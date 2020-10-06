News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2020: The coolest masks

IPL 2020: The coolest masks

By LAXMI NEGI
October 06, 2020 17:00 IST
We have spotted cricketers in IPL 2020 with a number of different masks.

Some cricketers try to add personality and a unique style to their masks by getting customised graphics on them.

They don't play with the masks on, but use it while travelling in the team bus from their hotels to the stadiums.

And even if it's just for a short period of time to protect themselves, they try to step up their mask fashion.

Here are the coolest masks in the IPL:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohl's mask brings out some of the best aspects about being in the RCB squad. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

 

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has an enduring association with the armed forces. His mask says it all. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

 

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians have added personal flair to their team masks. Check out Rohit Sharma's with his initials. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

 

KL Rahul

IMAGE: Doesn't K L Rahul look intimidating? Photograph: BCCI/IPL

 

Riyan Parag

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals's Riyan Parag slays not only with his mask, but also with his colourful sunglasses. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

 

Chris Gayle

IMAGE: Universe Boss is back. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

 

Kane Williamson

IMAGE: Kane Williamson sports one of the coolest masks. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

 

Faf du Plessis

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis goes for a more solid and protective mask. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

 

LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
