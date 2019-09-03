An amazing clean sweep for India

It is the first time that India have made a clean sweep in a Test series in the West Indies.
Rajneesh Gupta has all the numbers.
India blanked West Indies 2-0 in the two Test series.
Overall it is the fifth instance of India making a clean-sweep in a series of two Tests or more outside India.
India making a clean-sweep in an away Test series
(minimum: 2 Tests)
|Score
|Series
|Season
|Captain
|2-0
|vs Bangladesh
|2004-2005
|Sourav Ganguly
|2-0
|vs Zimbabwe
|2005
|Sourav Ganguly
|2-0
|vs Bangladesh
|2009-2010
|Virender Sehwag/M S Dhoni
|3-0
|vs Sri Lanka
|2017
|Virat Kohli
|2-0
|vs West Indies
|2019
|Virat Kohli
It is only the third side that the West Indies have been whitewashed in a home series.
Sides making a clean-sweep against West Indies in West Indies
(minimum: 2 Tests)
|Score
|Team
|Season
|Captain
|2-0
|Bangladesh
|2009
|Mashrafe Mortaza/Shakib Al Hasan
|2-0
|Australia
|2015
|Michael Clarke
|2-0
|India
|2019
|Virat Kohli
Both of India's wins were big ones.
At North Sound, India registered a massive 318-run win -- their biggest ever in an away Test while at Kingston India won by 257 runs.
This is only the fifth time that India have won two consecutive Tests of an away series by huge margins.
The details:
India winning consecutive Tests of an away series by a huge margin
(by innings/200 runs/10 wickets)
|Opponent
|Season
|Test #
|Venue
|Margin
|Sri Lanka
|2017
|1
|Galle
|304 runs
|2
|Colombo (SSC)
|innings and 53 runs
|3
|Pallekele
|innings and 171 runs
|Australia
|1977-1978
|3
|Melbourne
|222 runs
|4
|Sydney
|innings and 2 runs
|Bangladesh
|2004-2005
|1
|Dhaka
|innings and 140 runs
|2
|Chattogram
|innings and 83 runs
|Zimbabwe
|2005
|1
|Bulawayo
|innings and 90 runs
|2
|Harare
|10 wickets
|West Indies
|2019
|1
|North Sound
|318 runs
|2
|Kingston
|257 runs
Virat Kohli has now won more Tests than any other Indian captain.
The win was Virat's 28th in Tests, which took him past M S Dhoni's tally of 27 wins.
India's most successful captains in Tests
|Tests
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Win%
|Virat Kohli
|48
|28
|10
|10
|58.33
|M S Dhoni
|60
|27
|18
|15
|45.00
|Sourav Ganguly
|49
|21
|13
|15
|42.86
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|47
|14
|14
|19
|29.79
|Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi
|40
|9
|19
|12
|22.50
|Sunil Gavaskar
|47
|9
|8
|30
|19.15
Where does Virat stand among Test cricket's most successful captains at this stage of his career?
Only two captains registered more wins than Virat after exactly 48 Tests.
The details:
Most wins in first 48 Tests as captain
|Captain
|Team
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Win%
|Steve Waugh
|Australia
|36
|7
|5
|75.00
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia
|33
|6
|9
|68.75
|Virat Kohli
|India
|28
|10
|10
|58.33
|Viv Richards
|West Indies
|26
|7
|15
|54.17
|Michael Vaughan
|England
|26
|9
|13
|54.17
|M S Dhoni
|India
|25
|12
|11
|52.08
|Mark Taylor
|Australia
|25
|12
|11
|52.08
Virat has now equalled Stephen Fleming's tally of Test wins.
Now only five captains are ahead of him in winning more Tests.
Most successful captains in Test cricket
|Captain
|Team
|Tests
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Win%
|Graeme Smith
|South Africa
|109
|53
|29
|27
|48.62
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia
|77
|48
|16
|13
|62.34
|Steve Waugh
|Australia
|57
|41
|9
|7
|71.93
|Clive Lloyd
|West Indies
|74
|36
|12
|26
|48.65
|Allan Border
|Australia
|93
|32
|22
|38
|34.41
|Virat Kohli
|India
|48
|28
|10
|10
|58.33
|Stephen Fleming
|New Zealand
|80
|28
|27
|25
|35.00
|M S Dhoni
|India
|60
|27
|18
|15
|45.00
|Viv Richards
|West Indies
|50
|27
|8
|15
|54.00
|Hansie Cronje
|South Africa
|53
|27
|11
|15
|50.94
The following table lists the players making most appearances in India's away wins.
Not many would have imagined Ishant Sharma to be the joint second with V V S Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar.
Rahul Dravid is on the top with 24 instances.
Most appearances in away wins for India
|Matches
|Rahul Dravid
|24
|Ishant Sharma
|20*
|V V S Laxman
|20
|Sachin Tendulkar
|20
|Zaheer Khan
|18
|Virender Sehwag
|17
|Sourav Ganguly
|16
|Virat Kohli
|15*
|Anil Kumble
|15