Check out those IPL glares!

September 28, 2020 17:20 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/IPL

Shikhar Dhawan's style statements are top notch. Be it his moustache for which he is known as 'Gabbar' or his uber cool sunglasses.

During Delhi Capitals's game with CSK, commentator Kevin Pietersen spotted Dhawan's trendy sunglasses and well, you know KP. You can't stop him from yakking on and on.

KP wanted to have such glares pronto. Maybe he ought to look at the other gogs our cricketers are sporting in the desert.

IMAGE: Taking on a more ski-goggle, sporty, look, the oversized shades Dhawan sported during Delhi Capitals practice sessions are to vouch for. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Delhi Capitals/Instagram

IMAGE: Following Gabbar's example, team-mate Rishabh Pant took his outsize shades to the field. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Delhi Capitals/Instagram

IMAGE: That doesn't mean you need to ditch those skinnies or slim shades. Take a cue from RCB's Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind Courtesy RCB/Instagram

IMAGE: Don't be afraid to rock those eye-catching tangerine frames like Mumbai Indian's James Pattinson. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Twitter

IMAGE: If you are looking to stand out this IPL season, why not consider a statement pair of sunnies? Like Shreyas Iyer, the new captain cool? Photograph: Delhi Capitals/Twitter

From coloured lenses to unique frame shapes, cricketers trust cool shades to beat the heat.

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard matches his shades with Mumbai Indians's jersey colour. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Twitter

IMAGE: White frames have proven to be a very popular trend, and we love how Kings XI Punjab's Mayank Agarwal sports them. Photograph: Kings XI Punjab/Twitter

IMAGE: Classic and cool, the Oakley cricket sunglasses are a style that is still very much in fashion. Check out Rajasthan Royals Shreyas Gopal, David Miller and Robin Uthappa. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

Not sure how to do it? Take a close look at Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/Twitter

If you're into classic styles, modern shapes, there's nothing like a cool set of frames.