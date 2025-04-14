In Numbers: IPL 2025 Witnesses Rise of No. 3 Batters

IMAGE: LSG's No. 3 batter Nicholas Pooran leads the run-scoring charts with 349 runs in six matches at an average of 69.80. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian Premier League IPL) throws up surprises every season, with underdogs rising to challenge established powerhouses, new players emerging as key contributors, or teams overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds. Every match day, the record books are rewritten as players consistently strive to push their personal bests and achieve new heights.

The 2024 season witnessed teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking T20 batting to another level with their aggressive and innovative style of play as 250-plus totals became more frequent than ever. Given the rapid progression of the format, an IPL side breaching the 300-run mark may not be too far.

The current season, which is nearing its half way stage, has been no different as the batters have made merry and broken so many records.

In the 29 matches so far, top order batters, particularly the number three, have made their mark with some blistering knocks.

Nicholas Pooran, the one-down batter of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), leads the run-scoring charts with 349 runs in six matches at an average of 69.80 and a strike rate of 215.43. The West Indian dasher, who has four fifties to his credit, has also hit 31 sixes so far this season.

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has tallied 250 runs in five innings at an average of 83.33 and a strike rate of 208.33. He has three fifties and 20 sixes under his belt and is the fourth highest run-getter.

Cumulatively, all number three batters have scored 1,947 runs, accounting for 19.25 per cent of their side's total runs. They have scored their runs at an average of 40.56 and a strike rate of 169.89, with 16 fifty-plus scores, as per ESPNCricinfo.

As compared to last year, the number three batters have been more aggressive and consistent this season. At this stage last year, one-down batters had made 1,447 runs in total, accounting for 14.58 percent of their total team's runs. Those runs came at a relatively lower average of 25.83 and a strike rate of 143.55.

Also, there were only 11 fifty-plus scores registered by number three batters in the first 29 matches last season.

Besides Pooran and Iyer, Jos Buttler of Gujarat Titans (218 runs in six matches at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 157.97) and KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane (204 runs in six matches at an average of 40.80 and a strike rate of 154.54) have also delivered the goods for their teams coming at number 3 in the batting order.

Despite being inconsistent, SRH's Ishan Kishan, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out of the rest of the season with a broken elbow after featuring in five matches, and Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals (RR) have managed to score above 100 runs, striking at 200-plus rate.

In terms of average and strike rate, the number three batters have outshone the openers (average of 32.54 and a strike rate of 155.58). However, compared to the corresponding period last season, the openers have performed better by averaging 32.37 at a strike rate of 146.06.

The top-order batters have reigned supreme this season so far and dominated batting charts in terms of strike rates. Even while facing as low as 30 balls at least, eight of the top ten strike rates this season are by batters playing from number one to three, with exceptions being Tim David (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Naman Dhir (Mumbai Indians). Dhir though batted at number three only once, scoring 46 off 24 balls against LSG.

Last season, only two top-order batters, SRH's Abhishek Sharma and KKR's Sunil Narine, struck at above 200 out of the top-10 strikers of the season after the first 29 matches.

So far in 2025, there are four batters, including Pooran and Iyer, who have faced 75-plus balls in the top three and have struck at over 200. The other two are Punjab's Priyansh Arya (194 runs in five matches at an average of 38.80 and a strike rate of 220.45), and Abhishek (192 runs in six innings at an average of 32.00 and a strike rate of 202.10).

At this stage last year, Abhishek was the lone top-three batter in that list.