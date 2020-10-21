Chahal's 'perfect evening' with Dhanashree

Royal Challengers Bangalore's ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal enjoyed a 'perfect evening' in the company of his fiancee Dhanashree Verma in Dubai on Tuesday.
The couple, who were engaged recently, posed for a romantic picture during the sunset on the beach at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm.
'Here's to my perfect evening,' Yuzvi captioned the pic.
Dhanashree, whose Instagram profile cites her as a doctor-choreographer-YouTuber, couldn't stop gushing about the beautiful setting with her partner.
'Few things in life are as beautiful as a setting sun,' Dhanashree said on her Instagram post.