74
|RR
|CSK
|Sharjah
|22-09-2020
|20
|MP Stoinis
|53
|DC
|KXIP
|Dubai
|20-09-2020
|20
|KA Pollard
|60*
|MI
|RCB
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|20
|HH Pandya
|60*
|MI
|RR
|Abu Dhabi
|25-10-2020
|22
|KD Karthik
|58
|KKR
|KXIP
|Abu Dhabi
|10-10-2020
|22
|AB de Villiers
|55*
|RCB
|RR
|Dubai
|17-10-2020
|23
|AB de Villiers
|55*
|RCB
|MI
|Dubai
|28-09-2020
|23
|PK Garg
|51*
|SRH
|CSK
|Dubai
|02-10-2020
|23
|AB de Villiers
|73*
|RCB
|KKR
|Sharjah
|12-10-2020
Slowest 50: 51 balls, Vijay Shankar, SRH v RR, Dubai, 22-10-2020
Fastest 100s
|Balls
|Player
|Score
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|45
|MA Agarwal
|106
|KXIP
|RR
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|57
|S Dhawan
|101*
|DC
|CSK
|Sharjah
|17-10-2020
|57
|S Dhawan
|106*
|DC
|KXIP
|Dubai
|20-10-2020
|59
|BA Stokes
|107*
|RR
|MI
|Abu Dhabi
|25-10-2020
|62
|KL Rahul
|132*
|KXIP
|RCB
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
Most sixes
|Sixes
|Balls faced
|Balls / Six
|SV Samson
|26
|236
|9.08
|N Pooran
|25
|208
|8.32
|EJG Morgan
|24
|302
|12.58
|IP Kishan
|24
|275
|11.46
|CH Gayle
|23
|210
|9.13
|KL Rahul
|23
|518
|22.52
|AB de Villiers
|21
|222
|10.57
|HH Pandya
|20
|138
|6.90
Hitting sixes most frequently (minimum 5 sixes)
|Sixes
|Balls faced
|Balls / Six
|KA Pollard
|18
|109
|6.06
|JC Archer
|10
|63
|6.30
|HH Pandya
|20
|138
|6.90
|N Pooran
|25
|208
|8.32
|AR Patel
|5
|43
|8.60
|SO Hetmyer
|11
|98
|8.91
|AD Russell
|9
|81
|9.00
Note: Glenn Maxwell has faced most balls (106) without hitting a six in the tournament, followed by Gurkeerat Singh (80).
Best bowling in a match
|Figures
|Player
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|5-20
|VV Chakravarthy
|KKR
|DC
|Abu Dhabi
|24-10-2020
|4-18
|TA Boult
|MI
|CSK
|Sharjah
|23-10-2020
|4-20
|JJ Bumrah
|MI
|RR
|Abu Dhabi
|06-10-2020
|4-24
|K Rabada
|DC
|RCB
|Dubai
|05-10-2020
|4-26
|CH Morris
|RCB
|RR
|Dubai
|17-10-2020
|4-34
|PJ Cummins
|KKR
|RR
|Dubai
|01-11-2020
|3-7
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|DC
|Dubai
|27-10-2020
|3-8
|M Siraj
|RCB
|KKR
|Abu Dhabi
|21-10-2020
|3-12
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|KXIP
|Dubai
|08-10-2020
|3-14
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|DC
|Abu Dhabi
|29-09-2020
|3-14
|JJ Bumrah
|MI
|RCB
|Abu Dhabi
|28-10-2020
Leading wicket-takers
|Player
|Team
|Mts
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Avg
|RPO
|Best
|4W
|JJ Bumrah
|MI
|13
|52.0
|1
|362
|23
|15.73
|6.96
|4-20
|1
|K Rabada
|DC
|13
|50.4
|1
|415
|23
|18.04
|8.19
|4-24
|1
|YS Chahal
|RCB
|13
|49.1
|0
|352
|20
|17.60
|7.15
|3-18
|0
|JC Archer
|RR
|14
|55.4
|0
|365
|20
|18.25
|6.55
|3-19
|0
|TA Boult
|MI
|13
|51.2
|2
|418
|20
|20.90
|8.14
|4-18
|1
|Mohammed Shami
|KXIP
|14
|53.4
|0
|460
|20
|23.00
|8.57
|3-15
|0
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|13
|52.0
|1
|264
|18
|14.66
|5.07
|3-7
|0
|VV Chakravarthy
|KKR
|13
|52.0
|0
|356
|17
|20.94
|6.84
|5-20
|1
|AA Nortje
|DC
|12
|46.2
|0
|368
|16
|23.00
|7.94
|3-33
|0
|RD Chahar
|MI
|13
|47.0
|0
|362
|15
|24.13
|7.70
|2-18
|0
Best economy (Minimum 8 overs)
|RPO
|Player
|Team
|Mts
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Avg
|Best
|4W
|5.07
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|13
|52.0
|1
|264
|18
|14.66
|3-7
|0
|5.75
|W Sundar
|RCB
|13
|44.0
|1
|253
|7
|36.14
|2-16
|0
|6.13
|AR Patel
|DC
|11
|36.0
|0
|221
|8
|27.62
|2-18
|0
|6.22
|V Shankar
|SRH
|7
|13.1
|0
|82
|4
|20.50
|1-11
|0
|6.40
|JR Hazlewood
|CSK
|3
|10.0
|0
|64
|1
|64.00
|1-19
|0
|6.43
|CH Morris
|RCB
|8
|29.4
|1
|191
|11
|17.36
|4-26
|1
|6.55
|JC Archer
|RR
|14
|55.4
|0
|365
|20
|18.25
|3-19
|0
|6.84
|VV Chakravarthy
|KKR
|13
|52.0
|0
|356
|17
|20.94
|5-20
|1
|6.90
|Imran Tahir
|CSK
|3
|11.0
|0
|76
|1
|76.00
|1-24
|0
|6.96
|JJ Bumrah
|MI
|13
|52.0
|1
|362
|23
|15.73
|4-20
|1
|6.98
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|4
|14.1
|0
|99
|3
|33.00
|2-25
|0
Worst economy (Minimum 8 overs)
|RPO
|Player
|Team
|Mts
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Avg
|Best
|4W
|11.75
|VR Aaron
|RR
|3
|8.0
|0
|94
|0
|-
|-
|0
|11.70
|A Rajpoot
|RR
|6
|17.0
|0
|199
|2
|99.50
|1-39
|0
|11.44
|TK Curran
|RR
|5
|18.1
|0
|208
|3
|69.33
|1-37
|0
|11.40
|DW Steyn
|RCB
|3
|11.4
|0
|133
|1
|133.00
|1-33
|0
|11.29
|TU Deshpande
|DC
|5
|17.0
|0
|192
|3
|64.00
|2-37
|0
|10.50
|K Gowtham
|KXIP
|2
|8.0
|0
|84
|1
|84.00
|1-45
|0
|10.43
|LT Ngidi
|CSK
|4
|16.0
|0
|167
|9
|18.55
|3-38
|0
|10.37
|Mujeeb ur Rahman
|KXIP
|2
|8.0
|0
|83
|0
|-
|-
|0
|10.26
|BA Stokes
|RR
|8
|15.0
|0
|154
|2
|77.00
|2-32
|0
Bowlers conceding most sixes
|Sixes
|Balls bowled
|Balls / Six
|K Tyagi
|21
|230
|10.95
|R Shreyas Gopal
|19
|300
|15.79
|JC Archer
|18
|336
|18.67
|RA Jadeja
|17
|218
|12.82
|R Bishnoi
|17
|306
|18.00
|NA Saini
|17
|254
|14.94
|R Tewatia
|16
|278
|17.38
|YS Chahal
|15
|297
|19.80
|SP Narine
|15
|228
|15.20
|RD Chahar
|15
|282
|18.80
|T Natarajan
|15
|306
|20.40
|PJ Cummins
|15
|312
|20.80
|Mohammed Shami
|15
|322
|21.47
Conceding sixes most frequently (Minimum 5 sixes)
|Sixes
|Balls bowled
|Balls / Six
|A Samad
|8
|42
|5.25
|K Gowtham
|7
|48
|6.86
|A Zampa
|6
|42
|7.00
|A Rajpoot
|12
|104
|8.67
|Mujeeb ur Rahman
|5
|48
|9.60
|DW Steyn
|7
|70
|10.00
|VR Aaron
|5
|50
|10.00
|BA Stokes
|9
|92
|10.22
|JD Unadkat
|13
|138
|10.62
|K Tyagi
|21
|230
|10.95
|TK Curran
|10
|110
|11.00
|A Sharma
|5
|60
|12.00
Note: Josh Hazlewood has bowled most deliveries (60) without being hit for a six in the tournament.
All statistics are updated up to and including Game 54: Rajasthan Royals versus Kolkata Knight Riders
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com