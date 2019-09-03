Kohli overtakes Dhoni as India's most successful Test captain

September 03, 2019 10:10 IST

IMAGE: Kohli added yet another feather to his cap. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

As India defeated West Indies by 257 runs in the second Test of the two-match series, skipper Virat Kohli surpassed Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become the most successful Indian Test captain.

Kohli had 27 wins to his credit before the Jamaica Test match, but with the win, Kohli took his tally to 28 wins in the longest format of the game. This was his 28th win from 48 matches as Test skipper. Dhoni had scripted 27 Test wins from 60 matches.

India had registered a comprehensive 318-run win in the first Test match and as a result, Kohli added yet another feather to his cap, becoming the most successful Indian captain in overseas Tests.

Kohli had gone past former captain Sourav Ganguly to achieve the feat.

This was Kohli's 12th overseas Test victory. He broke the record in his 26th match as skipper on foreign soil.

Ganguly had 11 Test wins from 28 matches.

With this win in the second Test, India has won the two-match series 2-0 and they have moved to the top of World Test Championship standings with 120 points. This win was the eighth consecutive series victory for India over Windies.