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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Will M S Dhoni Play For CSK Till 60?

IPL 2026: Will M S Dhoni Play For CSK Till 60?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 23, 2026 08:32 IST

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Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Ziva

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with daughter Ziva at CSK's Roar'26 event at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: CSK/X

Key Points

  • Mahendra Singh Dhoni will feature in his 19th IPL season.
  • Dhoni captained CSK to a record five IPL titles.
  • Dhoni felicitated World Cup winners Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Ayush Mhatre.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a ball as he reunited with his Chennai Super Kings team-mates during CSK's Roar'26 event in Chennai on Sunday.

Dhoni, 44, is set to play his 19th IPL season, what many experts believe could be the legend's final one with CSK.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Suresh Raina

IMAGE: Dhoni meets former team-mate Suresh Raina. Photograph: CSK/X

He returns to cricket after a long gap of nearly a year, having last featured for CSK in May last year.

During CSK's event on Sunday, Dhoni got together with his former team-mates including Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Lakshmipathy Balaji, Murali Vijay, Joginder Sharma and Parthiv Patel.

Raina, Hayden, Bravo, Hussey and Rayudu entertained the fans as they hit a few balls out of the park, while Dhoni behind the stumps was sharp as ever during a fun game of cricket.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Dhoni felicitates new CSK recruit Sanju Samson. Photograph: CSK/X

Dhoni also felicitated India's recent World Cup winners, including T20 World Cup champions Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and U-19 World Cup winner Ayush Mhatre.

New joinee Samson walked out to a huge roar from home fans as he was formally presented at the M Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Shivam Dube

IMAGE: Dhoni felicitates Shivam Dube. Photograph: CSK/X

'He doesn't walk into our home...he belongs here. Welcome home, Sanju Samson,' said CSK on X.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Ayush Mhatre

IMAGE: Dhoni felicitates Ayush Mhatre, who captained India to the Under-19 World Cup title. Photograph: CSK/X

During the event, Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan revealed he was meeting Dhoni in person for the first time.

He urged the CSK great to carry on playing till 60.

'It will be very difficult,' quipped Dhoni.

'But with your fitness, it will be easy,' added Sivakarthikeyan.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Sivakarthikeyan

IMAGE: Sivakarthikeyan greets Dhoni. Photograph: CSK/X

To which Dhoni replied: 'it (fitness) is on the way down, it is not on the way up.'

'But we can try.'

Dhoni's words had the Chepauk fans on their feet.

 
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