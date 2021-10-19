Meet India's T20 World Cup Team

Rajneesh Gupta lists the T20 Internationals records of the Indian players at the T20I World Cup:
Please click on the individual player's names to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.
Virat Kohli (captain)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|90
|3159
|52.65
|139.04
|94*
|0
|28
|90
|285
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|90
|4
|8.13
|36.50
|1/13
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Rohit Sharma
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|111
|2864
|32.54
|138.96
|118
|4
|22
|133
|252
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|111
|1
|9.97
|68.00
|1/22
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
KL Rahul
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|49
|1557
|39.92
|142.19
|110*
|2
|12
|63
|138
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|49
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Suryakumar Yadav
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|4
|139
|46.33
|169.51
|57
|0
|2
|7
|14
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Rishabh Pant (wk)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|33
|512
|21.33
|123.07
|65*
|0
|2
|21
|39
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Ishan Kishan (wk)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|3
|80
|40.00
|145.45
|56
|0
|1
|5
|6
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Hardik Pandya
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|49
|484
|19.36
|145.34
|42*
|0
|0
|30
|27
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|49
|42
|8.17
|19.40
|4/38
|1
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Ravindra Jadeja
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|50
|217
|15.50
|112.43
|44*
|0
|0
|6
|12
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|50
|39
|7.10
|24.95
|3/48
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Rahul Chahar
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|5
|5
|5.00
|100.00
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|5
|7
|7.61
|15.43
|3/15
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Ravichandran Ashwin
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|46
|123
|30.75
|106.95
|31*
|0
|0
|1
|14
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|46
|52
|6.97
|19.73
|4/8
|2
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Shardul Thakur
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|22
|69
|34.50
|197.14
|22*
|0
|0
|5
|4
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|22
|31
|9.11
|14.68
|4/27
|1
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Varun Chakravarthy
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|3
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|3
|2
|5.30
|34.50
|1/18
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Jasprit Bumrah
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|50
|8
|4.00
|61.53
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|50
|59
|6.66
|18.22
|3/11
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|51
|52
|10.40
|72.22
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|51
|50
|6.90
|21.82
|5/24
|1
|1
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Mohammed Shami
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|12
|12
|9.80
|21.83
|3/38
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com