CSK's Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026 with hamstring injury

Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2025 campaign faces an early hurdle as key pacer Nathan Ellis is sidelined with a hamstring injury, forcing the team to seek a replacement before their opening match.

IMAGE: Nathan Ellis has picked up 19 wickets from 17 IPL matches. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Australian pacer Nathan Ellis is ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury, a significant blow to Chennai Super Kings.

Ellis was expected to lead CSK's pace attack, especially with Matheesha Pathirana's absence.

CSK are yet to announce a replacement for Ellis, who was bought for Rs 2 crore.

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK will start their IPL campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30.

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings suffered a big blow ahead of the upcoming IPL season with Australian pacer Nathan Ellis ruled out due to a hamstring injury, a franchise official confirmed on Thursday.

The 31-year-old was expected to spearhead their pace attack, especially in the absence of Sri Lankan Matheesha Pathirana, who has been snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Yes, he is out. We have not yet decided on the replacement," a CSK official said.

Impact of Ellis's absence on CSK

Ellis, who has taken 19 wickets from 17 IPL matches, was bought by CSK for Rs 2-crore at the 2025 mega auction after four seasons with Punjab Kings and was retained ahead of the 2026 season.

CSK are yet to announce a replacement.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will begin their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 in Guwahati.