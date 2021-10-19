IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Chris Gayle. Photographs: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Mahendra Singh Dhoni caught with Chris Gayle on the sidelines of the preparations for the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Dhoni, 40, under whose leadership India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, is the Indian team mentor for the World Cup.

Gayle, 42, is just 97 runs short of becoming the highest run scorer in the T20 World Cup. He will aiming to power defending champions West Indies to their third World Cup title.

'Two legends. One memorable moment. When @msdhoni & @henrygayle caught up,' BCCI captioned the pictures on Twitter.