SEE: Chahal's team down Kohli's boys as RCB warm up

Last updated on: September 17, 2020 13:40 IST

It was all fun, games and some lessons at this practice game.

On a scorching day in the UAE and just four days from their campaign opener, Royal Challengers Bangalore played a first intra-squad warm-up match on Wednesday.

Team Yuzi Chahal versus Team Virat Kohli and it was exciting!

Chahal's team batted first and opening the batting, A B de Villiers scored 43 off 33 balls to take Team Chahal to 126.

SEE: Team Chahal vs Team Kohli: Video: Kind courtesy RCB/Instagram

Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers for Kohli's team with figures of 2 for 11 in his 4 overs.

Wicket-keeper and opening batsman Parthiv Patel, who was on Kohli's team, said the wicket was not the easiest to bat on.

And how right he was as Chahal's team beat Kohli's team thanks to Shahbaz Ahmed's 3 for 13.

'There was some turn in the wicket so it was difficult to chase,' said Shahbaz.

'It was a challenging surface and some players adapt better to that,' said RCB Assistant Coach Mike Hesson.

'For our first hit out, it was worthwhile and it exposed certain things we need to work on.'