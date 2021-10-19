News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet India's T20 World Cup Team

Meet India's T20 World Cup Team

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
October 19, 2021 06:52 IST
IMAGE: Team India huddle before the start of an innings. Photograph: BCCI
 

Rajneesh Gupta lists the T20 Internationals records of the Indian players at the T20I World Cup:

Please click on the individual player's names to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.

Team India
Virat Kohli (captain)
Virat Kohli (captain)

Virat Kohli (captain)

Batting

M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
90 3159 52.65 139.04 94* 0 28 90 285

Bowling

M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
90 4 8.13 36.50 1/13 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Batting

M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
111 2864 32.54 138.96 118 4 22 133 252

Bowling

M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
111 1 9.97 68.00 1/22 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

KL Rahul
KL Rahul

KL Rahul

Batting

M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
49 1557 39.92 142.19 110* 2 12 63 138

Bowling

M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
49 - -   - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav

Batting

M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
4 139 46.33 169.51 57 0 2 7 14

Bowling

M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
4 - -   - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Rishabh Pant (wk)
Rishabh Pant (wk)

Rishabh Pant (wk)

Batting

M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
33 512 21.33 123.07 65* 0 2 21 39

Bowling

M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
33 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Ishan Kishan (wk)
Ishan Kishan (wk)

Ishan Kishan (wk)

Batting

M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
3 80 40.00 145.45 56 0 1 5 6

Bowling

M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
3 - -   - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya

Batting

M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
49 484 19.36 145.34 42* 0 0 30 27

Bowling

M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
49 42 8.17 19.40 4/38 1 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja

Batting

M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
50 217 15.50 112.43 44* 0 0 6 12

Bowling

M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
50 39 7.10 24.95 3/48 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Rahul Chahar
Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar

Batting

M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
5 5 5.00 100.00 5 0 0 0 1

Bowling

M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
5 7 7.61 15.43 3/15 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin

Batting

M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
46 123 30.75 106.95 31* 0 0 1 14

Bowling

M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
46 52 6.97 19.73 4/8 2 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur

Batting

M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
22 69 34.50 197.14 22* 0 0 5 4

Bowling

M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
22 31 9.11 14.68 4/27 1 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Varun Chakravarthy
Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy

Batting

M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
3 0 0.00 0.00 0 0 0 0 0

Bowling

M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
3 2 5.30 34.50 1/18 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

Batting

M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
50 8 4.00 61.53 7 0 0 0 1

Bowling

M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
50 59 6.66 18.22 3/11 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Batting

M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
51 52 10.40 72.22 16 0 0 0 0

Bowling

M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
51 50 6.90 21.82 5/24 1 1

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami

Batting

M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
12 - - - - - - - -

Bowling

M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
12 12 9.80 21.83 3/38 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
