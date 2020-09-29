IPL 2020, Week 1: All the Hits & Misses

September 29, 2020 12:39 IST

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab Captain K L Rahul celebrates a century against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The Indian Premier League has got off to a cracking start in the United Arab Emirates.

The best cricketers from around the world are back to entertaining their fans to bring some cheer amid the COVID-19 gloom across the world.

The first week of the IPL lived up to its top billing, producing a lot of thrilling games as it rained sixes across the three cities -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals got off to a quick start, winning their first two games, while SunRisers Hyderabad slipped to the bottom with two straight losses.

Rajneesh Gupta gives us all the numbers from Week 1, IPL 2020:

IPL 2020 standings after Match 9 of IPL:



Rank Team Games Won Lost Points Net Run Rate 1 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 4 +1.100 2 Rajasthan Royals 2 2 0 4 +0.615 3 Kings XI Punjab 3 1 2 2 +1.498 4 Mumbai Indians 2 1 1 2 +0.993 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 1 1 2 -0.767 6 Chennai Super Kings 3 1 2 2 -0.840 7 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 1 1 2 -2.175 8 SunRisers Hyderabad 2 0 2 0 -0.730

Total matches - 9

Won by side batting first -- 5 (56%)

Won by side batting second -- 3 (33%)

Won in Super Over after a tie -- 1 (11%)

Teams’ batting and bowling

Team Games RS WL RPW RPO RC WT RPW RPO Chennai Super Kings 3 497 18 27.61 8.37 553 19 29.10 9.21 Delhi Capitals 2 332 11 30.18 8.30 288 15 19.20 7.20 Kings XI Punjab 3 586 13 45.07 9.76 492 24 20.50 8.70 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 291 12 24.25 7.65 337 9 37.44 8.42 Mumbai Indians 2 357 14 25.50 8.92 312 14 22.28 7.93 Rajasthan Royals 2 442 13 34.00 11.18 423 8 52.87 10.57 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 272 15 18.13 7.35 359 13 27.61 9.05 SunRisers Hyderabad 2 295 14 21.07 7.43 308 8 38.50 8.10 Total 9 3072 110 27.92 8.69 3072 110 27.92 8.69

RS = Runs scored, WL = Wickets lost, RPW = Runs per Wicket, RPO = Runs per Over, RC = Runs conceded, WT = Wickets taken

It is not hard to guess which over has gone for most runs -- the 20th over, with batsmen scoring a rate of 14 per over at the end.

Scoring pattern in each over:

Over # Balls Runs Wkts RPW RPO 1 108 99 2 49.50 5.50 2 108 100 6 16.66 5.55 3 108 150 4 37.50 8.33 4 108 161 3 53.66 8.94 5 108 163 5 32.60 9.05 6 108 154 4 38.50 8.55 7 108 133 4 33.25 7.38 8 108 162 2 81.00 9.00 9 108 167 4 41.75 9.27 10 108 136 3 45.33 7.55 11 108 119 5 23.80 6.61 12 108 146 5 29.20 8.11 13 108 144 2 72.00 8.00 14 108 155 4 38.75 8.61 15 108 177 4 44.25 9.83 16 108 135 11 12.27 7.50 17 108 186 11 16.90 10.33 18 102 216 7 30.85 12.70 19 96 158 12 13.16 9.87 20 87 211 12 17.58 14.55

The death overs has been the most profitable phase for the teams with runs coming at a rate of more than 10 in the phase between 16th and 20th over.



Interestingly, the Powerplay overs from the 1st to 6th over has seen the lowest scoring, with runs coming at just over seven.

Scoring pattern in different phases

Overs Overs Runs Dismissals Avg RPO 1-6 108 827 24 34.45 7.65 7-15 162 1339 33 40.57 8.26 16-20 83.3 906 53 17.09 10.85 Total 353.3 3072 110 27.92 8.69

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals's batting sensation Sanju Samson on the attack during the IPL game against the Kings XI Punjab. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

With Sanju Samson leading the charge, Rajasthan Royals has the highest number of sixes so far with a total of 35 sixes in the two games, while Royal Challengers Bangalore and SunRisers have managed just two sixes each.

Break-up of sixes hit (127)

For Vs Chennai Super Kings 22 27 Delhi Capitals 8 27 Kings XI Punjab 24 23 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 12 Mumbai Indians 13 7 Rajasthan Royals 35 13 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 8 SunRisers Hyderabad 7 10

Rajasthan have registered the highest score -- 226/6 against Kings XI Punjab after being set 224 for victory -- which is also the record for the highest run chase ever in an IPL.

Highest totals

Score Overs For Vs Venue Date Result 226-6 19.3 Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Sharjah 27-09-2020 Won 223-2 20 Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 27-09-2020 Lost 216-7 20 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Sharjah 22-09-2020 Won 206-3 20 Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore Dubai 24-09-2020 Won 200-6 20 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 22-09-2020 Lost 195-5 20 Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Abu Dhabi 23-09-2020 Won

RCB posted the lowest total in the tournament so far, managing a lowly 109 against Kings XI Punjab.

Lowest totals

Score Overs For Vs Venue Date Result 109 17 Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab Dubai 24-09-2020 Lost 131-7 20 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Dubai 25-09-2020 Lost 142-4 20 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Abu Dhabi 26-09-2020 Lost 146-9 20 Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Abu Dhabi 23-09-2020 Lost

K L Rahul hit the first century in this year's IPL as he smashed a brilliant 132 not out from 69 balls -- which is also the highest score by an Indian in the IPL and also the highest by a captain in the IPL.



Highest individual scores

Score Balls 4s 6s Player For Vs Venue Date 132* 69 14 7 KL Rahul KXIP RCB Dubai 24-09-2020 106 50 10 7 MA Agarwal KXIP RR Sharjah 27-09-2020 89 60 7 4 MA Agarwal KXIP DC Dubai 20-09-2020 85 42 4 7 SV Samson RR KXIP Sharjah 27-09-2020 80 54 3 6 RG Sharma MI KKR Abu Dhabi 23-09-2020 74 32 1 9 SV Samson RR CSK Sharjah 22-09-2020 72 37 1 7 F du Plessis CSK RR Sharjah 22-09-2020 71 48 6 3 AT Rayudu CSK MI Abu Dhabi 19-09-2020 70* 62 5 2 S Gill KKR SRH Abu Dhabi 26-09-2020

The in-form Rahul leads the run scoring charts with 222 runs from three games at an average of 111, with one century and one fifty, closed followed by his Kings XI team-mate Mayank Agarwal, who has 221 runs.

Leading run-scorers

Mts Runs Hs Avg SR 100 50 KL Rahul KXIP 3 222 132* 111.00 156.33 1 1 MA Agarwal KXIP 3 221 106 73.66 170.00 1 1 F du Plessis CSK 3 173 72 86.50 149.13 0 2 SV Samson RR 2 159 85 79.50 214.86 0 2 SPD Smith RR 2 119 69 59.50 160.81 0 2 RG Sharma MI 2 92 80 46.00 143.75 0 1 MK Pandey SRH 2 85 51 42.50 119.71 0 1 AB de Villiers RCB 2 79 51 39.50 164.58 0 1 Shubman Gill KKR 2 77 70* 77.00 105.47 0 1 AT Rayudu CSK 1 71 71 71.00 147.91 0 1

Sanju Samson has proved to be unstoppable in this year's IPL, smashing a quickfire half-century from just 19 balls against Chennai Super Kings, while Marcus Stoinis got a 20-ball fifty against Kings XI Punjab.

Fastest 50s

Balls Player Score For Vs Venue Date 19 SV Samson 74 RR CSK Sharjah 22-09-2020 20 MP Stoinis 53 DC KXIP Dubai 20-09-2020 26 MA Agarwal 106 KXIP RR Sharjah 27-09-2020 26 SPD Smith 50 RR KXIP Sharjah 27-09-2020

Slowest 50: 45 balls, MA Agarwal, KXIP v DC, Dubai, 20-09-2020

Agarwal slammed the fastest century in this year's IPL as he blasted a 45-ball hundred against Rajasthan and not surprising that it came at the Sharjah Cricket Ground, where batsmen have made merry.

His captain Rahul is the only other century maker, getting to his ton from 62 balls.

Fastest 100s

Balls Player Score For Vs Venue 45 MA Agarwal 106 KXIP RR Sharjah 27-09-2020 62 KL Rahul 132* KXIP RCB Dubai 24-09-2020

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals's Rahul Tewatia played a sensational knock against Kings XI Punjab, which turned the game on its head. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Samson has set the UAE alight with his swashbuckling batting, slamming as many as 16 sixes in his first two games, at an amazing rate of a six every 4.63 deliveries, with Agarwal getting 11 sixes.

Rahul Tewatia, who inspired Rajasthan's sensational comeback against Kings XI, has seven sixes to his credit, all of which came in one game. He has the second-best six hitting rate at 5.57.

Most sixes

Player For 6s Balls Balls / Six SV Samson RR 16 74 4.63 MA Agarwal KXIP 11 130 11.82 KL Rahul KXIP 9 142 15.78 R Tewatia RR 7 39 5.57 F du Plessis CSK 7 116 16.57 JC Archer RR 6 11 1.83 RG Sharma MI 6 64 10.67 SPD Smith RR 6 74 12.33 SR Watson CSK 5 42 8.40

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami celebrates a wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami has the best bowling figures in the IPL, with 3-15 against Delhi Capitals, while RCB's spin ace Yuzvendra Chahal is second best with 3-18 against SunRisers.

Best bowling in a match

Figures Player For Vs Venue Date 3-15 Mohammed Shami KXIP DC Dubai 20-09-2020 3-18 YS Chahal RCB SRH Dubai 21-09-2020 3-21 M Ashwin KXIP RCB Dubai 24-09-2020 3-26 K Rabada DC CSK Dubai 25-09-2020 3-32 Ravi Bishnoi KXIP RCB Dubai 24-09-2020 3-33 SM Curran CSK RR Sharjah 22-09-2020 3-37 R Tewatia RR CSK Sharjah 22-09-2020 3-38 L Ngidi CSK MI Abu Dhabi 19-09-2020

Mohammad Shami has also charged his way to the top of the wicket-taking charts with seven wickets from three games, while Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran and Sheldon Cottrell have picked three wickets apiece.



Leading wicket-takers

Mts Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Best Avg RPO Mohammed Shami KXIP 3 11 0 82 7 3-15 11.71 7.45 K Rabada DC 2 8 0 54 5 3-26 10.80 6.75 SM Curran CSK 3 12 0 88 5 3-33 17.60 7.33 SS Cottrell KXIP 3 10 0 93 5 2-17 18.60 9.30 YS Chahal RCB 2 8 0 43 4 3-18 10.75 5.37 Ravi Bishnoi KXIP 3 12 0 88 4 3-32 22.00 7.33 S Dube RCB 2 6 0 48 4 2-15 12.00 8.00 M Ashwin KXIP 2 4.3 0 37 4 3-21 9.25 8.22 PP Chawla CSK 3 12 0 109 4 2-33 27.25 9.08 L Ngidi CSK 2 8 0 94 4 3-38 23.50 11.75

Best economy (Minimum 4 overs)

RPO Player Team Mts Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Best Avg 4.00 AR Patel DC 2 8 0 32 2 1-14 16.00 5.37 YS Chahal RCB 2 8 0 43 4 3-18 10.75 5.75 A Mishra DC 1 4 0 23 0 - - 5.75 Mohammad Nabi SRH 1 4 0 23 0 - - 6.25 CV Varun KKR 1 4 0 25 1 1-25 25.00 6.50 JL Pattinson MI 2 8 0 52 3 2-25 17.33

CSK spinner Ravindra Jadeja has been hit for as many as nine sixes in 72 balls sent down so far while Rajasthan Tom Curran has gone for eight sixes -- at a rate of a six every six balls.



Bowlers conceding most sixes

Player For Six Balls Balls / Six RA Jadeja CSK 9 72 8.00 TK Curran RR 8 49 6.13 SS Cottrell KXIP 7 60 8.57 PP Chawla CSK 7 73 10.43 R Tewatia RR 6 30 5.00 JJ Bumrah MI 6 49 8.17

All statistics are updated up to and including Match 9: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals