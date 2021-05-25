News
Yuzi sneaks into Dhanashree's dance video

Yuzi sneaks into Dhanashree's dance video

By Rediff Cricket
May 25, 2021 12:11 IST
Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Dhanashree Verma Chahal/Instagram
 

Yuzvendra Chahal was caught red-handed as he attempted to get a sneak peek of wife Dhanashree Verma recording a dance video.

Yuzi seemed to be enjoying Dhanu's sleek moves to American rapper T-Pain's hit Booty Wurk with their dogs for company.

 

 

'When you have the best audience watching you @yuzi_chahal23. Work from home they say. This is how they wanna get featured in my videos. Now you know what's so different about this version,' Dhanashree captioned the video on Instagram.

Dentist-Choreographer-YouTuber Dhanashree has nearly four million followers on Instagram courtesy her dance videos.

Rediff Cricket
