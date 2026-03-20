IPL 2026: Can Mumbai Indians End Trophy Drought?

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians won a record five titles during an impressive eight-year period spell from 2013 to 2020. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mumbai Indians have advanced to the play-offs only twice in the last five editions.

MI's strong line-up includes India's last two T20 World Cup winning captains, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

The absence of a genuine match-winning spinner could hurt Mumbai Indians on spin-friendly pitches like Chennai and Kolkata.

Mumbai Indians will be hungry to win a record sixth IPL title and finally end their trophy drought.



They dominated in the last decade under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, winning a record five titles during an impressive eight-year period spell from 2013 to 2020. But since then, MI's winning run has hit a major roadblock, leaving the trophy cabinet bare in the last five years.



In fact, after winning two successive IPL titles in 2019 and 2020, MI's sharp decline has been quite striking as they advanced to the play-offs only twice in the last five editions.



Despite the setbacks, MI opted for continuity as they retained the core of their squad from last season, which means they barely had any funds going into the mini auction in December.



They added more firepower to their batting by buying the experienced South African opener Quinton de Kock for his base price of Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million), while adding four promising uncapped players in Mayank Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Mohammad Izhar and Danish Malewar.

MI's Spin Concerns

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' bowling hopes will rest on pace maestro Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: ANI Photo

To be honest, MI made the sensible decision to retain their core of match-winners instead of taking the risk of trying to bag some big stars at the auction.



On paper, MI possess one of the most powerful line-up in IPL 2026, headlined by India's last two T20 World Cup winning captains, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.



Skipper Hardik Pandya, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and dynamic middle order batter Tilak Varma will be high on confidence after they all played pivotal roles in India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph.



Their international players -- Will Jacks (England), Corbin Bosch (South Africa), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Ryan Rickelton (South Africa) and Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies) -- also made a good impression in the T20 World Cup.



MI once again boast of a power-packed batting line-up with some of the biggest names in T20 cricket, paired with a fantastic pace attack including Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Hardik and Shardul Thakur, while Bosch and Deepak Chahar are capable back ups.



MI's spin concerns will be eased to some extent by Jacks' good showing with the ball in the T20 World Cup along with New Zealand Captain Santner, who excels at drying up the runs. However, the absence of a genuine match-winning spinner could hurt MI on spin-friendly venues like Chennai and Kolkata.

Rohit's Lack Of Match Practice

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma during MI's practice session in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2026. Photograph: Mumbai Indians

Will Rohit's lack of match practice be a worry for Mumbai Indians?



Rohit comes into IPL 2026 without any competitive games in the last couple of months. He last played for India in the ODI series against New Zealand at home in January and since then has been restricted to nets and practice sessions.



He has joined the MI pre-IPL practice session quite early in order to get back to his batting groove.



Despite the lack of games, senior pro Rohit is the first choice opener. He will open the batting with either de Kock or Rickelton, followed by a strong middle order including Suryakumar, Varma, Hardik, Rutherford, Jacks and Naman Dhir.



Their pace bowling looks quite intimidating led by the enigmatic Bumrah, who was instrumental in India's T20 World Cup triumph. His partner is the experienced and dependable Trent Boult, who even after retiring from international cricket continues to be a force in T20 leagues around the world, with Hardik enters the IPL on back on a strong showing with the ball in the World Cup.



Shardul Thakur is more than handy with both bat and ball, but the spin department featuring Santner, Jacks along with a lot of young options in Mayank Markande, Atharva Ankolekar, Allah Ghazanfar and Raghu Sharma remains a concern.



IPL Titles: 5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020)

Players bought at IPL Auction 2026:

Quinton de Kock (Rs 1 crore)

Mayank Rawat (Rs 30 lakh/Rs 3 million)

Atharva Ankolekar (Rs 30 lakh)

Danish Malewar (Rs 30 lakh)

Mohammad Izhar (Rs 30 lakh)

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Squad

Total players: 25

Overseas Players: 8



Batters:

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Sherfane Rutherford, Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir.



All-rounders:

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat.



Wicket-keepers:

Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock, Robin Minz.



Bowlers:

Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Allah Ghazanfar, Mohammad Izhar, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Raghu Sharma.

MI's Schedule For Phase 1 Of IPL 2026: