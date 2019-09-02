News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pant is fastest Indian 'keeper to 50 Test dismissals

Pant is fastest Indian 'keeper to 50 Test dismissals

September 02, 2019 14:07 IST

Rishab Pant

IMAGE: Rishab Pant claimed his 50th Test victim in the second Test against the West Indies, his 11th Test. Photograph: BCCI

Young Rishabh Pant has become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to claim 50 dismissals in Test cricket, surpassing former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

 

The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman claimed his 50th victim in the second Test against the West Indies on Sunday, in his 11th Test, while Dhoni had taken 15 Tests to attain the milestone.

Pant took an easy catch to dismiss Kraigg Brathwaite off an Ishant Sharma delivery in the West Indies’ second innings.

Last December, he equalled the World record for most catches in a Test by a wicketkeeper when he snared 11 Australian batsmen at the Adelaide Oval. 

Meanwhile, India inched closer to a series sweep after declaring their second innings at 168 for four and setting the West Indies an improbable 468 run-target.

In reply, the hosts ended Day 3 on 45 for 2.

- Scorecard

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

2nd Test PICS: India close in on big win over Windies

2nd Test PICS: India close in on big win over Windies

Why Bumrah is on a roll in the West Indies

Why Bumrah is on a roll in the West Indies

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
     