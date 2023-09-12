Monday Was A Day Of Records For India

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the Super Fours gane against Pakistan in Colombo on Monday, September 11, 2023. Photographs: BCCI/X

When India defeated Pakistan by 228 runs in the Asia Cup Super Fours match in Colombo on Monday, it was India's biggest win against Pakistan in One-Day Internationals by margin of runs.

Overall, this is India's fourth biggest victory in ODIs in terms of runs. This is also the fourth biggest win in the Asia Cup in terms of runs.

Pakistan suffered its second biggest defeat in ODIs in terms of runs.

Pakistan's 128 is its third lowest total against India in 50 overs cricket.

India's 356/2 in 50 overs is its highest-ever score in an One-Day International against Pakistan

Virat Kohli became the fastest batter to score 13,000 runs in ODIs, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record. Kohli took 267 innings to cross the landmark. Tendulkar took 321 innings to get there.

K L Rahul and Kohli registered the highest partnership in the Asia Cup. Their 233 run stand bettered the previous record of 224 run set by Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed and Mohammad Hafeez which was set against India in 2012.

Rahul and Kohli's stand is India's highest third wicket stand against Pakistan in ODIs and its second best for the third wicket overall in ODIs behind Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid's 237 run stand against Kenya in the 1999 World Cup match in Bristol.