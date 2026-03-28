Dhoni to miss first two weeks of IPL due to calf strain

M S Dhoni's calf injury forces him to miss the first two weeks of the IPL, casting a shadow over Chennai Super Kings' early season performance and leadership dynamics.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has had to deal with recurring knee issues since his international retirement in 2020 and underwent a surgery in 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mahendra Singh Dhoni is likely to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026 due to a calf injury.

His absence raises questions about Chennai Super Kings' leadership and performance in the initial matches.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the captain, but Dhoni remains the influential figure within the CSK franchise.

Dhoni has been managing knee issues and underwent surgery in 2023, impacting his match fitness.

Chennai Super Kings will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai Super Kings icon M S Dhoni is set to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026 due to a calf injury, the franchise said on Saturday.

"MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of TATA IPL 2026," read a statement from CSK.

Dhoni has continued playing the IPL ever since retiring from international cricket in 2020.

Dhoni's Fitness and Future in IPL

The 44-year-old's future in the IPL becomes a topic of intense discussion following CSK's campaign every season. Considering Dhoni only plays the IPL, it becomes tougher to maintain match fitness.

Though Ruturaj Gaikwad is the captain of the side, Dhoni is the de facto leader of the franchise having stayed with them since 2008 barring the time they were suspended from the competition.

Dhoni played 14 games in the previous IPL and batted lower down the order to provide the final flourish to the innings. He has also had to deal with recurring knee issues since his international retirement on August 15, 2020 and underwent a surgery in 2023.

CSK open their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30.