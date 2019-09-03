An amazing clean sweep for India

Last updated on: September 03, 2019 10:45 IST

It is the first time that India have made a clean sweep in a Test series in the West Indies.

Rajneesh Gupta has all the numbers.

IMAGE: The Indians pose for a picture following the presentation ceremony after winning the second Test and series against the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, September 2, 2019. Photograph: BCCI

India blanked West Indies 2-0 in the two Test series.

Overall it is the fifth instance of India making a clean-sweep in a series of two Tests or more outside India.

India making a clean-sweep in an away Test series

(minimum: 2 Tests)

Score Series Season Captain 2-0 vs Bangladesh 2004-2005 Sourav Ganguly 2-0 vs Zimbabwe 2005 Sourav Ganguly 2-0 vs Bangladesh 2009-2010 Virender Sehwag/M S Dhoni 3-0 vs Sri Lanka 2017 Virat Kohli 2-0 vs West Indies 2019 Virat Kohli

It is only the third side that the West Indies have been whitewashed in a home series.

Sides making a clean-sweep against West Indies in West Indies

(minimum: 2 Tests)

Score Team Season Captain 2-0 Bangladesh 2009 Mashrafe Mortaza/Shakib Al Hasan 2-0 Australia 2015 Michael Clarke 2-0 India 2019 Virat Kohli

Both of India's wins were big ones.

At North Sound, India registered a massive 318-run win -- their biggest ever in an away Test while at Kingston India won by 257 runs.

This is only the fifth time that India have won two consecutive Tests of an away series by huge margins.

The details:

India winning consecutive Tests of an away series by a huge margin

(by innings/200 runs/10 wickets)

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates picking up 6 wickets in the first innings of the Jamaica Test. Photograph: BCCI

Opponent Season Test # Venue Margin Sri Lanka 2017 1 Galle 304 runs 2 Colombo (SSC) innings and 53 runs 3 Pallekele innings and 171 runs Australia 1977-1978 3 Melbourne 222 runs 4 Sydney innings and 2 runs Bangladesh 2004-2005 1 Dhaka innings and 140 runs 2 Chattogram innings and 83 runs Zimbabwe 2005 1 Bulawayo innings and 90 runs 2 Harare 10 wickets West Indies 2019 1 North Sound 318 runs 2 Kingston 257 runs

Virat Kohli has now won more Tests than any other Indian captain.

The win was Virat's 28th in Tests, which took him past M S Dhoni's tally of 27 wins.

India's most successful captains in Tests

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty in the second Test between India and the West Indies in Kingston. Photograph: BCCI

Tests Won Lost Drawn Win% Virat Kohli 48 28 10 10 58.33 M S Dhoni 60 27 18 15 45.00 Sourav Ganguly 49 21 13 15 42.86 Mohammad Azharuddin 47 14 14 19 29.79 Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi 40 9 19 12 22.50 Sunil Gavaskar 47 9 8 30 19.15

Where does Virat stand among Test cricket's most successful captains at this stage of his career?

Only two captains registered more wins than Virat after exactly 48 Tests.

The details:

Most wins in first 48 Tests as captain

Captain Team Won Lost Drawn Win% Steve Waugh Australia 36 7 5 75.00 Ricky Ponting Australia 33 6 9 68.75 Virat Kohli India 28 10 10 58.33 Viv Richards West Indies 26 7 15 54.17 Michael Vaughan England 26 9 13 54.17 M S Dhoni India 25 12 11 52.08 Mark Taylor Australia 25 12 11 52.08

Virat has now equalled Stephen Fleming's tally of Test wins.

Now only five captains are ahead of him in winning more Tests.

Most successful captains in Test cricket

IMAGE: Graeme Smith of South Africa. Photograph: Carl Fourie/Getty Images

Captain Team Tests Won Lost Drawn Win% Graeme Smith South Africa 109 53 29 27 48.62 Ricky Ponting Australia 77 48 16 13 62.34 Steve Waugh Australia 57 41 9 7 71.93 Clive Lloyd West Indies 74 36 12 26 48.65 Allan Border Australia 93 32 22 38 34.41 Virat Kohli India 48 28 10 10 58.33 Stephen Fleming New Zealand 80 28 27 25 35.00 M S Dhoni India 60 27 18 15 45.00 Viv Richards West Indies 50 27 8 15 54.00 Hansie Cronje South Africa 53 27 11 15 50.94

The following table lists the players making most appearances in India's away wins.

Not many would have imagined Ishant Sharma to be the joint second with V V S Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar.

Rahul Dravid is on the top with 24 instances.

