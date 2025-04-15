Can Sai Catch Up With Pooran In MVP Race?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2025 after Game 29.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudarshan in action in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Nicholas Pooran remains the MVP of IPL 2025 after 29 games have been completed. With a MVPI (runs equivalent) of 485 he's over 100 'runs' ahead of Sai Sudharsan (363)

Batters are dominating this IPL. The top 10 list has only one bowling all-rounder (Hardik Pandya, MVPI: 301), and one bowler (Kuldeep Yadav; MVPI: 151). The other 8 positions are all batters.

The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single metric that converts player performance into a 'runs equivalent'.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giant's Nicholas Pooran hits a six during the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans. Photograph: BCCI

Players offering the best value for money are Mitchell Marsh (paid $553 for every 'run' scored), Priyansh Arya (PVI of 596), Ajinkya Rahane (323), Vipraj Nigam (91), Aiden Markram (438), R Sai Kishore (482), Ryan Rickelton (248), Aniket Varma (82), Digvijay Rathi (84) and Sherfane Rutherford (753).

We will carry MVPI and PVI updates every Monday as we stay glued to cricket's ultimate entertaining carnival.

Top 50 performing players so far in IPL 2025.

Table 1: Best Performing Players So Far after Match 29 ending 13.4.24

Rank Player Team From Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 349 87 26 31 215.4 0 - 6 485 2183 2 B Sai Sudarshan GT IND 329 82 31 13 151.6 0 - 6 363 1181 3 Shreyas Iyer PBKS IND 250 97 16 20 208.3 0 - 5 326 3448 4 Mitchell Marsh LSG AUS 265 81 28 15 180.3 0 - 5 310 553 5 Hardik Pandya MI IND 83 42 6 5 159.6 10 9 5 301 2739 6 Philip Salt RCB ENG 208 65 25 13 185.7 0 - 6 272 2132 7 Sunil Narine KKR WI 125 44 11 11 189.4 5 8 5 269 2249 8 Priyansh Arya PBKS IND 194 103 17 15 220.5 0 - 5 268 596 9 Travis Head SRH AUS 214 67 30 9 186.1 0 - 6 262 2694 10 Kuldeep Yadav DC IND 6 5 1 0 100 10 6 5 251 2218 11 Virat Kohli RCB IND 248 67 20 10 143.4 0 - 6 249 4252 12 KL Rahul DC IND 200 93 16 10 163.9 0 - 4 244 2411 13 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 239 67 25 10 149.4 0 - 6 244 3379 14 Jos Buttler GT ENG 218 73 20 11 158 0 - 6 241 3295 15 Ajinkya Rahane KKR IND 204 61 18 13 154.5 0 - 6 234 323 16 Prasidh Krishna GT IND 0 0 0 0 - 10 7 6 233 2056 17 Vipraj Nigam DC IND 54 39 6 3 216 7 9 5 232 91 18 Abhishek Sharma SRH ND 192 141 24 10 202.1 0 10 6 232 3043 19 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 173 34 15 8 166.3 0 - 6 232 4999 20 Aiden Markram LSG SA 202 58 20 9 153 0 15 6 230 438 21 Shubman Gill GT IND 208 61 22 6 149.6 0 - 6 226 3681 22 Noor Ahmad CSK AFG 1 1 0 0 10 12 8 6 225 2241 23 Naman Dhir MI IND 130 46 12 6 185.7 0 4 6 224 1182 24 Tilak Varma MI IND 210 59 17 10 143.8 0 - 6 219 1842 25 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 0 0 0 0 - 8 6 6 210 2881 26 R Sai Kishore GT IND 1 1 0 0 100 10 9 6 209 482 27 Riyan Parag RR IND 165 43 10 12 155.7 0 7 6 208 3394 28 Rajat Patidar RCB IND 186 64 17 9 161.7 0 - 6 206 2692 29 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 182 75 17 9 138.9 0 - 6 204 4449 30 Ryan Rickelton MI SA 136 62 16 7 151.1 0 - 5 203 248 31 Khaleel Ahmed CSK IND 0 0 0 0 - 10 9 6 200 1210 32 Sanju Samson RR IND 193 66 21 7 140.9 0 - 6 199 4561 33 Mohammed Siraj GT IND 0 0 0 0 - 10 9 6 198 3119 34 Shardul Thakur LSG IND 8 5 1 0 114.3 11 10 6 187 1079 35 Aniket Verma SRH IND 141 74 8 12 183.1 0 - 6 185 82 36 Digvesh Rathi LSG IND 0 0 0 0 - 8 8 6 181 84 37 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 149 52 10 9 150.5 0 - 6 180 3081 38 Dhruv Jurel RR IND 159 70 14 9 155.9 0 - 6 177 3988 39 Sherfane Rutherford GT WI 158 46 14 10 166.3 0 - 6 174 753 40 Ishan Kishan SRH IND 136 106 14 6 174.4 0 24 6 159 3567 41 Harshit Rana KKR IND 19 10 3 0 82.6 7 9 6 156 1293 42 Mitchell Starc DC AUS 3 2 0 0 50 9 10 5 154 3206 43 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 133 69 19 4 160.2 0 - 5 154 1091 44 Harshal Patel SRH IND 20 12 0 0 80 8 10 5 148 2725 45 Krunal Pandya RCB IND 23 18 2 0 88.5 8 10 6 146 1986 46 Jitesh Sharma RCB IND 88 40 8 6 154.4 0 - 6 145 3825 47 Quinton de Kock KKR SA 141 97 9 11 141 0 - 6 144 1261 48 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 122 63 14 4 150.6 0 - 5 141 6437 49 MS Dhoni CSK IND 104 30 6 7 146.5 0 - 6 141 1430 50 Nehal Wadhera PBKS IND 141 62 9 9 148.4 0 - 4 140 1261

