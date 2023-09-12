News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chahal shines on county debut for Kent

Chahal shines on county debut for Kent

Source: PTI
September 12, 2023 15:34 IST
IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates after taking the wicket of Lyndon James -- his first wicket in English county cricket. Photograph: Kent Cricket/Instagram

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has made an impressive start to his County Championship stint with Kent, claiming three wickets against Nottinghamshire in a Division One fixture.

 

Snubbed by the national selectors for the ongoing Asia Cup and the World Cup, the 33-year-old registered superb figures of 20-6-52-3 on Day 2 of the four-day contest, in Kent on Monday.

Chahal dismissed Nottinghamshire batters Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James and Calvin Harrison to help his side reduce their opponents to 219/8 in reply to Kent's total of 446.

For his first wicket, Chahal cleaned up James with a superb leg break delivery which knocked down the batter's off-stump. Earlier this season, Kent had signed up India pacer Arshdeep Singh who played five matches and took 13 wickets.

Chahal has been a regular member of the Indian T20 side but has not played ODI cricket since January this year. His last assignment with the Indian team was in their five-match T20I series against the West Indies.

The leg-spinner signed up with Kent for three County matches, at home against Nottinghamshire and Lancashire and for an away fixture against Somerset.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
