Axar Or Rajat: Who Batted Best? Vote!

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar and Will Jacks' partnership took Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a competitive total against the Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

The M Chinnaswamy stadium is a ground where batters make merry leaving bowling units look clueless at times.

But on Sunday, May 12, 2024, it was the bowlers who shone through, while the batsmen had a relatively quieter evening with Royal Challengers Bengaluru picking up a comprehensive win over Delhi Capitals.

While Rajat Patidar struck the only half-century for the hosts, DC's stand-in skipper waged a lone war for the Capitals as he hammered a stroke-filled half-century for the visitors.

The best knocks of the match:

Rajat Patidar

RCB overcame a shaky start thanks to Rajat Patidar's half-century, posting a respectable 187 for 9 against the Capitals.

RCB found themselves in early trouble, losing their openers cheaply and slumping to 36 for 2 within the Powerplay. While their batting stars Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis failed to fire, Patidar's explosive 52 off 32 balls provided the much-needed impetus for RCB's inning.

His first scoring shot, a majestic cover drive off Mukesh Kumar, set the tone for his innings.

Patidar transformed from elegant stroke-maker to a six-hitting machine. He launched two sixes off Axar Patel and cleared the long on boundary with a powerful blow against Kuldeep Yadav.

The Capitals' fielding woes further aided his cause, as they spilled as many as four early chances, including two reprieves for Patidar, dropped by Shai Hope and Axar Patel.

Partnering Will Jacks, Patidar stitched together a crucial 88 run stand, reviving RCB's innings. Their aggressive batting, peppered with 3 boundaries and 3 sixes, threatened to propel RCB towards a mammoth total. Patidar's fifty, his fifth in the IPL, provided an anchor for RCB's middle order, showcasing his growing prowess in the league.

While RCB couldn't reach the 200-run mark, they posted a competitive total, largely thanks to Patidar's batting brilliance.

Will Jacks

The young Englishman, showcased his potential with a blistering 41 run knock. While his innings was cut short, it provided a glimpse of the talent that many believe could fill the void left by the legendary A B de Villiers.

Jacks displayed his attacking intent right away, taking on the bowling with confidence. A dropped catch by Axar on 19 off Kuldeep Yadav proved to be a turning point, allowing Jacks to settle in and unleash his power-hitting.

Jacks targeted Kuldeep in particular, launching two sixes over the long on boundary. In his 41 off 29 balls he hammered three boundaries and 2 sixes. His aggressive batting, alongside Rajat Patidar, threatened to build a substantial partnership for RCB.

Unfortunately, just as the partnership started to flourish, DC managed to break the deadlock. A catch pouched by Axar ended Jacks' promising innings. While he fell short of a half-century, Jacks' knock left a lasting impression, showcasing his clean hitting and ability to take on the bowlers.

Axar Patel

Leading the side in Rishabh Pant's absence, Axar played a captain's knock, but his effort went in vain. Needing 188 to win, DC found themselves in trouble early, reeling at 30/4 in 3.3 overs. This is the third time this season that the Capitals have lost four wickets in the Powerplay.

Walking in at No. 6, Axar steadied DC's chase with a strong partnership with Shai Hope.

With a job to do, Axar got off the mark with a boundary as he used the pace to hammer Mohammed Siraj for a four towards deep point. He struck another boundary to take 11 runs off Siraj in the final over of the Powerplay.

Axar found the occasional boundary ropes as he and Hope posted a 36-ball 56 stand for the fifth wicket.

After Hope was run out, Axar kept DC in the chase with a couple of lusty shots. He struck his first maximum off Karn Sharma in the 12th over, as he got down on a knee and launched a huge six over the leg side.

Axar then hammered a couple of sixes off Will Jacks. He brought up his second half-century of the season with a maximum off Jacks as the hosts grew restless.

Yash Dayal ended Axar's fight in the 16th over as the Delhi skipper departed for a solid 39 ball 57.

While Axar was in the middle, DC was well within reach of a win. Axar's knock was the highest score of the match. Scoring at 146.15, his innings included five boundaries and three maximums.

