Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Patidar's hundred is one of the best I have seen'

'Patidar's hundred is one of the best I have seen'

Source: PTI
May 26, 2022 01:28 IST
Rajat Patidar

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar scored a 54-ball 112 not out. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) eliminator on the back of a sensational century from Rajat Patidar in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Patidar smashed 12 fours and seven sixes in his knock of 112 off 54 balls to help Bangalore post a commanding total of 207.

 

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis couldn't stop gushing about Patidar, who he feels has a good head on his shoulders.

"I am over the moon. For a young guy to play like he did. The way he celebrated also tells you he has a good head on his shoulders. His hundred was one of the best I have seen in the IPL," Du Plessis said.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Rajat Patidar. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Patidar hit 12 fours and seven sixes in his knock and what impressed his skipper was how he played shots all around the wicket.

"He has got all the shots. Every single time he attacks, he transfers the pressure back on the opposition."

No discussion is complete without a mention about 'King of Death' Harshal Patel, whose 18th over proved to be decisive.

"A special card I can pick. He bowls the important overs. Second last one over from him changed the game for us."

Source: PTI
