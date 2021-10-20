Yuzi spins his way to impress Dhanu

IMAGE: Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal upped his style quotient to impress wife Dhanashree Verma when he uploaded an Instagram reel grooving to rapper Badshah's Bad Boy Bad Girl.

The RCB spin ace then took his swag and fashion quotient a notch higher by setting a trend with an outfit transition reel.

'Kya aap Shaitaan ho ya Sharmeelee?? (Are you naughty or shy?)' Yuzi captioned the Instareel.

Dhansashree dances at a hint of a tune, so we don't know if the dentist-dancer-YouTuber was impressed with her hubby's antics, but pyaar mein kabhi kabhi ho jata hain...