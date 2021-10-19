News
Two Legends. One Memorable Moment.

Two Legends. One Memorable Moment.

By Rediff Cricket
October 19, 2021 11:02 IST
IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Chris Gayle. Photographs: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni caught with Chris Gayle on the sidelines of the preparations for the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Dhoni, 40, under whose leadership India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, is the Indian team mentor for the World Cup.

Gayle, 42, is just 97 runs short of becoming the highest run scorer in the T20 World Cup. He will aiming to power defending champions West Indies to their third World Cup title.

'Two legends. One memorable moment. When @msdhoni & @henrygayle caught up,' BCCI captioned the pictures on Twitter.

Rediff Cricket
LOL! Kohli imitates Dhawan's batting style
Hardik on his close bonding with 'brother' Dhoni
IPL 2021: Why Harshal Patel Is MVP
Rain fury in U'Khand stalls pilgrimages, rescue on
What Malaika Finds Extremely Painful
'You don't know who is carrying a gun'
US court rejects Nirav Modi plea against fraud charge
