Babar reveals his 3 favourite batters: Guess who tops the list

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

Despite the intense cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan, Captain Babar Azam didn't hold back in expressing his admiration for some of the world's top batters.

In particular, he praised India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as well as New Zealand's Kane Williamson for their exceptional qualities.

Both Kohli and Rohit have been outstanding in the ongoing World Cup, with Virat amassing 354 runs in just 5 innings and Rohit scoring 311 runs in an equal number of innings. Kane Williamson, despite dealing with injuries, remains a fan favorite with his calm and composed style of play, and he is expected to make a strong comeback in the later stages of the tournament.

Babar Azam shared his thoughts, saying, "Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Kane Williamson are my favorite batters in the world. They are the top players globally because they understand and adapt to the conditions, which is why they excel. I truly admire them."

He went on to explain, "What I find most remarkable about Virat, Rohit, and Kane is their ability to rescue their teams from challenging situations and score runs against tough bowling attacks. It's a quality I strive to learn from them."

While Babar Azam himself is considered one of the finest batters in the current generation of cricketers, his efforts with the bat have, at times, fallen short in the ongoing World Cup. Pakistan faces a crucial match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as they continue to tread the must-win path in the tournament.