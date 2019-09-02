PICS: India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 4

Last updated on: September 02, 2019 23:06 IST

Images from Day 4 of the second Test between India and the West Indies.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates in vain as the dismissal of Shamarh Brooks is overturned for overstepping on Day 4 of the second Test between India and the West Indies, at Sabina Park, Kingston, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

India inched closer towards another clean sweep after the West Indies lost a couple of wickets and were reduced to 145 for 4 in pursuit of an improbable 468 in the second and final Test, in Kingston, Jamaica, on Monday.

The West Indies require another 323 runs, with only six wickets in hand, if a physically indisposed Darren Bravo comes out to bat in the later stages.

Ishant Sharma (2/28) got his second wicket of the innings while Ravindra Jadeja (1/33) removed the dangerous Roston Chase, but was unlucky not to have scalped Shamarh Brooks (36 batting off 84 balls) after overstepping.

IMAGE: Mohammad Shami unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Jeremiah Blackwood. Photograph: BCCI

Starting the day at 45 for 2, the hosts were left unsettled when Bravo (23 batting) added only five runs to his overnight score before complaining of uneasiness and left the ground.

The reason for his ill health couldn't be ascertained and a medical update from the West Indies team management is expected.

Brooks was joined by a dogged Chase (12 off 36), who was ready to bring his best defensive game to the fore negotiating the troika of Jasprit Bumrah (0/22), Mohammed Shami (1/44) and Ishant safely.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing Roston Chase leg before wicket. Photograph: BCCI

However, after a 41-run stand, it was Jadeja who trapped Chase leg-before as the umpires' call upheld the on-field decision. It was a fuller delivery that was pitched on leg stump and hit Chase on the front-foot.

Shimron Hetmyer (1), who has had a nightmare of a series, did not last long as skipper Virat Kohli's plan to keep a fielder at cover paid off.

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma appeals unsuccessfully for leg before wicket against Roston Chase. Photograph: BCCI

Birthday boy Ishant bowled one at a good length and the uppishly played shot was gleefully pouched by Mayank Agarwal.

Brooks, who had looked pretty solid, could have also been on his way back had Jadeja not overstepped. It was a delivery that held its line as Brooks prodded in-front and the thick outside edge was taken by Ajinkya Rahane at first slip.