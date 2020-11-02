Meet IPL 2020's Most Valuable Players

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list IPL 2020's 50 Most Valuable Players up to Game 52.
Jofra Archer (MVPI: 632) continues to be the best valuable player so far in IPL 2020 followed by K L Rahul (600), Rashid Khan (559), Jasprit Bumrah (544) and Kagiso Rabada (510).
So, this continues to be an IPL dominated by bowlers. Wicket-taking bowlers, with good economy rates, and high-scoring batsmen with the best strike rates, obtain the best MVPI values.
Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index, which collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a 'run equivalent', rewards batsmen who score a lot of runs, and quickly; bowlers who take a lot of wickets, and with good economy rates, and outstanding fielding.
The table also lists the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI), which measures a player's value by the amount of $ they pay the player for every MVPI point 'gained ('run equivalent' contributed), of the 50 best performing players.
The lower the PVI, the greater bang the player offers for the buck.
IPL 2020: Best performing players so far (after Game 52 ending October 31, 2020)
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|Runs
|Top Score
|4's
|6's
|Str Rate
|W
|Eco
|M
|1
|Jofra Archer
|RR
|ENG
|632
|1511
|107
|27
|5
|10
|198.1
|19
|6.7
|13
|2
|KL Rahul
|KXI
|IND
|600
|2432
|641
|132
|55
|22
|130.5
|0
|-
|13
|3
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|AFG
|559
|2136
|24
|14
|2
|1
|104.3
|18
|5.1
|13
|4
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|IND
|544
|1707
|5
|5
|0
|0
|166.7
|23
|7
|13
|5
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|SA
|510
|1092
|41
|15
|2
|2
|120.6
|23
|8.2
|13
|6
|Shikhar Dhawan
|DC
|IND
|477
|1446
|471
|106
|52
|10
|146.7
|0
|-
|13
|7
|Nicholas Pooran
|KXI
|WI
|463
|1203
|351
|77
|23
|25
|173.8
|0
|-
|13
|8
|Rahul Tewatia
|RR
|IND
|462
|861
|224
|53
|11
|16
|143.6
|7
|7.2
|13
|9
|Quinton de Kock
|MI
|SA
|455
|816
|418
|78
|36
|18
|135.7
|0
|-
|13
|10
|Sam Curran
|CSK
|ENG
|454
|1607
|186
|52
|12
|12
|131.9
|13
|8.2
|13
|11
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RCB
|IND
|452
|1761
|1
|1
|0
|0
|33.3
|20
|7.2
|13
|12
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|445
|2385
|374
|85
|21
|26
|161.2
|0
|-
|13
|13
|David Warner
|SRH
|AUS
|443
|3743
|444
|66
|39
|13
|135
|0
|12
|13
|14
|AB de Villiers
|RCB
|IND
|443
|3294
|363
|73
|27
|21
|163.5
|0
|-
|13
|15
|Mayank Agarwal
|KXI
|IND
|436
|304
|398
|106
|39
|15
|155.5
|0
|-
|10
|16
|Faf du Plessis
|CSK
|SA
|423
|502
|401
|87
|38
|12
|140.7
|0
|-
|12
|17
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|419
|1013
|374
|79
|49
|8
|153.3
|0
|-
|13
|18
|Trent Boult
|MI
|NZ
|419
|1013
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|8.1
|13
|19
|Mohammed Shami
|KXI
|IND
|402
|1584
|2
|2
|0
|0
|66.7
|20
|8.7
|13
|20
|Devdutt Padikkal
|RCB
|IND
|387
|69
|422
|74
|46
|8
|127.1
|0
|-
|13
|21
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|IND
|382
|2153
|395
|99
|28
|24
|143.6
|0
|-
|11
|22
|Varun Chakravarthy
|KKR
|IND
|376
|1411
|10
|7
|0
|0
|66.7
|15
|7
|12
|23
|Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|AUS
|376
|2470
|232
|50
|22
|11
|171.9
|5
|9
|13
|24
|Marcus Stoinis
|DC
|AUS
|373
|1707
|239
|53
|20
|11
|151.3
|8
|9.7
|13
|25
|Kieron Pollard
|MI
|WI
|371
|1931
|218
|60
|11
|18
|200
|3
|8.8
|13
|26
|Chris Morris
|RCB
|SA
|369
|3595
|34
|25
|2
|3
|178.9
|11
|6.4
|8
|27
|Axar Patel
|DC
|IND
|366
|1812
|66
|21
|3
|5
|153.5
|8
|6.1
|11
|28
|Anrich Nortje
|DC
|SA
|354
|749
|7
|3
|0
|0
|116.7
|16
|7.9
|12
|29
|Jonny Bairstow
|SRH
|ENG
|350
|834
|345
|97
|31
|13
|126.8
|0
|-
|11
|30
|Rahul Chahar
|MI
|IND
|350
|720
|2
|2
|0
|0
|50
|15
|7.7
|13
|31
|Washington Sundar
|RCB
|IND
|349
|1216
|106
|30
|10
|2
|120.5
|7
|5.8
|13
|32
|Shreyas Iyer
|DC
|IND
|347
|2676
|414
|88
|30
|14
|124
|0
|-
|13
|33
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|345
|6537
|431
|90
|21
|10
|122.1
|0
|-
|13
|34
|Pat Cummins
|KKR
|AUS
|344
|5977
|131
|53
|9
|7
|127.2
|8
|7.8
|13
|35
|Manish Pandey
|SRH
|IND
|341
|4279
|380
|83
|29
|17
|127.5
|0
|-
|13
|36
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|IND
|328
|162
|3
|3
|0
|0
|60
|14
|7.9
|13
|37
|Nitish Rana
|KKR
|IND
|328
|1375
|352
|87
|43
|12
|139.1
|0
|11.5
|13
|38
|Ravi Bishnoi
|KXI
|IND
|324
|819
|7
|6
|1
|0
|58.3
|12
|7.2
|13
|39
|Eoin Morgan
|KKR
|ENG
|321
|2170
|350
|44
|27
|18
|131.1
|0
|-
|13
|40
|Shubman Gill
|KKR
|IND
|313
|763
|404
|70
|38
|9
|115.8
|0
|-
|13
|41
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|308
|1895
|293
|70
|23
|15
|142.9
|0
|-
|12
|42
|Ben Stokes
|RR
|ENG
|301
|5509
|267
|107
|34
|6
|141.3
|2
|9.5
|7
|43
|Ambati Rayudu
|CSK
|IND
|301
|970
|329
|71
|28
|12
|130.6
|0
|-
|11
|44
|Deepak Chahar
|CSK
|IND
|299
|355
|7
|5
|0
|0
|58.3
|12
|7.5
|13
|45
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|295
|4946
|241
|60
|14
|20
|174.6
|0
|-
|12
|46
|Chris Gayle
|KXI
|WI
|270
|983
|276
|99
|15
|23
|144.5
|0
|-
|6
|47
|Steven Smith
|RR
|AUS
|269
|6164
|307
|69
|31
|9
|131.8
|0
|-
|13
|48
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|266
|6234
|121
|64
|10
|8
|145.8
|5
|7.8
|9
|49
|Sandeep Sharma
|SRH
|IND
|255
|1561
|10
|9
|1
|0
|90.9
|10
|7.2
|10
|50
|Krunal Pandya
|MI
|IND
|248
|4707
|95
|34
|9
|4
|121.8
|5
|7.3
|13
We are sorry for an error in our previous post: We had wrongly classified Kagiso Rabada in the salary range of Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 1 crore when his actual price is Rs 4.2 crores. Even at this price Rabada is a great buy because Delhi Capitals have to pay him just over US$1,000 for every 'run equivalent' he contributes.
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com