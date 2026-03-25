IPL 2026: Can SRH Turn Flamboyance Into Performance?

Heading into IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad will once again be heavily reliant on their top-order batting to paper over potential weaknesses in their bowling department.



IMAGE: Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma form one of the most destructive opening pairs in IPL history. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sunrisers Hyderabad will once again rely on their explosive top-order consisting of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan to provide rapid starts.

Their strategy revolves around maximising the Powerplay by maintaining a high tempo.

Liam Livingstone is expected to fix their middle-order woes.

Inconsistent pace attack and lack of spin options are SRH's major concerns heading into IPL 2026.

On paper, Sunrisers Hyderabad flaunt one of the most dreaded batting lineups in IPL 2026, featuring the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen.

Ironically, it was SRH's overly aggressive batting approach that led to their downfall last year as they failed to adapt to varied conditions and different match situations.

SRH began and ended their campaign in the 2025 edition with a bang. In their season-opener against Rajasthan Royals, the Orange Army amassed 286 runs and signed off by mustering 278 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

In between, the Pat Cummins-led side struggled with consistency, winning just four games while one match was washed out. They finished sixth on the 10-team table with 13 points, winning six and losing seven.

Can Livingstone end SRH's middle-order woes?

IMAGE: SRH broke the bank for England all-rounder Liam Livingstone to solidify their middle-order. Photograph: SRH/X

A brittle middle-order has been SRH's biggest worry over the last couple of seasons. Apart from Klaasen, who was their leading run-scorer with 487 runs at an average of 44.27 in IPL 2025, no other batter could perform consistently and finish games under pressure.

To plug that loophole, they splurged Rs 13 crore (Rs 130 million) and acquired Liam Livingstone at the Abu Dhabi auction.

Released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru after their title-winning 2025 campaign, the English all-rounder appears to be tailor-made for SRH with his six-hitting prowess and ability to bowl both leg-spin and off-spin.

SRH's strengths

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen has been one of the most consistent batters in recent IPL competitions. Photograph: ANI Photo

Historically, SRH's core strength has lied in their top-order batters, who embraced a high-risk, high-reward batting strategy. The team is built around an ultra-attacking philosophy with Head and Abhishek leading. Both can score quickly in the Powerplay, putting immediate pressure on opponents.

Power-packed middle order

The presence of Klaasen and Livingstone adds firepower to the SRH middle-order. Their ability to dominate spin and accelerate late in the innings make them key assets.

All-round depth

Players like Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Harsh Dubey, and skipper Cummins bring balance with both bat and ball, giving the side flexibility in team composition.

Weaknesses and uncertainties

As Cummins is recovering from a back injury, Ishan Kishan will lead SRH during the initial phase of the tournament. The aggressive southpaw enters the league on the back of a phenomenal performance in the T20 World Cup, where he was India's second-highest run-getter. He has captained teams at domestic and junior cricket, but lacks leadership experience at the top level.

Over-reliance on top-order

Heavy focus on batting power means the team may be vulnerable if their top order fails or if the pitch doesn't support their bowling style.

Inconsistent bowling attack

SRH's fast bowling attack spearheaded by Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat lacks the wow factor. Besides, there is no proven, high-quality Indian pacers to back them up. Shivam Mavi, who has been brought in to replace Mohammed Shami, is injury-prone.

Death bowling, in particular, will be a concern for SRH in high-scoring matches. In the absence of Cummins, their pace attack will be led by Unadkat who is in the final phase of his career. Apart from Sri Lanka's Eshan Malinga, no other seamer in the squad has international experience.

Spin concerns

A lack of depth in the spin department could potentially hurt SRH's charge for their second IPL title. Having failed to fill the big void left by Adam Zampa's departure, SRH will be forced to exploit specific conditions with the limited spin options at their disposal.

They lack a dominant, match-winning spinner, especially on slower pitches, and opponents will be looking to exploit this glaring weakness.

IMAGE: Zeeshan Ansari will be entrusted with the crucial middle-overs role for SRH. Photograph: ANI Photo

Zeeshan Ansari, who made his IPL debut last season, is the lone specialist tweaker in their ranks. Mendis, who can bowl with either arm, and left-arm spinner Dubey are yet to prove their worth in the IPL.

Verdict

Sunrisers Hyderabad will certainly be one of the most entertaining sides in IPL 2026. If their batting unit fires consistently and the bowlers find rhythm, they have the potential to challenge for the playoffs.

However, addressing their bowling inconsistencies will be key to a deep run in the tournament.

IPL titles: 1 (2016)

Runners-up: 2 (2018, 2024)

Players bought at the IPL Auction 2026

Salil Arora (Rs 1.50 crore)

Shivang Kumar (Rs 30 lakh)

Sakib Hussain (Rs 30 lakh)

Onkar Tarmale (Rs 30 lakh)

Krains Fuletra (Rs 30 lakh)

Praful Hinge (Rs 30 lakh)

Amit Kumar (Rs 30 lakh)

Shivam Mavi (Rs 75 lakh)

Liam Livingstone (Rs 13 crore)

Jack Edwards (Rs 3 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad for IPL 2026

Total players: 25

Foreign players: 8

Batters

Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Travis Head.

All-rounders

Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Brydon Carse, Shivang Kumar, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Jack Edwards, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Wicket-keepers

Ishan Kishan, Salil Arora, Heinrich Klaasen.

Bowlers

Pat Cummins, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Shivam Mavi.

SRH's Schedule For Phase 1 Of IPL 2026