Maxwell credits Kohli, de Villiers for success in IPL

Maxwell credits Kohli, de Villiers for success in IPL

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 20, 2021 12:07 IST
IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Glenn Maxwell with captain Virat Kohli during the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell attributed his return to form to IPL teammates Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, saying he has reaped rich dividends by spending time with the duo during his stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the UAE.

 

Maxwell said he is feeling '10-feet tall' simply by spending time, playing and training alongside Kohli and de Villiers.

"Every day was a learning experience, every day I was I was finding something new out -- I was being a sponge to Virat and AB, just watching the way they go about things," Maxwell was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"That's always been the one thing in the IPL I've been extremely thankful of -- the opportunities that it gives you to learn off the best players in the world.

"I was extremely fortunate to have two of the greats of the game in the same team and in the same batting line up and were open to sharing their experiences and talk to me about their game," added the 33-year-old, who is aiming to carry his scintillating IPL form into the T20 World Cup.

"It makes you feel 10-feet tall when you've got your backing and they're watching you or asking you questions. It just makes you feel confident, it just makes you feel happy. It was just nice to have a nice, comfortable environment."

Maxwell's performance will be key to Australia's dream of lifting the T20 World Cup title.

"In my mind I'm not sure I've completely embraced (being Australia's match-winner) … It's not, 'If I play well, we're going to win a World Cup,' there's no thoughts of that," Maxwell said.

The all-rounder enjoyed a great second leg in the just-concluded IPL in the UAE, scoring 290 runs at a strike rate of 144 with six half-centuries.

"If I continue the process I've been doing at the IPL, I know I'm going to have success," he said.

"It's a nice position to be in mentally that I've come off a good run of form. I'm not overthinking the stuff in-game."

Not just with the bat, Maxwell also hopes to play a vital role with his off-breaks in the showpiece.

"The biggest thing for me … is to be able to bowl not just to left-handers," said the off-spinner.

"I've been working really hard on bowling from over the wicket and being able to attack right-handed batters."

Australia will open their campaign against South Africa in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
T20 World Cup 2021

