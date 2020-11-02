Meet IPL 2020's Most Valuable Players

November 02, 2020 16:33 IST

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list IPL 2020's 50 Most Valuable Players up to Game 52.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer of the Rajasthan Royals celebrates a wicket in IPL 2020. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

Jofra Archer (MVPI: 632) continues to be the best valuable player so far in IPL 2020 followed by K L Rahul (600), Rashid Khan (559), Jasprit Bumrah (544) and Kagiso Rabada (510).

So, this continues to be an IPL dominated by bowlers. Wicket-taking bowlers, with good economy rates, and high-scoring batsmen with the best strike rates, obtain the best MVPI values.

Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index, which collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a 'run equivalent', rewards batsmen who score a lot of runs, and quickly; bowlers who take a lot of wickets, and with good economy rates, and outstanding fielding.

The table also lists the Paisa Vasool Index (PVI), which measures a player's value by the amount of $ they pay the player for every MVPI point 'gained ('run equivalent' contributed), of the 50 best performing players.

The lower the PVI, the greater bang the player offers for the buck.

IPL 2020: Best performing players so far (after Game 52 ending October 31, 2020)

Rank Player's Name Team From MVPI PVI(US$) Runs Top Score 4's 6's Str Rate W Eco M 1 Jofra Archer RR ENG 632 1511 107 27 5 10 198.1 19 6.7 13 2 KL Rahul KXI IND 600 2432 641 132 55 22 130.5 0 - 13 3 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 559 2136 24 14 2 1 104.3 18 5.1 13 4 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 544 1707 5 5 0 0 166.7 23 7 13 5 Kagiso Rabada DC SA 510 1092 41 15 2 2 120.6 23 8.2 13 6 Shikhar Dhawan DC IND 477 1446 471 106 52 10 146.7 0 - 13 7 Nicholas Pooran KXI WI 463 1203 351 77 23 25 173.8 0 - 13 8 Rahul Tewatia RR IND 462 861 224 53 11 16 143.6 7 7.2 13 9 Quinton de Kock MI SA 455 816 418 78 36 18 135.7 0 - 13 10 Sam Curran CSK ENG 454 1607 186 52 12 12 131.9 13 8.2 13 11 Yuzvendra Chahal RCB IND 452 1761 1 1 0 0 33.3 20 7.2 13 12 Sanju Samson RR IND 445 2385 374 85 21 26 161.2 0 - 13 13 David Warner SRH AUS 443 3743 444 66 39 13 135 0 12 13 14 AB de Villiers RCB IND 443 3294 363 73 27 21 163.5 0 - 13 15 Mayank Agarwal KXI IND 436 304 398 106 39 15 155.5 0 - 10 16 Faf du Plessis CSK SA 423 502 401 87 38 12 140.7 0 - 12 17 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 419 1013 374 79 49 8 153.3 0 - 13 18 Trent Boult MI NZ 419 1013 0 0 0 0 0 20 8.1 13 19 Mohammed Shami KXI IND 402 1584 2 2 0 0 66.7 20 8.7 13 20 Devdutt Padikkal RCB IND 387 69 422 74 46 8 127.1 0 - 13 21 Ishan Kishan MI IND 382 2153 395 99 28 24 143.6 0 - 11 22 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 376 1411 10 7 0 0 66.7 15 7 12 23 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 376 2470 232 50 22 11 171.9 5 9 13 24 Marcus Stoinis DC AUS 373 1707 239 53 20 11 151.3 8 9.7 13 25 Kieron Pollard MI WI 371 1931 218 60 11 18 200 3 8.8 13 26 Chris Morris RCB SA 369 3595 34 25 2 3 178.9 11 6.4 8 27 Axar Patel DC IND 366 1812 66 21 3 5 153.5 8 6.1 11 28 Anrich Nortje DC SA 354 749 7 3 0 0 116.7 16 7.9 12 29 Jonny Bairstow SRH ENG 350 834 345 97 31 13 126.8 0 - 11 30 Rahul Chahar MI IND 350 720 2 2 0 0 50 15 7.7 13 31 Washington Sundar RCB IND 349 1216 106 30 10 2 120.5 7 5.8 13 32 Shreyas Iyer DC IND 347 2676 414 88 30 14 124 0 - 13 33 Virat Kohli RCB IND 345 6537 431 90 21 10 122.1 0 - 13 34 Pat Cummins KKR AUS 344 5977 131 53 9 7 127.2 8 7.8 13 35 Manish Pandey SRH IND 341 4279 380 83 29 17 127.5 0 - 13 36 T Natarajan SRH IND 328 162 3 3 0 0 60 14 7.9 13 37 Nitish Rana KKR IND 328 1375 352 87 43 12 139.1 0 11.5 13 38 Ravi Bishnoi KXI IND 324 819 7 6 1 0 58.3 12 7.2 13 39 Eoin Morgan KKR ENG 321 2170 350 44 27 18 131.1 0 - 13 40 Shubman Gill KKR IND 313 763 404 70 38 9 115.8 0 - 13 41 Jos Buttler RR ENG 308 1895 293 70 23 15 142.9 0 - 12 42 Ben Stokes RR ENG 301 5509 267 107 34 6 141.3 2 9.5 7 43 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 301 970 329 71 28 12 130.6 0 - 11 44 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 299 355 7 5 0 0 58.3 12 7.5 13 45 Hardik Pandya MI IND 295 4946 241 60 14 20 174.6 0 - 12 46 Chris Gayle KXI WI 270 983 276 99 15 23 144.5 0 - 6 47 Steven Smith RR AUS 269 6164 307 69 31 9 131.8 0 - 13 48 Sunil Narine KKR WI 266 6234 121 64 10 8 145.8 5 7.8 9 49 Sandeep Sharma SRH IND 255 1561 10 9 1 0 90.9 10 7.2 10 50 Krunal Pandya MI IND 248 4707 95 34 9 4 121.8 5 7.3 13

We are sorry for an error in our previous post: We had wrongly classified Kagiso Rabada in the salary range of Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 1 crore when his actual price is Rs 4.2 crores. Even at this price Rabada is a great buy because Delhi Capitals have to pay him just over US$1,000 for every 'run equivalent' he contributes.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com