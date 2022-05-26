What was Rajat Patidar up to after IPL 2021?

'I wasn't picked after the 2021 IPL but that wasn't in my control'

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar smashed 12 fours and seven sixes in his knock of 112 off 54 balls to help Bangalore post a commanding total of 207. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rajat Patidar slammed his maiden Indian Premier League hundred off just 49 balls at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old produced a flurry of outrageously attacking strokes to make up for the failure of the big 3, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell.

Patidar was ignored at this year's auction only to be picked as an injury replacement but the right-handed batter never cared about things which he couldn't really control.

"I was busy after the 2021 IPL playing for my club. I wasn't picked after the 2021 IPL but that wasn't in my control."

On his innings, Patidar said that his ability to make up for the dot balls is his real strength.

"I never feel any pressure as I think I have the ability to make up for the dots," he said.

The last over of the Powerplay where he launched into Krunal Pandya gave him confidence that this could be his day after all.

"When I time the ball, my focus was on it. The last over of the powerplay when Krunal was bowling to me, my execution went fine then and I got confident afterwards. The wicket was pretty good and I played some good shots."