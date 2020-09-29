IPL 2020, Week 1: All the Hits & Misses

The Indian Premier League has got off to a cracking start in the United Arab Emirates.
The best cricketers from around the world are back to entertaining their fans to bring some cheer amid the COVID-19 gloom across the world.
The first week of the IPL lived up to its top billing, producing a lot of thrilling games as it rained sixes across the three cities -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals got off to a quick start, winning their first two games, while SunRisers Hyderabad slipped to the bottom with two straight losses.
Rajneesh Gupta gives us all the numbers from Week 1, IPL 2020:
IPL 2020 standings after Match 9 of IPL:
|Rank
|Team
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+1.100
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+0.615
|3
|Kings XI Punjab
|3
|1
|2
|2
|+1.498
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+0.993
|5
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-0.767
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-0.840
|7
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-2.175
|8
|SunRisers Hyderabad
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.730
Total matches - 9
Won by side batting first -- 5 (56%)
Won by side batting second -- 3 (33%)
Won in Super Over after a tie -- 1 (11%)
Teams’ batting and bowling
|Team
|Games
|RS
|WL
|RPW
|RPO
|RC
|WT
|RPW
|RPO
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|497
|18
|27.61
|8.37
|553
|19
|29.10
|9.21
|Delhi Capitals
|2
|332
|11
|30.18
|8.30
|288
|15
|19.20
|7.20
|Kings XI Punjab
|3
|586
|13
|45.07
|9.76
|492
|24
|20.50
|8.70
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2
|291
|12
|24.25
|7.65
|337
|9
|37.44
|8.42
|Mumbai Indians
|2
|357
|14
|25.50
|8.92
|312
|14
|22.28
|7.93
|Rajasthan Royals
|2
|442
|13
|34.00
|11.18
|423
|8
|52.87
|10.57
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2
|272
|15
|18.13
|7.35
|359
|13
|27.61
|9.05
|SunRisers Hyderabad
|2
|295
|14
|21.07
|7.43
|308
|8
|38.50
|8.10
|Total
|9
|3072
|110
|27.92
|8.69
|3072
|110
|27.92
|8.69
RS = Runs scored, WL = Wickets lost, RPW = Runs per Wicket, RPO = Runs per Over, RC = Runs conceded, WT = Wickets taken
It is not hard to guess which over has gone for most runs -- the 20th over, with batsmen scoring a rate of 14 per over at the end.
Scoring pattern in each over:
|Over #
|Balls
|Runs
|Wkts
|RPW
|RPO
|1
|108
|99
|2
|49.50
|5.50
|2
|108
|100
|6
|16.66
|5.55
|3
|108
|150
|4
|37.50
|8.33
|4
|108
|161
|3
|53.66
|8.94
|5
|108
|163
|5
|32.60
|9.05
|6
|108
|154
|4
|38.50
|8.55
|7
|108
|133
|4
|33.25
|7.38
|8
|108
|162
|2
|81.00
|9.00
|9
|108
|167
|4
|41.75
|9.27
|10
|108
|136
|3
|45.33
|7.55
|11
|108
|119
|5
|23.80
|6.61
|12
|108
|146
|5
|29.20
|8.11
|13
|108
|144
|2
|72.00
|8.00
|14
|108
|155
|4
|38.75
|8.61
|15
|108
|177
|4
|44.25
|9.83
|16
|108
|135
|11
|12.27
|7.50
|17
|108
|186
|11
|16.90
|10.33
|18
|102
|216
|7
|30.85
|12.70
|19
|96
|158
|12
|13.16
|9.87
|20
|87
|211
|12
|17.58
|14.55
The death overs has been the most profitable phase for the teams with runs coming at a rate of more than 10 in the phase between 16th and 20th over.
Interestingly, the Powerplay overs from the 1st to 6th over has seen the lowest scoring, with runs coming at just over seven.
Scoring pattern in different phases
|Overs
|Overs
|Runs
|Dismissals
|Avg
|RPO
|1-6
|108
|827
|24
|34.45
|7.65
|7-15
|162
|1339
|33
|40.57
|8.26
|16-20
|83.3
|906
|53
|17.09
|10.85
|Total
|353.3
|3072
|110
|27.92
|8.69
With Sanju Samson leading the charge, Rajasthan Royals has the highest number of sixes so far with a total of 35 sixes in the two games, while Royal Challengers Bangalore and SunRisers have managed just two sixes each.
Break-up of sixes hit (127)
|For
|Vs
|Chennai Super Kings
|22
|27
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|27
|Kings XI Punjab
|24
|23
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|12
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|7
|Rajasthan Royals
|35
|13
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|8
|SunRisers Hyderabad
|7
|10
Rajasthan have registered the highest score -- 226/6 against Kings XI Punjab after being set 224 for victory -- which is also the record for the highest run chase ever in an IPL.
Highest totals
|Score
|Overs
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|Result
|226-6
|19.3
|Rajasthan Royals
|Kings XI Punjab
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|Won
|223-2
|20
|Kings XI Punjab
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|Lost
|216-7
|20
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sharjah
|22-09-2020
|Won
|206-3
|20
|Kings XI Punjab
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
|Won
|200-6
|20
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|Sharjah
|22-09-2020
|Lost
|195-5
|20
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Abu Dhabi
|23-09-2020
|Won
RCB posted the lowest total in the tournament so far, managing a lowly 109 against Kings XI Punjab.
Lowest totals
|Score
|Overs
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|Result
|109
|17
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Kings XI Punjab
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
|Lost
|131-7
|20
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|Dubai
|25-09-2020
|Lost
|142-4
|20
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Abu Dhabi
|26-09-2020
|Lost
|146-9
|20
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai Indians
|Abu Dhabi
|23-09-2020
|Lost
K L Rahul hit the first century in this year's IPL as he smashed a brilliant 132 not out from 69 balls -- which is also the highest score by an Indian in the IPL and also the highest by a captain in the IPL.
Highest individual scores
|Score
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Player
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|132*
|69
|14
|7
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|RCB
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
|106
|50
|10
|7
|MA Agarwal
|KXIP
|RR
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|89
|60
|7
|4
|MA Agarwal
|KXIP
|DC
|Dubai
|20-09-2020
|85
|42
|4
|7
|SV Samson
|RR
|KXIP
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|80
|54
|3
|6
|RG Sharma
|MI
|KKR
|Abu Dhabi
|23-09-2020
|74
|32
|1
|9
|SV Samson
|RR
|CSK
|Sharjah
|22-09-2020
|72
|37
|1
|7
|F du Plessis
|CSK
|RR
|Sharjah
|22-09-2020
|71
|48
|6
|3
|AT Rayudu
|CSK
|MI
|Abu Dhabi
|19-09-2020
|70*
|62
|5
|2
|S Gill
|KKR
|SRH
|Abu Dhabi
|26-09-2020
The in-form Rahul leads the run scoring charts with 222 runs from three games at an average of 111, with one century and one fifty, closed followed by his Kings XI team-mate Mayank Agarwal, who has 221 runs.
Leading run-scorers
|Mts
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|SR
|100
|50
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|3
|222
|132*
|111.00
|156.33
|1
|1
|MA Agarwal
|KXIP
|3
|221
|106
|73.66
|170.00
|1
|1
|F du Plessis
|CSK
|3
|173
|72
|86.50
|149.13
|0
|2
|SV Samson
|RR
|2
|159
|85
|79.50
|214.86
|0
|2
|SPD Smith
|RR
|2
|119
|69
|59.50
|160.81
|0
|2
|RG Sharma
|MI
|2
|92
|80
|46.00
|143.75
|0
|1
|MK Pandey
|SRH
|2
|85
|51
|42.50
|119.71
|0
|1
|AB de Villiers
|RCB
|2
|79
|51
|39.50
|164.58
|0
|1
|Shubman Gill
|KKR
|2
|77
|70*
|77.00
|105.47
|0
|1
|AT Rayudu
|CSK
|1
|71
|71
|71.00
|147.91
|0
|1
Sanju Samson has proved to be unstoppable in this year's IPL, smashing a quickfire half-century from just 19 balls against Chennai Super Kings, while Marcus Stoinis got a 20-ball fifty against Kings XI Punjab.
Fastest 50s
|Balls
|Player
|Score
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|19
|SV Samson
|74
|RR
|CSK
|Sharjah
|22-09-2020
|20
|MP Stoinis
|53
|DC
|KXIP
|Dubai
|20-09-2020
|26
|MA Agarwal
|106
|KXIP
|RR
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|26
|SPD Smith
|50
|RR
|KXIP
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
Slowest 50: 45 balls, MA Agarwal, KXIP v DC, Dubai, 20-09-2020
Agarwal slammed the fastest century in this year's IPL as he blasted a 45-ball hundred against Rajasthan and not surprising that it came at the Sharjah Cricket Ground, where batsmen have made merry.
His captain Rahul is the only other century maker, getting to his ton from 62 balls.
Fastest 100s
|Balls
|Player
|Score
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|45
|MA Agarwal
|106
|KXIP
|RR
|Sharjah
|27-09-2020
|62
|KL Rahul
|132*
|KXIP
|RCB
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
Samson has set the UAE alight with his swashbuckling batting, slamming as many as 16 sixes in his first two games, at an amazing rate of a six every 4.63 deliveries, with Agarwal getting 11 sixes.
Rahul Tewatia, who inspired Rajasthan's sensational comeback against Kings XI, has seven sixes to his credit, all of which came in one game. He has the second-best six hitting rate at 5.57.
Most sixes
|Player
|For
|6s
|Balls
|Balls / Six
|SV Samson
|RR
|16
|74
|4.63
|MA Agarwal
|KXIP
|11
|130
|11.82
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|9
|142
|15.78
|R Tewatia
|RR
|7
|39
|5.57
|F du Plessis
|CSK
|7
|116
|16.57
|JC Archer
|RR
|6
|11
|1.83
|RG Sharma
|MI
|6
|64
|10.67
|SPD Smith
|RR
|6
|74
|12.33
|SR Watson
|CSK
|5
|42
|8.40
Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami has the best bowling figures in the IPL, with 3-15 against Delhi Capitals, while RCB's spin ace Yuzvendra Chahal is second best with 3-18 against SunRisers.
Best bowling in a match
|Figures
|Player
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|3-15
|Mohammed Shami
|KXIP
|DC
|Dubai
|20-09-2020
|3-18
|YS Chahal
|RCB
|SRH
|Dubai
|21-09-2020
|3-21
|M Ashwin
|KXIP
|RCB
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
|3-26
|K Rabada
|DC
|CSK
|Dubai
|25-09-2020
|3-32
|Ravi Bishnoi
|KXIP
|RCB
|Dubai
|24-09-2020
|3-33
|SM Curran
|CSK
|RR
|Sharjah
|22-09-2020
|3-37
|R Tewatia
|RR
|CSK
|Sharjah
|22-09-2020
|3-38
|L Ngidi
|CSK
|MI
|Abu Dhabi
|19-09-2020
Mohammad Shami has also charged his way to the top of the wicket-taking charts with seven wickets from three games, while Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran and Sheldon Cottrell have picked three wickets apiece.
Leading wicket-takers
|Mts
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Best
|Avg
|RPO
|Mohammed Shami
|KXIP
|3
|11
|0
|82
|7
|3-15
|11.71
|7.45
|K Rabada
|DC
|2
|8
|0
|54
|5
|3-26
|10.80
|6.75
|SM Curran
|CSK
|3
|12
|0
|88
|5
|3-33
|17.60
|7.33
|SS Cottrell
|KXIP
|3
|10
|0
|93
|5
|2-17
|18.60
|9.30
|YS Chahal
|RCB
|2
|8
|0
|43
|4
|3-18
|10.75
|5.37
|Ravi Bishnoi
|KXIP
|3
|12
|0
|88
|4
|3-32
|22.00
|7.33
|S Dube
|RCB
|2
|6
|0
|48
|4
|2-15
|12.00
|8.00
|M Ashwin
|KXIP
|2
|4.3
|0
|37
|4
|3-21
|9.25
|8.22
|PP Chawla
|CSK
|3
|12
|0
|109
|4
|2-33
|27.25
|9.08
|L Ngidi
|CSK
|2
|8
|0
|94
|4
|3-38
|23.50
|11.75
Best economy (Minimum 4 overs)
|RPO
|Player
|Team
|Mts
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Best
|Avg
|4.00
|AR Patel
|DC
|2
|8
|0
|32
|2
|1-14
|16.00
|5.37
|YS Chahal
|RCB
|2
|8
|0
|43
|4
|3-18
|10.75
|5.75
|A Mishra
|DC
|1
|4
|0
|23
|0
|-
|-
|5.75
|Mohammad Nabi
|SRH
|1
|4
|0
|23
|0
|-
|-
|6.25
|CV Varun
|KKR
|1
|4
|0
|25
|1
|1-25
|25.00
|6.50
|JL Pattinson
|MI
|2
|8
|0
|52
|3
|2-25
|17.33
CSK spinner Ravindra Jadeja has been hit for as many as nine sixes in 72 balls sent down so far while Rajasthan Tom Curran has gone for eight sixes -- at a rate of a six every six balls.
Bowlers conceding most sixes
|Player
|For
|Six
|Balls
|Balls / Six
|RA Jadeja
|CSK
|9
|72
|8.00
|TK Curran
|RR
|8
|49
|6.13
|SS Cottrell
|KXIP
|7
|60
|8.57
|PP Chawla
|CSK
|7
|73
|10.43
|R Tewatia
|RR
|6
|30
|5.00
|JJ Bumrah
|MI
|6
|49
|8.17
All statistics are updated up to and including Match 9: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals