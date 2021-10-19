Meet India's T20 World Cup Team

IMAGE: Team India huddle before the start of an innings. Photograph: BCCI

Rajneesh Gupta lists the T20 Internationals records of the Indian players at the T20I World Cup:

Please click on the individual player's names to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.

Team India X CLOSE Virat Kohli (captain) Virat Kohli (captain) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 90 3159 52.65 139.04 94* 0 28 90 285 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 90 4 8.13 36.50 1/13 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 111 2864 32.54 138.96 118 4 22 133 252 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 111 1 9.97 68.00 1/22 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE KL Rahul KL Rahul Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 49 1557 39.92 142.19 110* 2 12 63 138 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 49 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Suryakumar Yadav Suryakumar Yadav Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 4 139 46.33 169.51 57 0 2 7 14 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 4 - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Rishabh Pant (wk) Rishabh Pant (wk) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 33 512 21.33 123.07 65* 0 2 21 39 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 33 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Ishan Kishan (wk) Ishan Kishan (wk) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 3 80 40.00 145.45 56 0 1 5 6 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 3 - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 49 484 19.36 145.34 42* 0 0 30 27 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 49 42 8.17 19.40 4/38 1 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Ravindra Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 50 217 15.50 112.43 44* 0 0 6 12 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 50 39 7.10 24.95 3/48 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Rahul Chahar Rahul Chahar Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 5 5 5.00 100.00 5 0 0 0 1 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 5 7 7.61 15.43 3/15 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Ravichandran Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 46 123 30.75 106.95 31* 0 0 1 14 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 46 52 6.97 19.73 4/8 2 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Shardul Thakur Shardul Thakur Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 22 69 34.50 197.14 22* 0 0 5 4 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 22 31 9.11 14.68 4/27 1 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Varun Chakravarthy Varun Chakravarthy Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 3 0 0.00 0.00 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 3 2 5.30 34.50 1/18 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 50 8 4.00 61.53 7 0 0 0 1 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 50 59 6.66 18.22 3/11 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bhuvneshwar Kumar Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 51 52 10.40 72.22 16 0 0 0 0 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 51 50 6.90 21.82 5/24 1 1 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Mohammed Shami Mohammed Shami Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 12 - - - - - - - - Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 12 12 9.80 21.83 3/38 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com