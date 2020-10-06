IPL 2020: The coolest masks

October 06, 2020 17:00 IST

We have spotted cricketers in IPL 2020 with a number of different masks.

Some cricketers try to add personality and a unique style to their masks by getting customised graphics on them.

They don't play with the masks on, but use it while travelling in the team bus from their hotels to the stadiums.

And even if it's just for a short period of time to protect themselves, they try to step up their mask fashion.

Here are the coolest masks in the IPL:

IMAGE: Virat Kohl's mask brings out some of the best aspects about being in the RCB squad. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has an enduring association with the armed forces. His mask says it all. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians have added personal flair to their team masks. Check out Rohit Sharma's with his initials. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Doesn't K L Rahul look intimidating? Photograph: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals's Riyan Parag slays not only with his mask, but also with his colourful sunglasses. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Universe Boss is back. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Kane Williamson sports one of the coolest masks. Photograph: BCCI/IPL