IPL 2026: Samson, Young Guns Drive CSK's Rebuild

Chennai Super Kings head into IPL 2026 with a young squad, new signings like Sanju Samson and a focus on rebuilding as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's era nears its final chapter.

IMAGE: Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson are expected to lead the charge at CSK this IPL season. Photograph: CSK/Instagram

Chennai Super Kings are heading into the Indian Premier League 2026 season with a very different look.

Key Points Chennai Super Kings finished bottom last season, prompting a major overhaul.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni likely to feature in final IPL season.

Trade for Sanju Samson signals new leadership direction.

16 out of 25 players aged under 30; focus on uncapped Indian talent.

Although they retained a core group of Indian players and key bowlers, for a team long associated with experience and stability, CSK now appear ready to embrace youth.

After finishing at the bottom of the table last season, with just four wins from 14 games, change was need of the hour.

Much of the focus will be on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in what could be his final season in yellow. But beyond the emotion, CSK's decisions over the past few months point towards a shift in thinking. The trade for Sanju Samson and the release of senior players like Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran underline that transition.

With 16 players under the age of 30 in a 25-man squad, they have invested heavily in youth, including several uncapped Indian players.

CSK have been working towards a transition phase for some time, trying to plan for life after Dhoni. The handover has not always been smooth, with Ruturaj Gaikwad having mixed results as captain. But IPL 2026 is a platform for CSK and Gaikwad to right some wrongs.

CSK's Investment in Youth

IMAGE: CSK's newest recruits, young Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma. Photograph: CSK/X

Chennai Super Kings broke the bank for two youngsters Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, both signed for Rs 14.20 crore, the joint most expensive uncapped players in IPL history.

Veer bowls left hand orthodox spin and can firmly fill the void left by Jadeja's departure.

He caught the attention of IPL scouts with his performances in the UP20 League in the last couple of years. Across 10 matches, Veer scored 320 runs and picked up eight wickets winning young player of the tournament last season.

Also his exploits at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and his performance for India Under-23 where he was Player of the Tournament mean that expectations from the 20 year old will be sky high.

It will be interesting to see how he manages pressure situations in an environment like the IPL where margins for error are minimal.

Nineteen-year-old Kartik Sharma is another keeping option for CSK. The right-handed wicket-keeper-batter from Rajasthan, who bats at No 4 or No 5 for his state team, also likes to swing his arms and send the ball a distance. In the 2025-2026 Ranji season he hit 16 sixes! With 334 runs in 12 T20 matches at a strike rate of 162.93 (28 sixes), he is one to watch out for.

CSK will be sweating over his availability as he suffered a shoulder tear and a back injury during a domestic match back in February.

CSK's Batting, A Mix of Youth and Experience

IMAGE: Sanju Samson will want to leave his legacy at CSK. Photograph: CSK/Instagram

Last season, teenager Ayush Mhatre has shown intent at the top, while Dewald Brevis has brought aggression in the middle order. Urvil Patel has added power with the bat -- a welcome change for a side that struggled for momentum last season.

CSK's fortunes will hinge on Samson, Mhatre and Gaikwad to fire up top.

The expected opening pair will be Samson and Mhatre and fans will be keen to see them bring out the fireworks.

Samson will want to create his own legacy at Chennai and carrying his T20 World Cup form into the IPL will be the only way to stamp his class.

IMAGE: Opener Ayush Mhatre had a phenomenal IPL debut season, scoring 240 runs in 7 matches with a highest of 94 at a strike rate of 188.98. Photograph: BCCI

Mhatre, who was signed as injury replacement for Gaikwad, made an impressive debut, scoring 206 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 187.27, including a blistering 94 against RCB.

The quick-scoring, 18 year old who led India to the Under-19 World Cup triumph, is sure to light up the Powerplay overs for CSK.

Gaikwad was sidelined for most of last season with an elbow injury. After recovering, he took domestic cricket by storm, scoring heavily across formats. He scored centuries in the Duleep Trophy, Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy and his return to form augurs well for CSK.

IMAGE: In IPL 2025, Dewald Brevis smashed a 19-ball fifty against Gujarat Titans last season for the joint second fastest by a CSK batter in the IPL after Suresh Raina's 16-ball half-century against Punjab Kings in IPL 2014. Photograph: BCCI

South African Dewald Brevis is expected to bat at No 4 and he will play another crucial role this season.

'Baby AB' played 6 matches, scoring 225 runs at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 180, with key half-centuries against Gujarat Titans (57) and Kolkata Knight Riders (52). Fans expect the big-hitting Brevis to find the fence at will and send the ball rocketing into the stands this upcoming season.

Decorated All-rounders and Domestic Delights

IMAGE: Will Shivam Dube carry his T20 World Cup form into the IPL? Photograph: BCCI

CSK have shown faith in the ever-reliable Shivam Dube. The power-hitting batter can change the complexion of a game in a matter of deliveries. His bowling can always bring the team the desired results -- whether it's getting breakthroughs or plugging the runs. If he continues from where he left off at the T20 World Cup, Chennai will have a strong batting display, at least till No 5.

Englishman Jamie Overton is another seam-bowling all-rounder who can give the cricket ball a good thwack. International committments restricted him to just three IPL matches last season, tallying 83 runs. A handy attacking option down the order, he also has a knack of breaking partnerships.

Australian Matthew Short is a top-order batter who can bowl off spin. His performance in the BBL prompted CSK to invest in him for IPL 2026. He was not included in Australia's T20 World Cup squad despite despite returns in the BBL. But a fractured thumb in a domestic match has deemed the 30 year old unavailable for the initial phase of this year's IPL.

IMAGE: Mumbai batter Aman Khan played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals previously. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai all-rounder Aman Khan is another long-term investment by CSK. The pace-bowling all-rounder in not new to IPL, having played for KKR in 2022 and DC in 2023 but without much success. Known to deliver under pressure, at CSK he is seen as a utility all-rounder who could be used as an Impact Player.

Ramakrishna Ghosh is another pace bowling all-rounder, emphasising CSK's squad depth. A clean hitter of the ball, he has a penchant to score crucial runs down the order.

With ball in hand, the 28 year old is known to be cool under pressure, with yorkers and slower deliveries being top-shelf stuff. His performance for Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy -- 16 wickets and 204 runs at a strike rate of 136 -- is testimony of his talent and is expected to debut at No 8 in CSK's batting order this season.



Sarfaraz Khan, a late purchase at the auctions, will be keen to repay the faith put in by CSK if opportunity knocks. His domestic exploits have been eye-catching once more with 329 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring at a strike rate of 203. In Vijay Hazare Trophy he scored 303 runs at an average of 76 and a strike rate of 190!

It will be interesting to see how CSK uses his services in a squad dominated by six-hitting machines.

Wicket-Keepers

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni will likely take the field as Impact Player this season. Photograph: BCCI

With Samson a surety at the top of the order, it will be interesting to see Dhoni's role in the team this IPL.

At 44 years old, rather than taking the field and donning the keeping gloves, Dhoni could be an Impact Player option for CSK. Speculation and reports suggest that he could be called on put the finishing touches to innings with his innovative strokes.

Urvil Patel is another wicket-keeper batter in the squad, whose power-hitting range is etched in history. He scored a record-breaking 28-ball ton in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament in 2024-2025.

In IPL 2025, he made a strong debut with an 11-ball 31 against Kolkata Knight Riders. In three outings, the 27 year old scored 68 runs with a highest of 37, at a gobsmacking strike rate of 212.50. CSK will look to use this free-flowing destructive batter as middle-order floater or a pinch-hitter down the order.

Bowling Depth But Issues Visible

IMAGE: Khaleel Ahmad will have to be consistent for CSK this season. Photograph: BCCI

CSK retained much of their bowling arsenal for IPL 2026. It is a spin-heavy attack with multiple variations and on paper a solid pace depth.

The franchise was hit with a bolt as strike bowler Nathan Ellis has been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury. He has since been replaced by fellow Aussie Spencer Johnson who pulled out of the Pakistan Super League to join CSK

With Ellis out of the squad, the pace options left with CSK are Khaleel Ahmed, Kiwi stalwart Matt Henry, Spencer Johnson, all-rounders Overton and Dube, New Zealand's Zak Foulkes and uncapped Indian pacers Gurjanpreet Singh and Mukesh Chaudhary.

Elllis' absence will mean pressure on Henry, who is exceptional but whose workload will have to be managed given his knack of picking up injuries. The other opening bowling option, swing bowler Khaleel is known to get early breakthroughs but consistency is a problem.

Last season, Khaleel had taken 15 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 29.80 and an economy rate of 9.5, with best figures of 3/29.

IMAGE: Mukesh Chaudhary could prove pivotal in the death overs for CSK. Photograph: BCCI

Another worry for CSK is lack of proven death overs specialists in their squad.

Mukesh Chaudhary, who had a phenomenal 2022 season with CSK, claiming 16 wickets, is known to be a death-bowling specialist but lack of experience could prove a factor.

6 feet 3 inch tall, left-am pacer Gurjanpreet Singh is expected to make his debut down the line. A swing bowler who extracts bounce, the Tamil Nadu bowler had earlier served as a net bowler for CSK.

IMAGE: Noor Ahmad has a knack of breaking partnerships in the middle overs. Photograph: BCCI

CSK's spin department looks sorted with frontline spinner Noor Ahmad, who knows a lot about breaking partnerships and keeping runs in check.

With leggies, West Indian Akeal Hosein -- powerplay specialist -- and Rahul Chahar among the ranks, the spin-bowling packs a punch.

Final Take

IMAGE: CSK have aimed at rebuilding the team by investing in young blood, with the focus on uncapped players. Photograph: BCCI

The squad has a semblance of balance with left-right batting combos across the order, a good mix of youth and experience. The young turks will need to get into big game mindset quickly if CSK are to make it to the business end of the tournament.

The bowling lacks a proven elite death bowler but a variety of spin-bowling options makes up for that.

CSK have aimed at rebuilding the team by investing in young blood, with the focus on uncapped players.

The move for Samson signals a clearer direction. It brings both leadership and star value, key elements for a side preparing for a post-Dhoni era.

CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, M S Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Urvil Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ayush Mhatre, Zak Foulkes, Spencer Johnson