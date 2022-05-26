Virat Looks To The Heavens

Before Harshal Patel bowled the last ball in IPL 2022's Eliminator game on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, Virat Kohli pumped the air, knowing that his Royal Challengers Bangalore would meet the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 27, 2022, for a place in Sunday's final.

As the Lucknow SuperGiants and RCB players filed out on the ground at the Eden Gardens to congratulate and commiserate, Kohli was spotted in animated prayer.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Virat's gratitude to the heavens.

