Virat Looks To The Heavens

Virat Looks To The Heavens

By Rediff Cricket
May 26, 2022 09:54 IST
Before Harshal Patel bowled the last ball in IPL 2022's Eliminator game on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, Virat Kohli pumped the air, knowing that his Royal Challengers Bangalore would meet the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 27, 2022, for a place in Sunday's final.

As the Lucknow SuperGiants and RCB players filed out on the ground at the Eden Gardens to congratulate and commiserate, Kohli was spotted in animated prayer.

 

 

Please click on the images for glimpses of Virat's gratitude to the heavens.

Photographs: Kind courtesy BCCI.TV

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Cricket
