Rohit Sharma joins elite 18,000 club

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma crafted a fine innings, accumulating 87 runs off 101 deliveries, featuring an impressive tally of 10 fours and three maximums. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma achieved a significant milestone by crossing the 18,000-run mark in international cricket during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against England in Lucknow.

The 36-year-old accomplished this feat under challenging circumstances, holding firm amidst a wicket tumble to score 87 runs from 101 balls, including 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Although he narrowly missed his eighth World Cup century, Rohit's remarkable career stats reflect his consistent excellence.

In 457 international matches, Rohit has accumulated a total of 18,040 runs with an average of 43.57 and a strike rate of 86.71. His remarkable tally includes 45 centuries and 99 half-centuries. Notably, his highest individual score of 264 in ODIs remains a world record.

In the Test format, Rohit has amassed 3,677 runs in 52 matches, maintaining an average of 46.54 with 10 centuries and 16 half-centuries. His highest Test score is 212.

Rohit's contributions in ODIs are equally impressive, having scored 10,510 runs in 257 matches at an average of 49.57. This format showcases his consistency with 31 fifties and 54 half-centuries, while his best score in ODIs is 264.

The T20I format also bears witness to Rohit's prowess, where he has registered 3,853 runs in 148 matches at an average of 31.32, boasting a strike rate of over 139. In T20Is, he has notched up four centuries and 29 half-centuries, with a best score of 118. Rohit is the second-highest run-scorer in T20Is globally.

It's important to note that the all-time highest run-scorer in international cricket is the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who accumulated 34,357 runs in 664 matches at an average of 48.52, with 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries. Sachin's highest individual score stands at 248*.

Additionally, Rohit Sharma's ICC Cricket World Cup journey has been remarkable, with 1,376 runs in 23 matches at an average of 65.52.

He boasts seven centuries and five half-centuries in World Cup history, with a top score of 140. Rohit is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the tournament's history and holds the record for the most centuries in World Cup matches.

In the current World Cup edition, Rohit has delivered stellar performances, amassing 398 runs in six matches at an average of 66.33, complemented by a strike rate exceeding 119. As of now, Rohit ranks as the fourth-highest run-scorer.

This includes a century and two fifties, with his highest score in the tournament being 131.