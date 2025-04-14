HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pooran Sings Tu Jaane Na!

April 14, 2025

Nicholas Pooran

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran is currently the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Nicholas Pooran is an IPL superstar.

The Trinidadian has been a consistent performer over the last two seasons and it's no different this year.

He is currently the Orange Cap holder with 349 runs in six innings.

But his batting is not why Nicky P is making news today. The 29 year old has dazzled social media with his renditions of soulful Bollywood numbers.

 

SEE: Nicky P singing Tu Jaane Na. Video: Kind courtesy LSG/X

On Monday, videos circulated on X of him singing the Atif Aslam hit Tu Jaane Na from the Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani.

 

SEE: Nicky P belts out Tere Sang Yaara. Video: LSG/X

On Sunday, Lucknow Super Giants posted a video of Nicky P singing Tere Sang Yaara from the 2016 film Rustom.

'Someone get him a Bollywood contract please,' LSG captioned the video.

Pooran has Indian roots although he has never acknowledged his Indian heritage. But his singing Hindi film songs with emotion is a wholesome watch.

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

