'One of the finest performances ever against Pakistan'

Photograph: BCCI/X

On the back of centuries by Virat Kohli (122*) and K L Rahul (111*), India thumped Pakistan by 228 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on Monday, September 11, 2023.

In a rain-interrupted game that was pushed to a reserve day, Kohli and Rahul were all over the Pakistan bowlers as they stitched up a 233 run stand enabling India to post 356 on the board, their joint highest total in ODIs.

Chasing the massive total, Pakistan just could not find their feet. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav (5 for 25) ripped through Pakistan's line-up following a brief rain interruption after Jasprit Bumrah removed Imam-ul-Haq and Hardik Pandya castled the dangerous Babar Azam.

Kuldeep spun a web around the other Pakistan batters as they crumbled to 128 all out. With this, Kuldeep becomes only the second Indian spinner after Sachin Tendulkar to scalp a fifer against Pakistan.