Can Sai Catch Up With Pooran In MVP Race?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2025 after Game 29.
Nicholas Pooran remains the MVP of IPL 2025 after 29 games have been completed. With a MVPI (runs equivalent) of 485 he's over 100 'runs' ahead of Sai Sudharsan (363)
Batters are dominating this IPL. The top 10 list has only one bowling all-rounder (Hardik Pandya, MVPI: 301), and one bowler (Kuldeep Yadav; MVPI: 151). The other 8 positions are all batters.
The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single metric that converts player performance into a 'runs equivalent'.
Players offering the best value for money are Mitchell Marsh (paid $553 for every 'run' scored), Priyansh Arya (PVI of 596), Ajinkya Rahane (323), Vipraj Nigam (91), Aiden Markram (438), R Sai Kishore (482), Ryan Rickelton (248), Aniket Varma (82), Digvijay Rathi (84) and Sherfane Rutherford (753).
We will carry MVPI and PVI updates every Monday as we stay glued to cricket's ultimate entertaining carnival.
Top 50 performing players so far in IPL 2025.
Table 1: Best Performing Players So Far after Match 29 ending 13.4.24
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|From
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Games
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|Nicholas Pooran
|LSG
|WI
|349
|87
|26
|31
|215.4
|0
|-
|6
|485
|2183
|2
|B Sai Sudarshan
|GT
|IND
|329
|82
|31
|13
|151.6
|0
|-
|6
|363
|1181
|3
|Shreyas Iyer
|PBKS
|IND
|250
|97
|16
|20
|208.3
|0
|-
|5
|326
|3448
|4
|Mitchell Marsh
|LSG
|AUS
|265
|81
|28
|15
|180.3
|0
|-
|5
|310
|553
|5
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|83
|42
|6
|5
|159.6
|10
|9
|5
|301
|2739
|6
|Philip Salt
|RCB
|ENG
|208
|65
|25
|13
|185.7
|0
|-
|6
|272
|2132
|7
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|125
|44
|11
|11
|189.4
|5
|8
|5
|269
|2249
|8
|Priyansh Arya
|PBKS
|IND
|194
|103
|17
|15
|220.5
|0
|-
|5
|268
|596
|9
|Travis Head
|SRH
|AUS
|214
|67
|30
|9
|186.1
|0
|-
|6
|262
|2694
|10
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|IND
|6
|5
|1
|0
|100
|10
|6
|5
|251
|2218
|11
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|248
|67
|20
|10
|143.4
|0
|-
|6
|249
|4252
|12
|KL Rahul
|DC
|IND
|200
|93
|16
|10
|163.9
|0
|-
|4
|244
|2411
|13
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|239
|67
|25
|10
|149.4
|0
|-
|6
|244
|3379
|14
|Jos Buttler
|GT
|ENG
|218
|73
|20
|11
|158
|0
|-
|6
|241
|3295
|15
|Ajinkya Rahane
|KKR
|IND
|204
|61
|18
|13
|154.5
|0
|-
|6
|234
|323
|16
|Prasidh Krishna
|GT
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|10
|7
|6
|233
|2056
|17
|Vipraj Nigam
|DC
|IND
|54
|39
|6
|3
|216
|7
|9
|5
|232
|91
|18
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|ND
|192
|141
|24
|10
|202.1
|0
|10
|6
|232
|3043
|19
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|SA
|173
|34
|15
|8
|166.3
|0
|-
|6
|232
|4999
|20
|Aiden Markram
|LSG
|SA
|202
|58
|20
|9
|153
|0
|15
|6
|230
|438
|21
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|IND
|208
|61
|22
|6
|149.6
|0
|-
|6
|226
|3681
|22
|Noor Ahmad
|CSK
|AFG
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|12
|8
|6
|225
|2241
|23
|Naman Dhir
|MI
|IND
|130
|46
|12
|6
|185.7
|0
|4
|6
|224
|1182
|24
|Tilak Varma
|MI
|IND
|210
|59
|17
|10
|143.8
|0
|-
|6
|219
|1842
|25
|Varun Chakravarthy
|KKR
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|8
|6
|6
|210
|2881
|26
|R Sai Kishore
|GT
|IND
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100
|10
|9
|6
|209
|482
|27
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|IND
|165
|43
|10
|12
|155.7
|0
|7
|6
|208
|3394
|28
|Rajat Patidar
|RCB
|IND
|186
|64
|17
|9
|161.7
|0
|-
|6
|206
|2692
|29
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|RR
|IND
|182
|75
|17
|9
|138.9
|0
|-
|6
|204
|4449
|30
|Ryan Rickelton
|MI
|SA
|136
|62
|16
|7
|151.1
|0
|-
|5
|203
|248
|31
|Khaleel Ahmed
|CSK
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|10
|9
|6
|200
|1210
|32
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|193
|66
|21
|7
|140.9
|0
|-
|6
|199
|4561
|33
|Mohammed Siraj
|GT
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|10
|9
|6
|198
|3119
|34
|Shardul Thakur
|LSG
|IND
|8
|5
|1
|0
|114.3
|11
|10
|6
|187
|1079
|35
|Aniket Verma
|SRH
|IND
|141
|74
|8
|12
|183.1
|0
|-
|6
|185
|82
|36
|Digvesh Rathi
|LSG
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|8
|8
|6
|181
|84
|37
|Shimron Hetmyer
|RR
|WI
|149
|52
|10
|9
|150.5
|0
|-
|6
|180
|3081
|38
|Dhruv Jurel
|RR
|IND
|159
|70
|14
|9
|155.9
|0
|-
|6
|177
|3988
|39
|Sherfane Rutherford
|GT
|WI
|158
|46
|14
|10
|166.3
|0
|-
|6
|174
|753
|40
|Ishan Kishan
|SRH
|IND
|136
|106
|14
|6
|174.4
|0
|24
|6
|159
|3567
|41
|Harshit Rana
|KKR
|IND
|19
|10
|3
|0
|82.6
|7
|9
|6
|156
|1293
|42
|Mitchell Starc
|DC
|AUS
|3
|2
|0
|0
|50
|9
|10
|5
|154
|3206
|43
|Prabhsimran Singh
|PBKS
|IND
|133
|69
|19
|4
|160.2
|0
|-
|5
|154
|1091
|44
|Harshal Patel
|SRH
|IND
|20
|12
|0
|0
|80
|8
|10
|5
|148
|2725
|45
|Krunal Pandya
|RCB
|IND
|23
|18
|2
|0
|88.5
|8
|10
|6
|146
|1986
|46
|Jitesh Sharma
|RCB
|IND
|88
|40
|8
|6
|154.4
|0
|-
|6
|145
|3825
|47
|Quinton de Kock
|KKR
|SA
|141
|97
|9
|11
|141
|0
|-
|6
|144
|1261
|48
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|IND
|122
|63
|14
|4
|150.6
|0
|-
|5
|141
|6437
|49
|MS Dhoni
|CSK
|IND
|104
|30
|6
|7
|146.5
|0
|-
|6
|141
|1430
|50
|Nehal Wadhera
|PBKS
|IND
|141
|62
|9
|9
|148.4
|0
|-
|4
|140
|1261
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com