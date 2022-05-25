IPL PIX: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Rajit Patidar hits a four on his way to a 54 ball 112 against Lucknow Super Giants. Photograph: BCCI

Little-known domestic bulwark Rajat Patidar found his hour of fame as his magnificent 49-ball hundred propelled Royal Challengers Bangalore to an imposing 207 for 4 against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday.

Courtesy Patidar's 54-ball-112 not out which had 12 fours and seven huge sixes, RCB literally knocked the stuffing out of the LSG attack with Mohsin Khan's superb 1 for 25 proving to be only saving grace.

On a day when their famed batting duo trio of Faf du Plessis (0), Glenn Maxwell (9) and Virat Kohli (25) failed to enthrall a capacity Eden crowd, RCB's No. 3 played out of his skin as 90 runs came in fours and sixes off just 19 balls.

While most of the star-studded RCB batters struggled for timing, the 28-year-old looked effortless with his slices, punches, counter-punches and drives to tower over the rest.

And to make Patidar's story more interesting, he wasn't picked from the auction this season and joined the team after the start of the season when a player called Luvnith Sisodia was injured.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants players celebrate a wicket against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI

Had Sisodia been alright, RCB wouldn't have required services of Patidar, who made 65,000 at the Eden Gardens stand on their feet.

He along with Dinesh Karthik (37 not out from 23 balls) put on a match-turning unbroken partnership of 92 runs from 41 balls as RCB scored 84 runs in the last five overs to prop up the total.

First, he showed the glimpses of his stroke-making skills to slam Krunal Pandya for three boundaries and one six inside the power-play to overshadow Kohli in a 66-run partnership from 46 balls.

Having cruised to his half-century in 28 balls, he took another 21 balls to reach his maiden hundred in T20s.

He got to the landmark century after pulling Mohsin Khan over square leg with a sweetly timed shot that summed up his effortless stay at the crease.

IMAGE: LSG's Avesh Khan celebrates the dismissal of RCB's Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

RCB lost three key wickets -- that of Kohli, Maxwell and Mahipal Lomror -- in the middle overs which saw their run-rate drop.

In-form Dinesh Karthik, who has played the role of a finisher to perfection for RCB this season, also survived some anxious moments against Ravi Bishnoi to start with.

But Patidar turned it around in the last over Bishnoi when he smacked the 'googly-man' for three sixes and two fours in succession in an over that read 1 6 4 6 4 6.

A sloppy LSG also helped his cause as Patidar, who was dropped on multiple occasions while batting at 59, 72 and 93.

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya celebrates the wicket of RCB's Glenn Maxwell. Photograph: BCCI

Having lost their Faf du Plessis for a duck early on, it was about biding time as Kohli and Patidar opted for a wait-and-watch policy before the latter broke loose against Krunal Pandya in the last over of the power-play.

Patidar slammed Krunal for three boundaries and one six in an over that yielded 20 runs to make it up for their slow start and cruise to 52/1 in six overs.