Last updated on: September 01, 2019 15:15 IST

'I was not very sure of the appeal. I thought it was bat, so I didn't appeal so much, but it was a good review in the end.'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah reacts after sending down a delivery on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies, in Kingston, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

"I owe the hat-trick to the captain," Jasprit Bumrah told an enamoured Virat Kohli after blowing away the West Indies with a heady cocktail of line and length, pace and bounce, on Saturday, Day 2 of the second Test in Kingston.

Known as much for his infectious energy as his incredible batting, Kohli was caught on the stump microphone saying, "What a bowler, man! What a bowler1", after Bumrah dismissed a West Indies batsman.

Part of the credit for Bumrah's hat-trick goes to skipper Kohli, who insisted on a review after Roston Chase, his third victim, was initially given not out by on-field umpire Paul Reiffel.

The review was correct and Bumrah became only the third Indian to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

"Actually, I didn't know; I was not very sure of the appeal. I thought it was bat, so I didn't appeal so much, but it was a good review in the end. So, I think, I owe the hat-trick to the captain," said Bumrah, as Kohli held the microphone for BCCI TV during an interaction.

It is not easy to sweep Kohli off his feet, but Bumrah has done that a few times. The second day of the second Test against the West Indies was one of those moments.

In a lethal opening spell, Bumrah (6/16) rattled the West Indies by picking up the first five wickets, three of which came off successive balls in the ninth over.

"Sometimes when there is so much of help in the wicket -- we saw in the previous inning as well there was a lot of bounce… they were getting a lot of bounce, they were getting late movement as well.

"So, sometimes when there is so much of help you can get greedy; you can go for wickets, you can try to be over aggressive; that time you have to keep things simple, just try and bowl good balls and create pressure. That was the thing that was going on in my head," Bumrah said.

The leader of the team asked the leader of the pace pack about understanding among the fast bowlers.

"Understanding is very good with other pacers. There is a lot of communication that goes on and off the field as well. When I am getting wickets, somebody else's job at that time is to create pressure. When somebody else is getting wickets my job is to create pressure.

"So a lot of communication goes -- when there is no help what we can do. Ishant has played more than 90 Test matches, Shami has played a lot of Tests.

"So lot of ideas come in and then we try to help each other if things are not going well, push each other. So that's a good relation going on and, hopefully, we will continue."