What Rohit is like as captain? In one word!

October 03, 2020 17:59 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma always listens to feedback from Mumbai Indian team-mates. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma is considered a team man who motivates his MI mates.

Ro revealed that he learnt to accord importance to every member of the team from Aussie great Rickey Ponting who served at MI a few seasons ago.

Ro took over the MI captaincy from Ponting in 2013, the year Mumbai Indian won its first title.

The first thing Ponting told him was not to think about himself and listen to the feedback his team-mates have to offer.

'The first thing Ponting told me that when you are captaining you can't be thinking about how you want them to do it. Always listen to them, take it in your stride and then filter it and give it to them. It was great learning for me when he was a part of Mumbai,' Ro said.

MI and India teammate Jasprit Bumrah calls Ro a 'leader' while MI Coach Zaheer Khan points that he is 'captain cool'.

What do the Mumbai Indians think of their skip? Watch this video: