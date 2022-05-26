News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » LSG captain KL Rahul reacts after loss against RCB

LSG captain KL Rahul reacts after loss against RCB

Source: PTI
May 26, 2022 01:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dropping easy catches never helps as Patidar made the difference: LSG skipper Rahul

KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul was livid with his team's fielding. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

A dejected Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul blamed sloppy fielding for his team's 14-run defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL Eliminator while acknowledging Rajat Patidar's brilliant hundred being the difference between the two teams.

The 28-year-old Indore man Patidar scored a 54-ball 112 not out to single-handedly win the IPL Eliminator for RCB.

 

"I think it's quite obvious - the reasons why we didn't win. We let ourselves down in the field. Dropping easy catches never helps. Difference was obviously Patidar playing such a knock. When someone in the top three scores a hundred, more often the team wins," Rahul said after the match.

Patidar was dropped thrice on the day en route his hundred and Rahul was livid with his team's fielding.

"They fielded really well and we were poor," he summed it up.

He however was happy that as a new franchise they finished in top four in their first season.

"We'll take back a lot of positives. It's a new franchise. We've made a lot of mistakes, every team does that. Have to try and come back stronger. It's a young team. They'll learn from their mistakes, go back home and try and be better players."

There was special praise for Mohsin Khan, who once again was a shining star in an otherwise poor bowling effort.

"Mohsin showed everybody how good he is and what skill he possesses. As he grows with confidence, he'll be able to clock speeds which are much higher. He will learn and develop a few more skills hopefully by next season."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Nehra: From Worry To Victory
SEE: Nehra: From Worry To Victory
'You've got to swallow your ego sometimes'
'You've got to swallow your ego sometimes'
Gujarat skipper Pandya hails 'match-winner' Miller
Gujarat skipper Pandya hails 'match-winner' Miller
Caste census: Nitish to chair all-party meet on June 1
Caste census: Nitish to chair all-party meet on June 1
IPL PIX: Patidar shines as RCB advance to Qualifier 2
IPL PIX: Patidar shines as RCB advance to Qualifier 2
Keep suspected monkeypox cases at care centres: Govt
Keep suspected monkeypox cases at care centres: Govt
LeT terrorists gun down TV artist, hurt nephew in J-K
LeT terrorists gun down TV artist, hurt nephew in J-K

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL PIX: Patidar shines as RCB advance to Qualifier 2

IPL PIX: Patidar shines as RCB advance to Qualifier 2

IPL 2022: Hardik To Lead This Dream XI

IPL 2022: Hardik To Lead This Dream XI

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances